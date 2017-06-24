The July Trade In Small Caps

Domestic small-cap stocks are a popular investment choice set in retirement plans, and many long-term investors have a strategic allocation to this equity class. In my series on Five Ways To Beat The Market, I demonstrated that small-cap stocks have outperformed their large-cap brethren over long-time intervals and can enhance long-term portfolio returns for investors with a tolerance for small caps' higher risk. The graph below shows the total return of the S&P 600 Small Cap Index relative to the S&P 500 since the small capitalization index was launched in 1994. Small-cap stocks have outperformed the bellwether large-cap index by 134 bps per annum over roughly the trailing 20-plus years.

S&P 600 Vs. S&P 500 Total Return

Source: Bloomberg, Standard & Poor's

The long-run outperformance by small-cap stocks was first recorded by Rolf Banz in 1981, showing that small NYSE firms had produced significantly higher risk-adjusted returns than their larger brethren over a period between 1936 and 1977. This outperformance became memorialized for finance students by Eugene Fama and Kenneth French, who in their Fama-French Three-Factor Model added size and value factors to beta to more accurately describe stock returns. Fama, who advised on Banz's dissertation at the University of Chicago, is a director at Dimensional Fund Advisors, an investment advisor with nearly $500 billion of assets which was founded in 1981 in part to attempt to monetize the small-cap premium the scholars had found.

The two most common domestic small-cap benchmarks - the Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM) and the S&P SmallCap 600 (NYSEARCA:IJR) - dominate money passively allocated to domestic small-cap stocks. This article discusses why one of these indices has outperformed over the trailing generation (Note: It is not the index that has an additional $9 billion of assets under management in its related ETF, signaling that there is a broad universe of investors who could benefit from reading this article).

The iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, which replicates the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has a $30.3 billion market capitalization, actually has a marginally lower expense ratio (0.07%) than the iShares Russell 2000 Index (.20%) with $39.1 billion under management.

Russell 2000 Vs. S&P SmallCap 600 Total Return

Source: Bloomberg, Standard & Poor's, FTSE Russell

The S&P SmallCap 600 outperformed the Russell 2000 by 178 bps per annum from 1994 to mid-2017. Over that time frame, a dollar invested in the S&P index would have totaled a cumulative figure 54 percent higher than that of the Russell 2000. Part of the reason for this divergence is the difference in index mechanics between the two indices. The Russell indices are reconstituted each June with the top 1,000 companies by market capitalization joining the Russell 1000, and numbers 1001-3000 joining the Russell 2000. The S&P SmallCap 600 uses less of a mechanical approach. In the S&P index, constituents must be profitable (four consecutive quarters of positive earnings), liquid, and have at least half of their shares publicly floated.

The July Effect

The rebalancing of the Russell indices each June leads to a market anomaly. Because the Russell index changes are rules based and predictable, have featured large number of index changes annually (roughly one-quarter historically), and given the level of indexing to the Russell 2000 is so high, arbitrageurs are able to bid up the prices of future constituents who will have increased future sponsorship and sell/short exiting constituents before indexing participants are forced to sell these now off-index positions.

In a 2005 paper by Honghui Chen of the University of Central Florida, Gregory Noronha of Arizona State University-West, and Vijay Singal of Virginia Tech entitled "Index Changes and Unexpected Losses to Investors in S&P 500 and Russell 2000 Index Funds," the authors estimate that the performance drag related to this rebalancing is between 1.30% and 1.84% annually. Comparatively, the paper estimates 0.03% to 0.12% is lost due to index changes in the S&P 500. Given the return differential between these two small-cap indices has been 178 bps historically, this performance drag could account for the entire return differential. Another paper published in 2008, The Long-Term Impact of Russell 2000 Rebalancing by Jie Cai and Todd Houge, estimates that a buy-and-hold fund strongly outperformed the rebalanced index.

In fact, the return of the S&P 500 (9.52% annualized total return) has only slightly trailed the return of the Russell 2000 (9.56%) since 1989. This relative performance has led many to suggest that the small-cap premium has went away in financial markets. Instead, the difference in index constitution and this arbitrage impact in the Russell indices may be negating the small-cap premium for Russell 2000 investors.

An examination of the July returns of the two indices demonstrates that the Russell 2000 has indeed lagged the returns of the S&P SmallCap 600 in July. Roughly 40 percent of the annual relative underperformance of the Russell 2000 has occurred in July, a result that is statistically significant.

Source: Standard & Poor's; FTSE Russell

Why does this phenomenon exist? Firms that are expected to be added to the mechanical Russell indices gain in June as investors seek to front-run index reconstitution and the forced buying by the funds that replicate the indices. These firms then lose in July and August as the added firms return to levels more reflective of their fundamentals. You can see from the chart above that the S&P 600, which is not impacted by this rebalancing, does not experience the same sort of underperformance. This drives the outperformance of the S&P 600 relative to the Russell 2000 in July and to a lesser extent August.

Long-time readers know that I have also suggested that low volatility small-cap stocks tend to outperform. In "A Strategy That Sells Itself", I highlighted that low volatility small-cap stocks (NYSEARCA:XSLV) have historically outperformed. In a dataset from the aforementioned Kenneth French that dates back to 1963, you can see that the lowest volatility small-cap stocks have produced the highest returns in the domestic equity markets while the highest volatility smallest cap stocks have uniquely produced negative returns over this very long time interval!

* Data from July 1963 through November 2016; shading reflects performance relative to the S&P 500

The S&P 600 SmallCap Index's inclusion rules that include profitability may lead to a qualitative uplift. Missing those negative returning high-risk small-cap stocks may boost the S&P 600's performance relative to the Russell 2000. Sometimes outperforming is simply avoiding parts of the market that structurally underperform. Combining the July effect and this small-cap quality effect could explain the large return differential between the more commonly mimicked Russell 2000 and the preferred S&P 600.

Seeking Alpha readers should understand 1) the long-run outperformance of small-cap stocks versus large-cap stocks in the related S&P indices, 2) the reasons behind the relative outperformance of the S&P 600 SmallCap Index versus the Russell 2000 in July as the turn in the calendar approaches, and 3) the frictional cost of the rebalancing methodology that has led to long-run underperformance of the Russell 2000 versus the S&P 600.

Disclaimer

My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IJR, XSLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.