'Gandalf' Ruins Your Weekend

On Thursday evening, Marko Kolanovic warned that we're fast approaching a "QE cliff" that could upset all manner of apple carts.

Wall Street's favorite 'wizard' is out with a new warning for anyone who's gotten too comfortable with endemic complacency.

On Thursday night, "Gandalf" sent a message to clients.

"Gandalf" is of course the nickname affectionately given to JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic, the quant who rose to fame following the August 24, 2015 crash.

Kolanovic's favorite subject is the impact systematic strats like risk parity, CTAs, and volatility control funds have on flows, and thereby on markets.

He's made some rather incredible calls, although due to the phenomenon described here whereby market participants' awareness of the possibility of programmatic selling prompts unwinds in anticipation of that selling makes it difficult to disentangle cause from effect.

I printed Kolanovic's "cheery" Thursday night client message early on Friday morning over at HR (incidentally, that would be hours before you saw it anywhere else you might have read it). Here's what Marko sent out:

Positioning for Rise of Volatility and Tail Risk. Risky assets have been rallying for years, and market volatility is near record lows. Valuations are high, arguably supported by low interest rates and the record pace of central bank monetary expansion. However, this may change in the near future. In the US rates are rising and monetary accommodation from the ECB and BOJ will recede. Medium term, this is likely to lead to market turmoil, and a rise in volatility and tail risks. Best Regards, Marko

That's notable because Kolanovic himself is now on board with the notion that the main risk to markets (NYSEARCA:SPY) is central banks unwinding accommodation.

It's not so much that Marko didn't acknowledge this risk before. Rather, it's that this idea (laid out most clearly and emphatically by Citi's Matt King, Hans Lorenzen, and Joseph Faith) that the receding tide of central bank liquidity will be what ultimately causes volatility to rise, imperiling carry trades and devastating the volatility sellers, has become something akin to a universally accepted narrative when it comes to identifying the catalyst for the end of the low volatility (NYSEARCA:VXX) regime.

What King, Lorenzen, and Faith have shown in their recent presentations (see here and here) is that the market faces what one might call the "QE cliff." In the simplest possible terms, when we fall off that cliff, it's not clear what happens next.

Kolanovic's contention is that central banks have made volatility selling (NASDAQ:XIV) a bonanza by eliminating crash risk and by making returns an easier compare. Here's an excerpt from Marko's note that came attached to the e-mail excerpted above:

Selling of volatility across asset classes is one of the key parts of risk premia/smart beta programs. Selling of volatility is a yield generating strategy that can be benchmarked against bond yields. The key risk of option selling programs is market crash risk. Global central banks have helped in both aspects by lowering yields and reducing crash risks, increasingly inviting strategies that sell volatility outright or implicitly.

When we hit the "QE cliff" that apple cart will almost invariably be upset.

"In the 2007-2013 time period, central bank asset purchases leaned against major increases of market volatility and thus reduced market tail risk," Kolanovic goes on to write, adding that "the current wide gap - with a near record pace of central bank balance sheet expansion (highest since 2011) and record low levels of market volatility - poses significant market risk [and] this risk is likely to materialize as the balance sheets of global central banks are pared in 2018 as described below."

Here's the accompanying visual:

(JPMorgan)

You'll recall what Kolanovic means when he says central banks are currently expanding their balance sheets at the fastest pace since 2011. Here's a table from BofAML that I've shown you before:

(BofAML)

The reason that's important is because it drives home a point that should be obvious, but apparently isn't to a whole lot of folks. That is, you'll hear a lot of people asking something like this: "well, if central bank accommodation is so important, then why have markets not responded to the hawkish messaging?"

Not to put too fine a point on it, but that's like asking this: "well, if training wheels are so important, then why has the child not fallen off the bike yet?"

The answer is: because the training wheels are still on. Central banks are buying more assets than they've ever bought (almost).

Kolanovic's advice: "It may be prudent to increase your allocation to hedges, specifically tail hedges."

And the best part about it is that in the current low volatility environment, some of those tail hedges are likely very cheap.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.