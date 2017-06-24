Domino's Pizza: Multiple Expansion - Where Will It Stop?

My DCF valuation model suggests that the intrinsic value per share might be over 30 percent lower than the current share price.

However, apart from the company's solid free cash flow and earnings growth, the shares have been largely driven by multiple expansion.

Investment thesis

Over the last decade, shareholders of Michigan-based pizza restaurant chain company Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) have made a fortune. However, upon closer inspection, one notices that the performance of the stock is not attributable solely to the company's growth but also to a considerable expansion in multiples, which will eventually result in a correction.

Strong earnings and free cash flow growth momentum

Looking at Domino's Pizza's fundamentals, one has to admit that the company's track record so far has been nothing less than impressive. Since the early beginning of the global financial crisis in 2007, the company's diluted earnings per share and free cash flow have risen over 345 and 252 percent, respectively. On the income statement, the company experienced a significant improvement especially under the EBIT line, with net profit margin almost doubling over the period.

Massive multiple expansion

Nonetheless, the other side of the growth story is massive multiple expansion. During the last ten years, Domino's Pizza's trailing twelve-month Price-to-Earnings and Price-to-Free Cash Flow ratios have increased from levels under 18x to 46x and 36x, respectively, and the company's trailing twelve-month Price-to-Sales ratio more than quadrupled to 4.2x. Clearly, such multiple growth is unprecedented and unsustainable in the long run.

Peer comparison

Even though Domino's Pizza is expanding its business faster than its peers, multiples of its peers are usually substantially lower. In the group of seven popular restaurant chains - YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM), Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA), McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD), Wendy's Co. (NYSE:WEN), Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) and Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) - Domino's Pizza has the highest trailing twelve-month PE ratio, the highest EV/EBITDA ratio, the second highest Price-to-Sales and PEG ratios and the fourth highest Price-to-Free Cash Flow ratio. The following table provides a complete overview:

Peer group multiples Mkt cap P/E ttm P/FCF ttm P/S ttm EV/EBITDA ttm PEG (5yr expected) 10.5B 46.5 36.6 4.1 24.7 2.2 28.1B 18.9 37.8 4.1 17.0 1.9 2.7B 26.4 28.7 1.6 14.4 1.5 126.2B 27.3 32.7 5.2 16.0 2.7 3.8B 31.3 93.2 2.8 14.0 2.0 3.0B 25.0 33.3 1.8 12.6 1.8 530M 25.0 39.2 1.2 10.4 2.1 Avg. 25.0B 28.6 43.1 3.0 15.6 2.0

Data Source: Yahoo Finance, Ycharts.com as of 23/06/2017

Valuation

Based on my blended DCF valuation model, Domino's Pizza's shares currently trade with a 16 percent upside potential. However, this estimate includes the assumption that the exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years would equal to the current EV/EBITDA multiple of 25. Under the perpetuity growth version of the model, which is more relevant for the company's valuation as the existing multiple evolution is highly uncertain, the intrinsic value per share is almost 40 percent under the current share price.

The bottom line

To sum up, Domino's Pizza is an outstanding business, but with an eye-watering price tag. The company's constantly inflating multiples present a significant risk that can readily materialize in the foreseeable future. At the current growth rates, I believe that the company's overvaluation is unlikely to persist for a long time. With more than a 30 percent premium over the value implied by perpetuity growth DCF analysis, Domino's Pizza's share price has no legs to stand on.

Author's note: To bring similar articles to your attention, please consider subscription of my SA feed by clicking on the ''Follow'' button at the top of this page, or alternatively, connect with me on Twitter.

Additional disclaimer: Please note that this article has an informative purpose, expresses its author's opinion and do not constitute investment recommendation or advice. The author does not know individual investors' circumstances, portfolio constraints, etc. Readers are expected to do their own analysis prior to making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.