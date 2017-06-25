The Bubba Gump Silver Factory

The COT report and other factors give us confidence that silver will head higher in the coming week.

Silver is one of our favorite investments, and we like it when the stars align for more allocation.

Introduction

We love silver. In fact, we love silver so much that we could go on and on about it, like Forrest Gump's best friend Bubba Blue. Shrimp can be cooked in a hundred different ways, and silver can be used in hundreds of different ways. It is a monetary metal that is currently de-monetized. And it also has many industrial and other applications, like in solar panels and iPhones. When we see a buying opportunity in silver, we like to pull the trigger . . .

The readers of our regular weekly column know that we look at several factors before making investment allocations in precious metals. Specifically, we consider:

Certain technical indicators, The COMEX COT report and daily open interest, and Viking Analytics proprietary indicators

This week, we pulled the trigger on a long in the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) when our Silver Indicator flashed an "under-valued" signal. In addition, silver had overtaken a momentum technical threshold that we had been following. We informed our Premium subscribers in a comment to a morning update:

After reviewing the Commitment of Traders ("COT") report for gold and silver which was published at 3:30pm on Friday, we are even more bullish for the week ahead. Here is our summary view.

Technical Picture

A wise trader once told his trainee, "show me the bull case on this chart." After the trainee reported back with the bull case, he said, "Great! Now show me the bear case." Anyone who does charting knows that you can create a chart to confirm your bias. When we report to our readers, we do our best to be as objective as possible, and try to listen to what the market might be saying.

Here is our view: the SLV chart doesn't look good; however, the COMEX silver chart does. We have included both in this update.

For our own allocations, we rarely study the SLV chart. The SLV is derived from the value of silver, and the value of silver is currently determined from the COMEX silver market. The SLV chart, shown above, might be interpreted to show SLV as hanging from a cliff edge, perilously close to falling back to $15/share. Now, this could certainly happen, but that is not our current outlook.

On the other hand, the COMEX silver weekly chart looks very solid, having successfully re-tested an uptrend line from early 2016. Our optimistic case for SLV is based not upon the chart for SLV, but the chart for silver below.

We expect silver to break above its 100 week moving average at $16.67/oz next week. If so, it will have plenty of room to run towards its 50 week moving average near $17.50/oz.

Precious Metal COT Report

This week's COT report was very favorable and possibly bullish for silver. The commercial net short positions and the hedge fund longs were reduced by nearly 20% for both gold and silver.

We focus primarily on the net short position of the commercial banks when we look at the COT report. Below, we show how peaks in commercial net short interest corresponds to sharp sell offs in the value of SLV (left scale). At the moment, the silver commercial short interest has fallen to a level that is well below the 50 week moving average of the commercial shorts. Since we are far from a peak in commercial short interest, we are less concerned about another pull-back.

Safe Havens and Alternatives

The rating we provide for "safe haven alternatives" in our SLV decision matrix is based upon the Viking Silver Indicator. This indicator measures the relative divergence between SLV and safe haven assets like the USDJPY currency pair and Treasury Inflation Protected Securities ("TIPS").

This week, we informed our Premium subscribers that we had reached an under-valued condition in the silver indicator. Together with another technical signal that we were looking for, we then had the conviction to enter into a SLV long position.

Note all charts were created on the TradingView website, and the tables were created by Viking Analytics if not otherwise credited.

