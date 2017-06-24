Are Growth Stocks A Bubble? Not Compared To The Dot-Com Era

But one bank thinks everything is fine because after all, the dot-com bubble was "much bigger".

And the three standard deviation selloff relative to value that occurred earlier this month has only added to the concerns.

A lot of folks are asking whether growth stocks are in a bubble.

Three Fridays ago, Goldman freaked everyone out by raising concerns about FAAMG stocks or, as you might know them, the names that have accounted for nearly half of the YTD benchmark gains.

(Goldman)

Too many people missed the point of Goldman's analysis. The bank wasn't necessarily saying anything bad about the stocks themselves, rather, the note was an indictment of modern market structure.

By virtue of their rising correlation with growth, momentum, and, perhaps most notably, volatility, these stocks are getting embedded in multiple factor-based strats, which makes them riskier than they would normally be.

(Goldman)

More specifically, the worry is that if they're the babies, they'll get thrown out with the bath water when some of these systematic strats mechanically unwind.

That contention is supported by the following scatterplot which certainly seems to suggest that there was indiscriminate (i.e. systematic) selling of momentum names on June 9:

(SocGen)

Well, that selloff has ignited a wider debate about whether growth stocks are in a bubble.

Indeed, the move lower we saw three Fridays ago was characterized by the worst one-day performance of growth versus value stocks since 2009:

(Citi)

As you can see, growth's relative underperformance was a three standard deviation event.

The worry is that if that's a harbinger of things to come, the rotation could be brutal for those whose exposure is concentrated in growth names.

Well, Citi is out with a note that is all at once scary and comforting depending on your penchant for cynicism.

On the one hand, growth is indeed in a bubble. US growth names are two standard deviations expensive versus the previous 10-year mean of price-to-book:

(Citi)

That meets Citi's internally contrived definition of a "bubble."

Relative to value, however, we're only a little over 0.5 standard deviations expensive in the US, although I would note that this kind of glosses over the possibility that both could be stretched:

(Citi)

But here's the punchline. Read Citi's rationale for suggesting that investors probably shouldn't abandon growth just yet:

This latest burst of Growth/Value volatility inevitably draws comparisons to the late 1990s. Back then, the first big daily Growth/Value sell-off happened on August 31st 1998, when US Growth stocks dropped 3% relative to Value stocks. But that marked the beginning of the Growth stock bubble, not the end (Figure 17). The US Growth index doubled again over the next 18 months. Woe betide any fund manager who switched into Value stocks at the first sign of volatility back then.

In other words, if you sell growth now in favor of a rotation to value, you might not get to participate in the next massive Tulip Mania.

And in case you think I'm mischaracterizing what the bank is saying, here's the screen grab:

(Citi)

Ok, now feel free to laugh hysterically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.