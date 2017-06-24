General Mills - Time To Buy Near Its 52-Week Low

When markets are at all-time highs and valuations are stretched, we think it makes sense to overweight the consumer staples sector which is more immune to pullbacks.

General Mills' (NYSE:GIS) stock price has declined over thirteen percent over the last 52 weeks. We see this weakness in the shares as an opportunity to pick up the consumer foods company at a fair price. The current PE ratio is 20.74 while the dividend yield is 3.43%. The reason for the weakness in the shares is due to the fact that sales growth has stalled in recent years. General Mills' 2016 revenue was lower than their 2012 revenue and 6% lower compared to the prior fiscal year. Their revenue had been growing at a steady rate from 2000 until 2014 when they started to be impacted by changing consumer preferences. 2016 was one of the most disappointing years for General Mills shareholders as the company provided a return of 2% compared to the 15% return of the S&P 500.

GIS Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

For investors not as familiar with General Mills, we should note that they are more than a cereal company (23% of sales) as other segments include meals (24%), snacks (21%), baking products (19%), and yogurt (13%) which includes a 51% stake in Yoplait yogurt. The company also has significant international sales totaling $4.6 billion in 2016 while US sales came in at $10 billion. The company celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2016 highlighting its seven largest brands, Cheerios, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Nature Valley, Yoplait, Old El Paso and Häagen-Dazs.

Key Financial Metrics

The company has impressive cash flow to help support the 3.43% dividend per the table provided below. In fact, despite the decline in sales, we see that the company was able to halt the decline in free cash flow in 2016. In their 2016 annual report, the company said they aim to provide cash returns to shareholders averaging 90% of free cash flow. In 2016, 79% of free cash flow was returned to shareholders through a seven percent dividend increase and share repurchases of $607 million.

Source: GIS Annual Report

The impact of share buybacks over the years is seen in the historical outstanding shares graph below. Additionally, we see over the same ten-year time period that retained earnings continued to increase at a steady rate. The company was able to increase retained earnings while paying out their dividend and covering any capital expenditures and acquisitions. However, we should also note that it is not that simple, as long-term liabilities have also increased over this period per the second image below.

GIS Retained Earnings (Quarterly) data by YCharts

GIS Retained Earnings (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Valuation

The numbers below indicate that General Mills is largely trading in line with the consumer staples industry based on many of the metrics. However, we think that a few of the metrics make General Mills stand out. Of course, one of them is the attractive dividend yield which comes with a payout ratio of 69.61. Clearly, we would prefer if this payout ratio were lower, indicating that the dividend can be covered easily and increased in the future. Another positive is the slight outperformance in profit margin compared to the industry.

Source: Reuters

Next, we will take a look at some present value calculations considering three different growth scenarios.

The present value calculations show us that General Mills may not be extremely undervalued and may even be fairly valued at current levels, especially if you assume no or negative growth. Reuters shows that out of seven analysts covering the company, the mean long-term earnings growth estimate is 6.21% which is lower than any growth estimate we used in the table. The calculations assume the company will maintain their current PE ratio in the future which currently stands at 20.74. Additionally, the desired annual price increase number used is lower than one may expect. This number was reduced to account for the 3.43% dividend investors will receive.

Over the last five years, General Mills' stock performance had stayed in line with the Consumer Staples industry as a whole, although we have seen a negative divergence in recent quarters as seen in the comparison graph to the consumer staples ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP).

GIS data by YCharts

Risks

In order for the stock to rebound from close to its 52-week low, the company needs to put a stop to the decline in sales. While cost cutting may be able to keep profits at a similar level, investors want to see the revenue decline stop. Some analysts think it will be difficult for the company to turn this trend around. At the last earnings call, the company said they can stop the decline in sales with better pricing and new yogurt products. Potential investors need to believe that General Mills will be successful in their attempts to at least stop the decline in sales and achieve their stated goal of low single-digit annual growth in net sales. This goal has proved hard to achieve in the ultra competitive food categories General Mills competes in. Consumer trends, including a shift away from processed foods, in addition to increased competition make for a challenging competitive environment.

Another risk to consider is how companies like General Mills will be impacted by the consolidating retail environment. With the continued consolidation in the grocery industry, their customers have immense purchasing power and want to improve their own profitability. Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) accounted for 20% of sales in 2016.

Final Thoughts

When markets are at all-time highs and valuations are stretched, we think it makes sense to overweight the consumer staples sector which is more immune to pullbacks. Specifically, we think General Mills, near their 52-week low and offering an attractive dividend yield, offers an opportunity for investors to initiate a position. For potential investors wanting to take an even more conservative approach, they may want to consider selling a cash-secured put option for General Mills. For example, an investor could sell a put option with an expiration date of August 18th and a strike price of $55.00 that has a current bid of $1.34. This means the investor would receive $134 and would have to buy 100 shares at $55 if the shares are trading below the strike price at expiration. If the investor has to purchase the shares, they would have saved 3.91% compared to buying the shares at the current price of $55.94. If General Mills is trading above $55 at expiration, the option expires worthless and the investor keeps the $134 premium which equates to about 2.29% in a 1.8 month time period. Of course, there are other put options that may be considered with expiration dates that are further out. We think that now is a good time to initiate a position in General Mills either by buying the shares outright or selling a cash-secured put option.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.