Berkshire Hathaway Still Standing Strong

Historical Performance

When we compare the long-term performance of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) stock with the performance of the S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), we can see Berkshire has strongly outperformed the market index since 2000. During 2016, Berkshire repeated this outperformance by appreciating 24% versus 10% appreciation in the S&P 500 index.

Source

We are now in the middle of 2017 and this year the outperformance of Berkshire is somewhat slowing down. The S&P 500 (9.86% increase YTD) is even outperforming Berkshire (2.68% YTD).

Source: stockcharts.com

In my previous article on Berkshire, I advised to initiate a long position in the company because of its strong fundamentals and the strong performance of the stock price. At that time (January 2017), I advised to invest in the $150 call options on BRK.B expiring in January 2018, because this investment would leverage your ROI compared to an investment in common shares, while the required capital outlay would also be much lower. At the moment I wrote that article, I reasoned the fundamentals of Berkshire justified a leveraged investment position.

In this article, I will take a look again at Berkshire to see where we are right now, what has happened in the past 6 months and whether my initial call options investment should be adjusted.

Fundamental Case

My main reasons why I was (and am) bullish on Berkshire are the following:

Strong income growth numbers in its income sheet. You have to keep in mind here that Berkshire is a (very) large cap stock, with revenues of $162 billion back in 2012. To realize a growth of around 9% on sales already this high is impressive.

Source: Morningstar

Berkshire currently derives 83% of its revenue from financial products, insurance and financial services. The insurance activities generate large sums of cash by the incoming insurance premiums, which are then invested to make more cash and cover the insurance risk. This has been its historical company model and this will continue in the future.

Source: Berkshirehathaway.com

The diversified stock portfolio of Berkshire: The current stock portfolio of Berkshire holds over 40 stock positions in large, diversified, public companies. These companies will benefit (just like Berkshire itself) from the new market conditions (higher inflation, increasing interest rates, deregulation). The benefit here is that you can benefit from this diversification by simply investing your money in Berkshire Hathaway directly.

Source

Strong leadership within Berkshire: Warren Buffett recently confirmed he will remain in charge until he's "buried in the ground". Of course, Warren is not going to be around forever, but I think it's likely he has already made arrangements for who the CEO will be. Berkshire will be strongly positioned once this new person takes over.

Potential stock buybacks by Berkshire.

These were the largest reasons for me to be bullish on BRK in the beginning of 2017. The stock price has appreciated 1.18% in the last 6 months while the S&P rose 7.26% over that same period.

This (short-term) underperformance can be explained by the following events:

Disappointing 2017 Q1 results: Berkshire missed the analysts target increase and a decline of 27% due to a drop in investment gains.

Prudent/weak EPS growth forecasts for Berkshire from stock analysts:

Source: nasdaq.com

Warren Buffett selling his IBM (NYSE:IBM) shares, resulting in investors doubting his stock market picking abilities

The financial stocks underperformed the stock market in general during the first semester of 2017. This can be explained by the growing uncertainties on whether the Trump administration will be able to deliver its campaign promises (increase in interest rates, more public spending, market deregulation, etc.). This was the catalyst for the uptrend in financial stocks when Trump won the elections, but in the last month, this sentiment has cooled off quite a bit.

Source: stockcharts.com

Berkshire in the future

Based on points mentioned above, I will remain bullish on Berkshire as a long-term investment. In my opinion, it's again short-term uncertainties that are making the stock market uncertain. There is no change in the strong fundamental position of Berkshire nor in its earnings power.

The question now is whether my current call option investment is the best investment alternative. Below you can see how the stock price and the call price have fluctuated in the past six months:

Conclusions:

Berkshire's common stock has appreciated 2.4% since I bought the $150 call options.

The call options appreciated 2.9% since I bought them in January this year.

When I bought the call options in January 2017, the stock price of the underlying (Berkshire B stock) had 376 days to appreciate in value. Now the stock only has 210 days left to appreciate in value before the deadline (expiration date) of 19 January 2018.

All in all, I'm not disappointed with the ROI on my initial option investment. The important thing to keep in mind here is that the underlying stock price has not moved for almost 6 months and now the remaining lifetime of the call option is almost half of what it was when I bought the calls. Yet I can leave with a small profit (2.9%).

Given the remaining time period my current call option has, I will sell my current call option and replace it with a long position in the $150 call option expiring in June 2018. This call option costs $27, so I will need to invest $570 extra to buy this call option. This will increase my investment, but it will also give the underlying stock more time to appreciate.

In the graph below, the pay-off of an investment in these call options is compared with a simple investment in 100 common BRK.B shares:

Source: nasdaq.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B CALLS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.