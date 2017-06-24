Republic Services Squeaks By Waste Management And Waste Connections

My go-to place for initial research into a stock is the Dividend Champion spreadsheet maintained by David Fish. It is incredibly helpful for beginner and seasoned investors alike. I find much of the data very useful when comparing companies. I wanted to use information from this database to compare Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN), and Waste Management (NYSE:WM). These three companies are three of the biggest names in the waste management industry, and the comparison between them should provide a nice starting point for investors looking into the space.

Each of these stocks has its strengths and weaknesses, but by assigning points across a variety of categories, I aim to arrive at a winner of sorts. For each metric, the best company will get 3 points, followed by 2 for second, and a single point for the worst number. Each category will be equally weighted, but could be manipulated based on your goals. For example, if dividend history is of utmost importance, each score in that category could be multiplied by 1.5 to award 4.5 points for first, 3 for second, and 1.5 for third. By the same token, if you find the Graham number less critical, each value could by multiplied by 0.7 to reduce its effect on the final total.

The first set of scores will be based on the dividends of the companies. For dividend history, RSG and WM tie for the win with their matching streaks of 14 years of increasing dividends. WCN is left in last with a streak of only seven years of rising payments.

The five-year payback percentage is a way of incorporating both the current yield and the projected DGR into one number. WM has the best estimated return at 15.0%, followed by RSG at 11.8%, and way back in last is WCN at 4.0%. While WCN has the highest set of DGRs, a starting yield below 1% doomed it to third.

The final dividend based ranking will be on the 5/10 year DGR. Ratios over 1.00 indicate a DGR that is accelerating while below typify a slowing DGR. Given enough time, DGRs are usually destined to slow, but I like to see a gradual deceleration over large, rapid drops. RSG has the best 5/10 year DGR ratio at 0.68 with WM in second at 0.59. WCN does not have a 10-year DGR because it hasn't been paying a dividend for long enough, so it will finish last again. As the table shows, RSG and WM are tied for the lead with WCN falling behind early.

The second category includes the fundamental data that I find useful. The Graham number is a valuation that assigns a fair value to a stock. Because all three stocks are overvalued based on this number, RSG gets the 3 points for being the nearest its fair value at 105.6% higher. Next is WM at 162.6% over its Graham number. Finally is WCN at 213.9% overvalued.

The debt to equity ratio can be examined to pick up on problems that may not have fully manifested themselves. Of the three, WCN is the only one with less debt than equity with a ratio of 0.71. Next is RSG with a D/E of 1.00. WM falls to last with its 1.64 D/E.

While only an informed guess, I check the five-year growth estimate for stocks to get an idea of future price movements. RSG and WM again are tied with a 10.4% estimated growth, but in this case, it's for last. WCN nearly doubles them up with its impressive 20.3% projection.

The price to earnings ratio is another metric involving valuation where the higher the ratio, the more the stock costs per dollar of earnings. WM wins the 3 points with a P/E of 26.61. Not too far behind is RSG at 33.84. This time WCN's doubling is impressive for the wrong reason with a P/E of 74.92.

The final fundamental metric is the PEG ratio, which combines the previous two data points where the P/E is divided by the estimated growth rate. In this case, the lowest number, 2.55 by WM, is the best number. Next is RSG at 3.26. The great growth estimates for WCN are completely undone by the high P/E to end with a PEG of 3.70. This category is again tied between RSG and WM, but WCN kept it closer.

The last grouping of rankings is going to be from miscellaneous information that I take into consideration when doing my due diligence. The beta of a stock is a proxy for its stability where the volatility of the S&P 500 has a beta of 1.00. WCN has the lowest beta of 0.21 as it's the least volatile of the three. RSG takes second with a beta of 0.59. Finally is WM with a beta of 0.72, which still means it's less volatile than the S&P at large.

I don't believe I'm good enough to time the market, but I will try to buy stocks closer to their 52-week lows than their highs. To put this into a ranking, the stock closest to its 52-week low share price will score 3 points. WM is 20.3% off its lows with RSG and WCN up 32.7% and 45.4%, respectively.

The final metric I'll use is the Chowder number coined by Seeking Alpha contributor Chowder that combines the current yield and the five-year dividend growth rate. Therefore, the higher the number is, the better opportunity it represents. WCN sports the best Chowder number at 15.1, followed by RSG at 10.3, and lastly WM at 6.1. WCN takes the category in quite the reversal.

WCN performed rather poorly through the dividend portion of this analysis, but improved through the fundamental data, and won the miscellaneous category. Of all of WCN's numbers, I think the P/E is the scariest, more than double RSG and nearly triple WM. As for WM, it did keep pace with RSG until the very end. It may be the best bargain of the three as it trades nearest its low and has the lowest P/E. As the winner, RSG was the most consistent across the board while finishing last on only one metric. I'll take a closer look at RSG and its dividend prospects.

RSG is a Dividend Contender with its 14-year streak of paying increasing dividends. It currently has an EPS payout ratio of 68.1%. While not alarming, it is a bit higher than I'd normally like to see and could affect future raises. The high payout ratio could be explained in part by the last five years' worth of growth when compared to the five-year DGR. Earnings only grew at 2.7% while the dividend grew at 8.3%. That is in no way sustainable, but earnings are estimated to grow at 10.4% over the next five years. Therefore, I anticipate a DGR of 7.5% going forward. That equates to a total of $7.86 per share through June 2022 for a five-year payback of 12.3%.

RSG and WM were neck and neck through my entire analysis, with RSG squeaking by at the very end. I do believe RSG to currently be the best investment, but I feel many investors would be perfectly content to hold WM going forward. While not quite on the level of the Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)/Pepsi (NYSE:PEP) and AT&T (NYSE:T)/Verizon (NYSE:VZ) duopolies, RSG and WM would form a nice little pairing for the income investor. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP, T, VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.