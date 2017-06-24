How The Election And Amazon Upheld My Conviction In Active Management

Both were earth-moving events for financial markets. Investors had dramatic reactions to the U.S. presidential election in November 2016 and the Amazon.com's (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced merger with Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) just last week. And both events upheld my faith in active management, but not necessarily for the reasons one might think.

Reflections On The U.S. Presidential Election

It was an outcome that shocked the world. On the night of Tuesday, November 7, it became readily apparent that Donald Trump would pull off an upset of epic proportions and prevail over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. After plunging to the downside in the futures market during the overnight hours, U.S. stocks (NYSEARCA:DIA) began rallying by the early morning hours and have not looked back since. Overall, the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) rose by more than +1% in its first trading day following the election, gained +6% over the next month, and is now up +16% to date through late June 2017.

So exactly what about the outcome of the election reaffirmed my faith in active management? The exceedingly attractive investment opportunities that opened up almost immediately in response to the election outcome.

First, I was overweight regional banks in my diversified portfolio strategy heading into the election. This included allocations to People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT), Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI), and Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT). And in the three weeks that immediately followed the election, each of these stocks were higher by as much as +10% to +20% to outperform the broader market by a wide margin over this short-term time period. Given that these stocks had run so far, so fast, I took profits in PBCT and CTBI on November 28 and later sold ORIT in early 2017.

It should be noted, however, that my overweight to regional bank stocks at the time had nothing to do with an expected election outcome. Instead, the positioning was driven more by attractive relative value in regional bank stocks for much of the last few years prior to November 2016. Thus, the sudden upside in regional bank stocks was a pleasant side effect from the even more attractive active management opportunity that resulted from the election.

Instead, it was the response (or apparent response) across capital markets to the election outcome that presented the more meaningful active management opportunity upon which investors could capitalize in the months ahead. For it was only hours after we learned the election result that we began to see the following.

First, investor sentiment immediately erupted into the absurd. Many including some of the most esteemed experts on Wall Street quickly came forth pontificating about the fiscal policy wonderment that was about to unfold before us. The monetary policy baton was to be passed to fiscal policy makers as the new administration would bring with it lower corporate tax rates, individual tax reform, the repeal and replacement of healthcare legislation, a rollback of banking regulations, and a $1 trillion infrastructure package. In the days following the election, it was implied that all of these legislative achievements were going to be put swiftly into place and herald a new era of sustained +4% economic growth. Man, everything was going to be REALLY awesome. And stocks (NASDAQ:QQQ) cheered as a result.

And given this anticipated awesomeness, many of these same analysts were equally quick to declare the death of the safety trade. Supposedly, the 36-year bull market in bonds (NYSEARCA:AGG) was suddenly over and Treasury (NYSEARCA:TLT) yields were headed back toward 5%. Of course, this perspective appeared justified, as the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:IEF) skyrocketed from just above 1.8% heading into the election in early November to over 2.6% more than a month later in late December. Clearly, investors were rotating out of bonds and into stocks as proven by the simultaneous rise in bond yields and stocks prices.

Amid this same optimism about the economic outlook, the price of gold also plunged by more than $150 per ounce, as investors were supposedly exiting safe haven positions and reallocating to the growth nirvana of equities.

Such was the narrative. And because of the narrative upon which so many investors seized, the active management opportunity was created. For while investors became swept up in the story, it was unrealistic to think that any of it would actually play out as anticipated.

First, while the legislative optimism was fanciful, Washington simply does not work at such a rapid pace. Legislative change takes time. And economic growth was not going to +4% but was instead likely to remain mired in its ongoing 2% trajectory until these legislative transformations were finally enacted in the coming years, if ever.

Also, the bond bull market was not over. For while it was assumed that investors were rotating out of bonds and into stocks, a closer look at the data revealed that while investors were indeed pouring into stocks, they were also still pouring into bonds as they had been before. So what caused Treasury yields to rise then? Because the largest foreign holder of U.S. Treasuries was liquidating their bond holdings in a short-term effort to raise liquidity for its banking system and to combat the effects of capital flowing out of the country. This was a process that had been taking place since July 2016 and only accelerated following the election. And these same forces along with expectations for more interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve weighed on the gold price at the time as well.

Thus, the plunge in bond yields and precious metals prices opened up the real active management opportunity in the wake of the election. I used the back up in yields to rebalance my investment grade bond allocations to higher yielding instruments such as corporate bonds (NYSEARCA:LQD) and municipal bonds (NYSEARCA:MUB), to extend duration, and to increase the overall weighting by five percentage points in my asset allocation strategy. And since the end of last year, owning bonds and gold has been fruitful versus owning stocks even despite all of the fanfare associated with the latter.

Beyond the major asset classes, a particularly unusual buying opportunity presented itself in a more specialized area of capital markets. Immediately following the election, the prices of preferred stocks (NYSEARCA:PFF) were crushed. In some cases, investment grade preferred stocks from high-quality non-financial issuers saw their prices fall from a marginal premium to par to as much as a 20% discount to par. Put simply, the outcome of the election effectively created a 20% off sale in the preferred stock market where interested buyers could snatch up investment-grade issuance with double-digit price upside yielding more than 6% at cost that were still a few years away from their call dates. Put simply, I backed up the truck in the final months of 2016 and made the maximum 10 percent allocation to preferred stocks from Southern Company (NYSE:SO), NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), Entergy (NYSE:ETR) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in my diversified asset allocation strategy. Not only have these high-quality, bond-like securities generated a +10% gain in the little over a half year that has followed, but also they continue to pay their generous dividends each quarter as well.

It was because of a market reaction to news and its perceptions (or misconceptions) surrounding what lay ahead from a policy and market standpoint that opened up these attractive buying opportunities that were attainable thanks to active management. And this is just one example of the benefits of active management in the current market environment.

The Latest Blockbuster

Another event that has reaffirmed my faith in active management took place last week with the announced takeover of Whole Foods by Amazon.com. The markets responded dramatically to the news. As would be expected, the price of Whole Foods skyrocketed beyond its takeover price of $42 per share, as investors speculated that another bidder might enter the fray. Perhaps more surprisingly but not entirely in the post-crisis world, shares of Amazon.com were also bid higher on the news.

What resulted in the true active management opportunity for investors going forward in my view was the associated reaction by companies in the grocery, retail (NYSEARCA:XRT), and food industries (NYSEARCA:PBJ). Overall, roughly $30 billion in market cap was wiped away from grocery, retail and food companies considered likely to be directly impacted on the Friday of the announcement alone due to what analysts and experts immediately declared would unfold as a result from the merger.

But just as the declarations about what would come with the outcome of the election proved to be nothing more than whimsical once reality played out in the coming months, so too were the fanciful visions being put forth by those supposedly "in the know" on Wall Street about what would come to the food and grocery business with Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods. Not only was premature victory being declared for Amazon over all of its established bricks and mortar grocery store rivals, but also the company would also be transform these high-end food outlets into distribution centers for its various products from books to televisions to vacuums to everything else that Amazon already dominates. And this would forever change the grocery retail landscape across the entire country from sea to shining sea despite the fact that the vast majority of Whole Foods' 465 grocery stores are heavily concentrated in the selected metropolitan areas of Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Washington, Boston and Chicago.

I have no doubt that Amazon may over time transform the grocery business with its latest acquisition over time. But this will take months if not years to even begin to start to play out if ever. Remember that Amazon has already been trying to decipher the grocery puzzle for more than a decade now while providers like Schwan's have been profitably delivering meats and vegetables to homes across the country including mine for more than 65 years. Also remember that with all of Amazon's impressive successes, it has had its share of failures along the way too as all great companies do. Put more simply, Amazon's push into grocery is going to take time.

But despite this inevitability, we saw the shares of a number of high-quality grocery retailers and food companies get taken down hard in the immediate aftermath of the merger announcement. The following are just a few examples:

Target (NYSE:TGT): Down -12%

Costco (NASDAQ:COST): Down -13%

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT): Down -6%

ConAgra (NYSE:CAG): Down -9%

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC): Down -5%

Just like in the aftermath of the election, we have markets that have reacted immediately to an event that sparked reactions of extreme optimism but whose associated impact is going to take months if not years to even begin to be felt if ever. Perhaps these companies and others like them will be adversely impacted by the Amazon takeover sometime in the future. Then again, maybe they will not. But it is unlikely that Costco as just one example is worth 13% less today than it was a week ago at this time just because Amazon bought Whole Foods.

The Bottom Line

The propensity for capital markets to have extreme reactions to events is as strong as ever. And the overly optimistic assumptions that quickly spiral beyond all reality travel with a speed that is faster than light given all of the media at our disposal today. But the reality remains that even the most transformative events usually take months if not years to play out if they ever come to pass. In the meantime, the propensity of the market to overreact in the immediate aftermath of news events, including the tendency for participants to act before they have fully assessed the situation and analyzed the information and data associated with any such event, provides an informational inefficiency upon which active managers can seize and take advantage. In the process, it enables active managers to buy and own selected securities that provide for outsized returns while at the same time managing overall portfolio risk in working to optimize overall risk-adjusted returns. Sure beats owning an index and hoping for the best.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IEF, TLT, LQD, MUB, TGT, WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.