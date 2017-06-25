Procter & Gamble: Ready For A Real Rumble

Activist investor Nelson Peltz and his Trian Partners has got a win at General Electric (NYSE:GE), and now might be ready to take on its largest investment ever - Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG). Trian owns a $3.3 billion stake in P&G, while its GE stake is about $2 billion. The P&G stake is the biggest position in any company that Trian has ever taken.

After helping get CEO Jeff Immelt ousted at GE, Trian is now setting its sights on P&G. Trian is looking to get a board seat at the P&G. P&G has been a gross underperformer relative to its larger cap peers. Now, P&G might finally be ready for a breakup with Trian looking to put some pressure on the company. But we're still not sure what Trian has in mind, as the fund has yet to publish an infamous white paper that lays out how P&G can unlock and/or grow shareholder value.

P&G has noted that it is stalking with Trian, and considers the talks "ongoing and constructive." It's amicable, at least, as Trian didn't nominate any board members for the October shareholder meeting, as the deadline was June 13.

But playing nice might not be enough to turnaround this massive consumer brands company. With a market cap that's $229 billion, moving the growth needle can be tough. The idea of a breakup of P&G has been floated in the past, with myself included - where the idea might be to break this into a household products and a personal care products company. Granted, actually getting that done is next to impossible given the size and scope (plus synergies) of the current business.

Then there's the fact that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is coming for everyone's business. Its ability to undercut prices is amazing, and the investors don't mind, so they'll keep doing it. Now, with the Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) buyout it'll have over 400 storefronts to sell its private label, AmazonBasics, stuff.

So, what is the answer?

Spinning off more brands? P&G has been active with cutting underperforming brands and cutting some $10 billion in costs.

In the end P&G will likely get a board seat and push P&G to focus on cost cuts and brand shedding - a move similar to one it pushed for at GE. However, GE shares have underperformed since Trian showed up. Hopefully, with a new CEO GE will be more apt to get aggressive with cost cuts, but that still leaves the question of: what can Trian really bring to companies that are 'too big to grow?' P&G has already reduced its brand count by 70% in recent years, cut R&D centers by 25% and office buildings by 60%, the ability to cut more might be slim. Or, more likely, Trian looks to push P&G for some strategic M&A, which may include full-blown spinoffs of certain P&G divisions (not just brands) i.e. the beauty business (Olay, Pantene, Head & Shoulders, etc.) looks ripe for a spinoff.

But I have a better idea, and it involves partnering up with the other major consumer goods business that's struggling to grow - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The idea would be for P&G and J&J to swap businesses, allowing each to gain exposure to their more core competency businesses. J&J could offer up oral/feminine care business and get P&G over-the-counter business. But in the least, Trian will want to see more than the scheduled $10 billion cut in costs. Still, through it all, I still believe that P&G will be dead money going forward unless they decide to really shake things up in the brand portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.