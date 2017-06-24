As A Business, McDonald's Is A Gold Medalist, But I'm Not Lovin The Share Price

The company is a first-class Dividend Aristocrat, and is likely to continue being so.

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) made headlines over the past week by ending its four-decade sponsorship of the Olympics. What was notable about the termination of their association is that McDonald's elected to do so early - the deal was scheduled to end in 2020. But the reasoning behind this move was sound - sponsorship fees are rising and television ratings are in decline, so ending this sponsorship was a shrewd financial move for McDonald's to make.

The recent coverage brings up the question of McDonald's as a prospective investment at this time. Going forward, current investors can rely on the fact that such financial shrewdness as has been displayed on the Olympics issue is part of what has made McDonald's the largest restaurant chain in the world, with over 36,000 locations in over 100 countries.

McDonald's has this many locations due to its franchise business model - over 80% of McDonald's locations are owned and operated by independent business owners, who pay the company to use the brand name and the products. This gives McDonald's immense scale in a cost-effective manner.

The brand name is as important to McDonald's success as the scale of its business, and the company is well aware of that. The table below shows the advertising costs McDonald's paid between 2014 and 2016 to promote its brand.

Year Contributions to advertising cooperatives ($) Production costs for radio and TV advertising ($) 2014 808.2 million 98.7 million 2015 718.7 million 113.8 million 2016 645.8 million 88.8 million

The sheer scale of its operations, combined with its well-supported brand, is how McDonald's became a company that has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion which made $24.62 billion in revenue for 2016, and has rewarded shareholders with consecutively rising dividend payments since 1977 - a 40-year record that has secured it a place among the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats (BATS:NOBL).

However, no investment should be bought at any price no matter how great the underlying business is. Buying an overvalued stock entails locking in a lower dividend yield, which in turn entails lower long-term total return and higher risk. And McDonald's at present presents just such a dilemma.

Currently, McDonald's is trading in the mid-$150 range with a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a forward P/E ratio of 22.63, and offers a dividend yield of 2.43% with a payout ratio of 64.10%. Given that McDonald's five-year average P/E ratio is 19.7, its five-year average dividend yield is 3.17%, and it is now trading at or near its 52-week high of $155.28, it is safe to say that McDonald's is overvalued at this time.

In summary, while McDonald's may be through with the Olympics, it deserves a gold medal for running such a profitable business which its current investors benefit from greatly. However, prospective investors should hold back from starting a position here until the valuation comes within McDonald's own five-year averages as the stock is overvalued at this time.

Disclaimer: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.