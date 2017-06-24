4 Dividend Increases: June 12-23, 2017

In the past few weeks, four companies on my watch list decided to increase their dividends.

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch is one way to identify candidates for further analysis.

The table is sorted by percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

• Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

SCVL, together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. The company provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sports bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets. As of March 23, 2017, the company operated 411 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico. It sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com. SCVL was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Recently, SCVL increased its quarterly dividend by 7.14% to 7.5¢ per share. The dividend is payable on July 17 to shareholders of record on July 3. The ex-dividend date is June 29.

• Kroger Company (NYSE:KR)

KR operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores throughout the United States. The company also manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 2,796 retail food stores, including 1,445 fuel centers; 784 convenience stores; and 319 fine jewelry stores and an online retail store, as well as franchised 69 convenience stores. KR was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 12.5¢ per share, an increase of 4.17% over the prior quarterly dividend. The new dividend is payable on September 1 to shareholders of record on August 15, with an ex-dividend date of August 11.

• New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

NRZ is a REIT (real estate investment trust) that focuses on investing in and managing residential real estate properties in the United States. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights on residential mortgage loans and in servicer advances. It also invests in non-agency and agency residential mortgage backed securities, and residential mortgage loans comprising loans held-for-investment, loans held-for-sale, and real estate owned loans. In addition, the company has an interest in a portfolio of consumer loans, including unsecured and homeowner loans. NRZ was founded in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

NRZ will pay a quarterly dividend of 50¢ per share, an increase of 4.17% over the previous quarterly dividend. The new dividend is payable on July 28 to shareholders of record on July 3. The ex-dividend date will be June 29.

• John Wiley & Sons Inc. (NYSE:JW.A)

Founded in 1807 and headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, JW.A provides knowledge and knowledge-enabled services. The company's Research segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, reference works, books, database services and advertising. The Professional Development segment provides corporate learning solutions, employment talent solutions, and training services, as well as test preparation and certification services. Its Education segment provides print and digital content, as well as education solutions.

The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 3.23% to 32¢ per share. The dividend is payable on July 19 to shareholders of record on July 5. JW.A will trade ex-dividend on June 30.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

As a bonus, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for two of this week's dividend raisers, KR and JW.A. In these charts, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

KR's price line (black) is below the primary valuation line (orange) and the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a big discount to fair value. An investment in KR in January 2010 would have returned 7.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

JW.A's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and touching the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in JW.A in January 2007 would have returned 4.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

