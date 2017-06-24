News Flash: Your High Yield ETF Is Trading Like A Derivative

Amid the oil rout, it's especially important that the investors who own these vehicles understand what they're holding.

This is an attempt to explain why it was meaningful for investors in HY ETFs.

I wrote something on Friday called "An Interesting Dynamic Emerges In High Yield."

It was largely overlooked.

And that's fine. It was Friday, which means most people had already tuned out for the week and on top of that, I used the word "synthetic" twice, which is two times too many if you want retail investors to pay attention.

But while I don't expect you to go and read that piece, what I do expect you to do is consider the fact that we're at a veritable tipping point in high yield.

The space as a whole has remained largely resilient in the face of falling oil prices. Crude fell into a bear market this week and spreads on HY energy blew out commensurately.

The point I made in the post linked above is that the HY CDS-cash basis had compressed meaningfully:

That's a bit esoteric, but I thought it was worth highlighting because it adds some depth to the discussion about where the cracks are starting to show in HY amid an already dour outlook for the retail sector and a worsening outlook for energy.

Well, a few hours after I penned that post, both Deutsche Bank and Barclays were out with their takes on the whole HY energy versus HY more generally story and there are some points worth highlighting.

HY energy spreads have blown out by 105 bps since early last month:

(Bloomberg)

That is no laughing matter and you have to remember that time frame includes the OPEC production cut extension. In other words, no one is buying the idea that the cartel is serious about balancing this market.

Note also from the chart above that HY energy has given back the entirety of its YTD spread compression - "poof!" it's gone. That divergence you see on the right-hand side of the chart was one of the key stories this week.

The question is this: when do we have to start worrying about spill over into the broader HY space?

Well, here's Deutsche Bank's answer:

How much lower can oil go before it becomes problematic to broader HY market? To answer this question, we updated a model from late 2014 we used back then to estimate the breaking point between WTI and potential pickup in credit losses. For that purpose, we build a scatter plot in Figure 3, where we relate oil price (horizontal axis) to HY Energy Debt/Enterprise Values (vertical axis). This relationship shows that D/EV is expected to stay inside 50% with oil over $40, and it could reach 55% at $35 oil. Historical evidence suggests that D/EV ratios at 60% or higher lead to a material jump in expected credit losses.

In short, if oil moves below $40, it starts to become a real problem, really fast and in the event expected credit losses start to rise, it's very likely that outflows from HY more generally would accelerate.

Make no mistake, this is material for retail investors given the interest in ETFs like the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) and the SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Speaking of those two ETFs, let me add some color to the chart shown here at the outset (i.e., the one I pulled from my Friday post).

See here's the thing: when you think about the cheapening of CDX HY versus the cash market, do bear in mind that the ETFs you own are trading more like CDX than they are like cash bonds. Look:

(Barclays)

See? That's why the post I published Friday is meaningful for HY ETF investors.

You're sitting on a portfolio product. It's a derivative.

"No", those ETFs can't be more liquid than the underlying cash bonds. But people think they are, which means they're going to trade more in line with synthetic credit than the cash market right up until everyone realizes the liquidity mismatch inherent in the ETF structure, and right now, CDX HY is underperforming the cash index. Here's Barclays:

Concerns about credit market liquidity continue to shine a spotlight on portfolio products, particularly in US high yield. Investors are increasingly using CDX.HY, ETFs, and total return swaps to manage liquidity in their portfolios. But as the use of these products as cash management tools has grown, so has the need to assess their relative appeal.

Let me excerpt one last passage from Barclays that should give you a little more in the way of clarity in terms of what I'm talking about:

While we do not expect a 2015-16-style sell-off in the energy sector, as fundamentals have improved over the past year, we recognize that further weakness in the sector could start to have an effect on overall credit performance, particularly as the sector continues to have a significant weight in the indices (9.5% in investment grade and 12.9% in high yield). Already, concerns about the energy sector have found their way into high yield portfolio products, with CDX.HY, HYG, and JNK all underperforming over the past week. Implied volatilities in the option markets for these products have also risen over the same period, indicating increased demand for hedges. It remains to be seen if the bond market will play catch-up to the recent weakness in portfolio products or if oil prices will stabilize and help produce a reversal in portfolio product performance.

That only adds to my concerns about HY ETFs. Think about it. They're underperforming the cash market when the cash market is proving resilient in the face of a shock (lower oil prices), but if that shock does end up weighing on the cash market, they're exposed to the underlying illiquid cash bonds. It seems like a lose-lose to me.

