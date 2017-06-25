Transports Week In Review - Energy Prices And Amazon At The Forefront

The XTN transports index is now up 0.1 percent; whereas the SPY is up 8.8 percent.

As we closed the week on June 23rd, transports witnessed some weakness. The weakening energy price situation has caused some pause, irrespective of whether it is an overcapacity issue today. Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is still impacting certain industries; foodservice companies were hit on Friday. Despite the whirlwind of change (you've gotta love it!) transports are on track for improved performance during the second half of 2017.

I manage the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP). To date, performance stood at 9.2 percent, as highlighted in green. As transport indices remain mostly weaker, the anomaly remains the NASDAQ (^TRAN), up 11.8 percent. Both the NASDAQ (^IXIC) and Fidelity Contrafund (MUTF:FCNTX) remain atop all peers, up 16.4 and 17.4 percent.

The Dow Jones (DJT), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), Vanguard 500 Index (MUTF:VFINX) and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) were all up from 8 to 8.8 percent. The Amazon.com effect has continued to linger over grocery and foodservice industries, while transports have remained more mixed.

For the twenty-fourth week of 2017, the spread between the SPY and the S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) increased with the SPY up by 8.7 percentage points. The SPY improved by 30-basis points (bps) to 8.8 percent, while the S&P Transportation ETF declined by 10 bps to 0.1 percent for 2017.

Transports performance continues to be more volatile than broader indices, as weakness hit much more strongly during the middle of the week. Amazon has not been the only negative impact on markets lately as oil prices have come down by greater than 20 percent from 2017 highs. There are many challenges and uncertainties facing the U.S. economy, but overall expansion remains so I expect to see further consolidation within many industries.

Rail Operators

Rail operator performance was down for the week with the only exception being Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP), which was up nearly 3 percentage points. Despite the majority being down, most companies were down only marginally from the previous week. Aside from CSX (NYSE:CSX), both Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) and Canadian National (NYSE:CNI) continue to lead peers stock price performance.

Week twenty-four of 2017 witnessed increased positive results for Class Is based on total traffic carried. All Class I railroads remain positive for the year, which continues to be led by Canadian National's now 11.6 percent improvement (volume gains continue to impress). Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) has hit some weakness and offers investors a good entry level at the moment.

Railcar Manufacturers & Lessors

Railcar manufacturers and lessors were mostly down, similar to rail operator peers - the exception being Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN). For the year, The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) and FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) continue to be very close. Greenbrier will be reporting next week as the first read on railcar manufacturers for the next quarter.

As the demand for certain commodities increases over the next few years, and as railroad operators increase capex programs, railcar manufacturers are set up to see improving trends. The timing and/or sustainability of these variables remains uncertain. From an overall investment perspective, I like Greenbrier; but investors may consider taking their chances with Trinity Industries and American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) based on recent prices.

Truckload Carriers

Truckload carriers were mostly flat to down for the week, with exceptions being Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE), Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX), Ryder System (NYSE:R), Swift Transportation (NYSE:SWFT), Universal Logistics Holding (NASDAQ:ULH) and USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK). The trucking industry has lost some momentum this past week, nonetheless, today's positive developments were encouraging.

I continue to remain skeptical of smaller peers, notably Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI), Roadrunner Transportation (NYSE:RRTS) and USA Truck, but speculators may be able to make out if/when things turn. Similar to rail operators last year, the trucking industry may witness a rally once it becomes clearer regarding a bottom. Some have suggested that the inventory to sales ratio may come down in May as companies have begun to move stock.

Less-Than-Truckload Carriers

Less-than-truckload (NYSEARCA:LTL) carriers were all lower for the week in-line with their truckload peers. Friday also similarly offered a return to positive performance. Pure play LTLs are similarly segregated between non-union and unionized labor company stock price performance. I continue to focus on higher margin companies for the long-term, but like truckload peers, speculators may be able to do well once the tide turns.

There are some conflicting views regarding pricing activity and peak demand. Last year, we saw a robust fourth quarter for shipping demand. This year trucking may be benefiting from inventory stock clearing, but recent information has also suggested that container shipping line pricing continues to weaken, stimulating questions for the peak season.

Air Freight, Package & Delivery

Air freight, package and delivery companies were mostly down for the week, with the exceptions being Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) and FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). FedEx reported their fourth quarter results during the week. A day and a half after the results, the market has bought on to the potential over the next couple of years in synergies from the TNT Express deal.

Despite United Parcel Services' (NYSE:UPS) improvement of late FedEx continues to widen the lead. Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTCPK:DPSGY) is likely to continue to pace with FedEx assuming earnings come out strong. Regardless, UPS and Atlas Air Worldwide may get closer to parity as the year progresses.

Contract Logistics, Forwarding & Brokerage

Contract logistics companies were down for the week, with the exceptions being Radiant Logistics (NYSEMKT:RLGT) and XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO). I remain intrigued by XPO's public statements regarding a renewed interest in making another acquisition. I may be somewhat biased, but I honestly cannot think of another public company than Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) as a strong fit within the U.S. While more research is required, Europe may offer opportunities as well - CEVA Logistics as an example.

Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) and CH Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) have both struggled with the latter being substantially weaker. XPO has shown that it is willing to go after large deals to gain scale. The company has also displayed the ability to integrate companies quite well. The competitive landscape is changing.

Container Shipping Lines, Charter Owners & Container Lessors

For the container shipping industry, weekly performance was mixed across the board. The mixed performance didn't matter that much as all companies remain down substantially for non-container lessors with the exception being Costamare (NYSE:CMRE). Container lessors continue to push higher, led by CAI International (NYSE:CAI) which is now up 180 percent for the year, leading all transports covered.

All peers in this group remain highly volatile. I expect this to continue as overcapacity issues in the container shipping industry are still prevalent. Matson's (NYSE:MATX) woes continue to be impacted by most operating segments. Recent speculation surfaced regarding a third entrant in the Hawaii trade lane. Matson's prospects are still set up to improve through the year.

Airlines

Airline stock performance for the week was mixed. Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) has continued to perform strongly up 24 percent for the year. Other airlines showing signs of life have included Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS). Recent lower energy prices have likely created some breathing room versus increasing labor cost concerns.

I continue to like Alaska Air as it has continued to lag most of its peers since mid-March. Depending on the next quarterly update, the company's momentum of late may continue.

Demand Trends

Key demand-based indicators that are monitored include Class I rail traffic, trucking industry tonnage, shipments, and loads, air cargo tonnage, container shipping line twenty-foot equivalent units, TEUs, North America seaport TEUs, shipping lane port calls, North America cross-border trade, and freight rates for most of these indicators.

U.S. & Canada Class I Rail Traffic - Carloads & Intermodal Units Carried

Through the twenty-fourth week of 2017, total traffic was up 5.4 percent with carload traffic up 7 percent, down 10-bps; and intermodal traffic up 3.7 percent, a 20-bps improvement. Week twenty-four performance remained robust.

These numbers continue to not be far off from the total traffic originated results of 5.7 percent for the first twenty-four weeks of 2017 for North America rail traffic, published by the Association of American Railroads (NYSE:AAR) data. Investors should remember that total traffic carried includes both originated and received carloads and intermodal units. Additionally, U.S. traffic was up 4.6 percent and Canadian traffic was up 11.6 percent, closely tracking the carried rail traffic when combined. Mexico traffic was down at -1.4 percent, as improvement has continued.

Container traffic was up 3.7 percent, a 10-bps improvement. Domestic intermodal pricing for both eastbound and westbound averages have remained positive and/or improved through June. The May Cass Intermodal Price Index was up 2.2 percent from last year. The improvement has translated to stronger rail operator operating revenues, with traffic stronger for all Class Is, with the exception remaining Kansas City Southern.

Week twenty-four witnessed weekly coal carload traffic at 107,000 carloads carried. This reflected a 9.2 percent increase versus last year. Coal continues to remain much stronger than in 2016, but weekly growth is slowing. Grain performance was up 5 percent versus last year.

Motor vehicles and equipment carload traffic performance was down -1.1 percent versus last year. Chemicals were up 3.9 percent, petroleum products were down at -4.6 percent and crushed stone, gravel and sand remained on a roll, up 31 percent.

Trucking Industry

Trucking industry spot market average rates have remained up from 5 to 7 percent versus last year, with a return to 6 percent in early-June. Seasonal performance has remained strong with flatbed, dry van and temperature-controlled up double-digits. Heavy haul and LTL has been solid, while specialized has improved to positive territory.

The most recent report from the Cass Truckload Linehaul Index, pricing has continued to show greater stability. The May results showed a 1.1 percent increase from last year, providing the second consecutive month of growth. Early volume reads also suggest that freight demand has begun to pick up.

Air Cargo

As air cargo demand continues to see strong and/or stable growth, both UPS and FedEx are in a new e-commerce era where peak season surcharges are being considered. UPS has already announced that it will introduce peak season surcharges for packages and heavier items during its busiest weeks in the fall.

During FedEx's earnings call, the company stated that it was still undecided whether it would follow UPS' lead. FedEx stated that it is in discussions with its top customers, but a final decision has yet to be reached. Both companies are looking to attain adequate returns on their investments, necessitated by the service needs for customers during peak shipping times.

Container Shipping Lines

Pricing for spot market container rates have continued to decline in June, per the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (SCFI). This has been most notable for the Trans-Pacific trade lane, where rates have declined for three weeks straight, but still remain 45 and 35 percent higher from last year for West and East coast destinations.

Asia to Europe trade has changed marginally over the past few weeks, and was up 30 and 13 percent to North Europe and the Mediterranean. The global container shipping line industry is still dealing with overcapacity issues. The strength of freight rates and extent of a peak shipping season remains uncertain.

North America Seaports

Preliminary numbers for top North America seaport TEU traffic has been more mixed than the first four months of the year. Both Long Beach and Los Angeles were only up moderately by 1 and 3 percent. The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NYSE:NSA) was up nearly 13 percent and Canadian seaports on both costs have been very strong. Houston was very strong, while both Savannah and Virginia were up double-digits.

Early numbers suggest that market share may have shifted during May from the West Coast. This can partly be attributed to various factors including vessel sharing alliances (VSAs), the new Panama Canal locks and the completed Bayonne bridge project in New York, among others.

North America Cross-Border Trade

The iShares MSCI Mexico Capped (NYSEARCA:EWW) was down by 210-bps. The index continues to outperform the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC). The Mexico index is now up 21.8 percent for the year versus the 0.8 percent result for the Canadian index; a decline of 70-bps.

North America trade continues to thrive despite expectations for a revisit of the North America Trade Agreement (NAFTA). Recently, the trucking industry has lobbied for a tempered approach to a renegotiated NAFTA deal due to the substantial business generated by supply chain developments over the past couple of decades.

Summary

Prospects remain positive for transports as we approach the 2017 mid-point. Broadly, container lessors and rail operators have been the primary leaders for transports. Other sectors have had strong performers, but peer results have been much more mixed.

The two variables that have weighed the most on markets of late have been the "Amazon effect" and the decline in energy prices. I believe that both may wear off, allowing for markets and transports to trek higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALK, AMZN, CNI, DPSGY, DSKE, FDX, GBX, HUBG, KSU, MATX, XPO.

