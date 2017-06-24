Regime-Based Multi-Asset Class Strategies: Alternative View Of Money And Credit, Part II

The article cites other articles about this topic - which we believe will become cutting-edge going forward.

An alternative view of money and credit has been evolving in recent years that is critical of mainstream macroeconomic models. This is a very encouraging development, in our view.

The shortcomings of traditional (i.e., Dynamic Stochastic General Equilibrium) macro models should have been exposed during the 2008 crisis. These models were constructed based on the absurd assumption that finance is "neutral" and has no impact on the real economy. This assumption was based on Loanable Funds Theory, which incorrectly links access to credit to prior savings. In truth, the growth in credit has for some time outstripped growth in income (see chart below), yet this real world development was ignored by these models.

The alternative view is that banks create credit, ex nihilo ("out of nothing"). Or in other words, banks create credit with the "push of a keystroke." Loans generate deposits (which are money). This perspective has significant implications for both macroeconomics and finance, as discussed here and here.

Traditional (orthodox) models are framed around equilibrium based on market efficiency. Given the existence of positive feedbacks between credit growth and asset price appreciation, equilibrium has little meaning in finance, especially since financial markets were liberalized. For better or worse (we think for better), marrying financial stability risk with macroeconomic risk is going to require an alternative macroeconomic framework to DSGE.

In a previous article (see here), we included a disturbing defense of mainstream thinking by Robert Lucas, winner of the Nobel Prize in 1995. After the crisis had ended, jobs had been lost, companies bankrupted, etc., Lucas issued the following defense of orthodoxy:

This sounds like a football player who runs 50 yards downfield before coughing up the football saying, "gee, that was a great run!" Something troubling here, to be certain. Andrew Haldane, Chief Economist with the Bank of England, responded to Lucas as follows:

It will hardly come as a surprise that we agree with Haldane on this point. As John Maynard Keynes once stated:

The trouble with the current state of macroeconomics aside, the crisis in 2008 clearly revealed positive feedbacks between credit and asset prices. In the preceding years (2001-2007), the rapid expansion of credit caused asset prices to appreciate, which in turn generated further growth in credit, etc., until the situation peaked… and then reversed course (see depiction directly below). The collapse severely impacted the real economy and was not limited to financial assets.

In developing a regime-based framework for investing, our initial objective was to create regimes that mitigate exposure to dramatic market declines, while adding risk in positive market conditions. We know that this objective is much easier said than done. In our view, this process must marry macroeconomic and financial stability risk, incorporating numerous dimensions that include balance sheets of households and businesses. Our objective from day one was "not to lose in the first place." Traditional macroeconomic models (inflation and GDP) did not provide much in the way of useful information, in our opinion. They were missing the financial dimension. And our approach incorporates our understanding of financial market variables in addition to factors that drive the macroeconomy.

