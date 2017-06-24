Oil Goes Bearish - What The Future Holds

Why this bear market is different than the last one.

Source: Stock Photo

There are no catalysts in the short term that are going to support the price of oil, so investors will have to take that into consideration when deciding on whether or not to sell, take new positions under depressed stock prices, or sit tight and wait it out.

Much of that will and should be determined by the outlook one has in relationship to the global oil market in general. If you believe, like I do, that oil still has decades of growth left in it, this should be considered a time to add to positions, albeit with much deliberation on which companies to invest in, and whether to play more to the upstream, midstream or downstream segment of the market, assuming it's not an integrated company being considered.

Also important to take into consideration when analyzing the market in general are the differences in this bear market against the differences in the last bear market. The conditions in this market, in my opinion, are superior to those in the prior bear market, and that suggests to me it will eventually have a stronger and more sustainable rebound once this plays out.

Short-term prices

In the short term, nothing is going to stop the ongoing momentum of shale producers in the U.S., nor the increasing production from Canada, Brazil or Libya. Nigeria is also a player here, but hints that OPEC may call on it to put caps on production may limit the upside there. That's not that important to me because of the four mentioned above, Nigeria is the least disruptive to the market when taking into account how much supply it'll add to the market in the near term.

As usual, the primary player is companies with exposure to U.S. shale. They continue to exceed expectations on the production and efficiency side, which has frustrated the attempts of OPEC and others involved in the production cut deal to support the price of oil.

Oil demand coming in at the lower end of estimates, when combined with robust production, will keep the price of oil under pressure for the next 9 months or so.

The most probable catalyst to drive demand

Even though the financial media pushes the electric vehicle narrative a lot, the truth is demand for non-electric vehicles, contrary to official government goals such as in China, will still lag traditional vehicles, specifically SUVs, which in China alone are expected to soar to about 150 million sold there by 2025.

This, probably more than anything else, will be a major catalyst for oil demand for a long time to come. In other markets, this could also be the case, as many consumers, in response to low gas prices, will go with SUVs and trucks, before sedans.

Chinese consumers are primarily motivated by safety concerns because of the 700 deaths per day coming from auto accidents in the country; they feel safer in a larger vehicle, and that demand is accelerating.

That's the interesting thing about markets. Investors need to ignore what governments assert and look to what consumers are actually buying. In China, they're moving away from sedans to SUVs as their transportation of choice. That will eventually help increase demand for oil over the next decade at least.

Bear markets aren't all equal

Something that has puzzled many people is the lack of concern from the market concerning the emergence of the oil bear. I think the reason for that is the backdrop of this market is much different than the last one.

What's different this time around, as just mentioned, is the last bear market coincided with weak Chinese demand for oil. This market will include growing Chinese demand. Also important is the efficiencies for shale producers has increased so much they aren't under the same pressure they were back then.

Overall, investors don't see the same risk in the bear market as they did in the last one. According to Bloomberg, the correlation between crude and the high-yield bond market has shrunk recently, now standing at 0.32 in comparison to the 0.87 it was at in February 2016.

The combination of these and other elements provide a different bear market environment than the last. What's most important to me isn't that it could get worse, because it probably will. What's important is this bear market, from my perspective, will eventually rebound in a sustainable way that will result in a stronger performance of the oil market for a period of time long into the future.

In general, the balance sheets of the quality energy companies have improved immensely, and with better efficiencies, all that's left is for demand to catch up with supply. I believe that's coming, but it could take well into 2018 before it starts to make a significant difference.

Once it kicks in as a catalyst, I think this time around it will be for the long term; understanding the energy market is cyclical. I'm saying the cycles are gradually going to spiral higher.

What about electric vehicles?

One of the most misunderstood elements of the auto market as it relates to electric vehicles versus oil demand, is most don't see that energy demand as a whole is going to grow for a long time.

Taking China as an example, you could see demand for SUVs far outpacing demand for electric vehicles in the years ahead, and yet because EVs are working from such a tiny baseline, they will still enjoy significant growth based upon percentages, and actual number of vehicles sold.

Under that environment, it's possible electric vehicles could lose market share in China, yet grow at a solid pace. The reason is SUVs in particular are going to grow even faster.

In other words, the tide of increasing energy demand will raise all ships, as the global market need for energy climbs.

The point in all of this is for many years everyone is going to be a winner in the energy market. Demand will grow on all sides, with electric vehicles outpacing all others based upon percentages because of the very low numbers of vehicles sold.

Conclusion

I think this oil bear market could last as long as the last one, and the price of oil could test the $30 mark in the months ahead. The difference this time around is when oil finally does rebound, I see it being one that this time will be sustainable for a long time.

The improvement in productivity by shale producers has disrupted the market, and as OPEC and others are learning, what's worked in the past to prop up the price of oil, no longer works.

This is a waiting game for demand to catch up with supply. That means China in the near term with SUVs, and in India, which should be a strong market as well, it's more related to disposable income growing to the point consumers can afford to buy vehicles on a large scale.

The same will be true with many emerging markets that are just starting to grow their economies meaningfully. This is another reason I see global demand for oil not abating for at least several decades. The pace may slow down in the years ahead, but not the growth itself.

I still see a bright future for oil but also for competitive energy sources that will increasingly be part of the solution to growing demand around the world.

The answer for energy is numerous sources, not one that emerges to take over the market. Those days are over.

As global disposable income grows, demand for vehicles will grow as well. At this time most of those will start off being propelled by gasoline. As global wealth grows and the cost of electric vehicles go down, and infrastructure is built to charge them, over time EVs should take an increasingly larger piece of the energy pie.

My view is this is going to take a lot longer than many think, and that means oil will remain a key player in meeting the growing energy needs of the world. It also means demand will continue to grow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.