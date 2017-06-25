British Pound Should Improve Due To Chances Of A Soft Brexit

There is an increased chance of a soft Brexit, which should be positive for the pound in the long-term.

Political uncertainty was a negative for the pound in the short-term, but if a coalition is formed, that should support the pound.

The UK general election resulted in Theresa May's Conservative Party falling short of a majority, resulting in a hung parliament. This was a result that surprised the markets, as the general view was that a Conservative majority was very likely.

I took a small short position (via puts) in the CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling ETF (FXB) prior to the election though, given that the markets seemed a bit too confident in the chances of a Conservative majority, and also shorted the pound directly when the first election results came in. I have now closed off my short position in the pound though I believe that there is more upside than downside to it now. The election results have diminished May's ability to push for a hard Brexit that would be detrimental to the value of the Pound. As well, public opinion has turned against Brexit. Finally, it appears that there will be a coalition between the DUP and the Conservatives that should stabilize the pound and increase the chance of a softer Brexit.

Soft Vs. Hard Brexit

HSBC previously estimated that a soft Brexit would result in an exchange rate of 1 GBP = $1.25 to $1.40 USD, while a hard Brexit would result in an exchange rate of 1 GBP = $1.10 to $1.25 USD. It also discussed a scenario where there was effectively "nearly no Brexit", but I think the chances of that happening are very low. All the major power players appear intent on negotiating some form of Brexit, although the odds of a softer Brexit have increased due to the election.

The Conservative Party looks ended up with 317 seats, leaving it 9 seats short of a majority. Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party is expected to support the Conservatives as a coalition partner with its 10 seats though, allowing them to form a minority government.

The election results have left the Brexit negotiations (initially anticipated to start in mid-June) in limbo though. The snap election was called to give May a large majority (with the Conservatives initially ahead by a huge amount in the polls) and secure a strong Brexit mandate.

Instead, there is now a hung parliament, with the Conservatives in disarray and anti-Brexit elements within the Conservative Party emboldened. As well, the potential coalition partner Democratic Unionist Party has stated its opposition to a hard Brexit.

While it is very likely that some form of Brexit will still go ahead, the odds of a soft Brexit being negotiated has markedly increased due to the results of the election.

Short And Long Term Pound Value

The hung parliament was seen as being negative for the pound in the short-term. Analysts estimate that a hung parliament could result in the pound falling to around $1.23 to $1.24 USD. The fall in the pound would be due to the instability of the government as well as the high level of political uncertainty resulting from the election. I thus shorted the pound after the first results came in and it looked likely that the Conservatives would not win a majority.

The pound has held up fairly well though (at least compared to prior expectations), holding above $1.26 USD for the most part. I think that trade has run its course and the formation of a coalition government should be a near-term catalyst that should boost the pound a bit. As it becomes more apparent that a softer Brexit is on the table, I think the pound should appreciate above $1.30 USD again.

Political Market Inefficiencies

One thing that I've noticed is that betting/prediction markets (and financial markets) appear to have a tough time of properly assessing election odds. For example, after the first round of voting in the French Presidential election, Marine Le Pen was given a roughly 10% to 15% chance of winning according to the betting markets. This was despite polls having her nearly 20 points behind Macron in a head-to-head matchup, and with French polling being quite accurate during the first round. Even a historically terrible polling miss would still leave Le Pen behind Macron. Thus, I estimated Le Pen's actual chances of winning as being around 1%.

On the other hand, betting markets indicated that the Conservative Party had around an 85% chance of winning a majority in the UK General election (and thus a 15% chance of not getting a majority). The chances of the Conservatives not winning a majority was only seen as slightly higher than the chances of Le Pen winning. However, the Conservatives were only up 6 to 7 points in the most recent polls, and the average UK polling miss (since World War II) of around 4 points could easily be enough to result in a hung parliament situation. Thus I estimated that there was actually a 25% to 30% chance of the Conservatives falling short of a majority.

The chances of the Conservatives underperforming the polls by a few points (resulting in a hung parliament) should be seen as monumentally higher than the chances of Le Pen making up a 20 point deficit, yet the prediction markets gave the two outcomes fairly similar odds. There have also been other examples where the prediction markets seem to be widely out of whack with reality.

Conclusion



Although the pound did not fall as much as I expected from the election results, it still went down several percent at its low. I think that the likely coalition between the DUP and Conservatives should support the pound now though, while the higher chance of a soft Brexit should result in the pound appreciating above $1.30 USD in the future.

A soft Brexit is more likely now since the election results dealt a blow to May's mandate for a harder Brexit. As well, if the Conservatives wish to maintain power, it will need to placate its coalition partner, and a soft Brexit is more favorable to the DUP.

