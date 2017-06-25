Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of June 2017

Cobalt market news - BNEF says "a battery boom sends demand for cobalt soaring more than 30-fold by 2030.".

Welcome to the June 2017 cobalt miner news. The focus will be on the cobalt miners that are in, or reasonably near, production, as well as featuring a few promising juniors each month. For a background on the cobalt miners, investors can read my earlier articles:

Investors are reminded that cobalt is mostly mined as a byproduct of copper or nickel, hence many of the miners discussed below are not pure cobalt plays. Also several have operations in the risky location of the Democratic Republic of Congo (NYSE:DRC).

Cobalt price news

As of June 22, the cobalt spot price was US$26.31, having risen from US$24.83 this time last month.

Cobalt spot prices - 1-year chart

Source:InfoMine.com

Cobalt content per device table

Note that the cobalt content in electric vehicles (EVs) depends on the lithium ion battery chemistry. Currently NMC (1:1:1) is the most popular battery chemistry with around 1/3 each of nickel, manganese, and cobalt. Most of the Chinese EV manufacturers are now moving from iron phosphate (no cobalt) chemistries to NMC as the PRC have recently approved NMC for subsidies, and cobalt based batteries have higher energy density. There is a trend with some manufacturers to reduce the amount of cobalt in NMC, or use NCA (Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)), to save on costs as cobalt is the most expensive battery material. There is talk that by 2020 the NMC chemistry will have progressed to NMC (8:1:1) thereby increasing nickel, and decreasing manganese and cobalt. The reason for this is around supply and cost concerns. Should those concerns not materialize then one can argue NMC (1:1:1) will continue to be the most popular.

GM 60kWh Bolt battery commodities by weight

Source: UBS GM Bolt tear down 2017

Note from the above chart that the cobalt in the 60kWh GM Bolt is 24kgs, higher than the 4-14kgs estimate above, as the battery sizes of new EVs are a lot bigger.

Cobalt demand versus supply outlook

Commodity demand forecasts for a 100% EV scenario - by UBS

Source: UBS

This month I came across an interesting Cobalt in EVs chart as you can see below. Due to the Chinese subsidy rule changes now allowing NMC (with cobalt), most Chinese manufacturers will phase across to NMC and start using cobalt, resulting in an even greater surge in cobalt demand. Cobalt is used by just about every EV manufacturer. Sales are based on 2016 full year results.

Source: Cobalt27 (no link available)

I also recently came across the Darton Commodities Report 2016-2017 wherein they stated: "Avicenne Energy is forecasting the e-bike market to grow an average of 18% per year until 2020, therefore presenting a significant growth market for NMC cathode materials." Apologies as the report has no link. I wrote last year about the e-bike boom, which you can read here.

CRU stated earlier in 2017 they "expect 900 T (tonnes) cobalt deficit this year". Investing News state that Macquarie Bank forecasts "a deficit of 885 tonnes is expected next year (2018), with deficits of 3,205 tonnes and 5,340 tonnes expected in 2019 and 2020, respectively."

My cobalt production table (work in progress)

Cobalt miner (tpa) 2016 2017 (f'cast) Chinese (Jinchuan, Huayou Cobalt, Jiangsu Cobalt) 46,966 47,000 China Molybdenum 15,909 Freeport McRoRan 10,944 ~2,000 Glencore (Minara, Mopani, Mutanda) 28,300 30,000 Katanga Mining (plans ~11,000tpa in 2018, and ~22,000tpa by 2019 if demand is there) Sherritt International 6,967 ? Umicore SA 6,328 6,500 Vale 5,799 ERG - ENRC (Chambishi) (plus an additional ~14,000tpa from ~2019) ?4,317 ?4,317 Sumitomo (27.5 % Ambatovy Nickel, Madagasca) 4,418 4,500 ICCI 3,902 4,000 Zambia 3,874 4,000 Norilsk Nickel 3,234 ~5,500 Others- S.Africa (1,230), 1,230 5,000 TOTAL 126,000 ~138,000

NB: Bloomberg Intelligence reported 2016 total cobalt production to be 123,000 tonnes. My estimate is 138,000tpa for 2017. Exane BNP Paribas forecasts ~200,000mt market by 2022.

Source: Cobalt News and my own research/estimates.

Cobalt production by geography graph

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence and USGS

Cobalt market news

On May 22, Bloomberg reported,

"Congo to revisit mine-law proposals rejected by industry in 2015. Planned changes include: Increasing profit taxes to 35 percent from 30 percent

Raising the government's free share of new mining projects to 10 percent from 5 percent

Lifting royalties on copper and cobalt to 3.5 percent from 2 percent."

My view is the DRC have a lot more to lose than the miners, so I doubt this greedy tax hike will succeed. Or if it does, the new government will revoke it.

On May 29, Aron Bodnar from Baystreet Media Corp wrote,

"Cobalt surges 150% As Tesla And tech giants fight for supply. It's a metal that early investors are eyeing as a massive opportunity. Supply is already in deficit - and that's before the anticipated 500 percent increase in demand. It's a metal that is critical to the future stock price of everything from Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Tesla (TSLA) Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), UPS (NYSE:UPS) and many more. Welcome to the supply crisis that is all about Cobalt."

On June 5, Bloomberg reported:

"Owner of $1 billion cobalt project says rally is far from over. Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) says prices could climb another 60%. He said clients are already asking to pay fixed prices for supplies from the mine, which is not due to start until late 2018. "Demand is remarkably strong", Sobotka said in an interview in Moscow. "People are inquiring about lifetime off-take contracts" from ERG's project for 2018-2019, he said."

In June, Elon Musk said, "Tesla plans to build "eventually 10 or 12, maybe 20" Gigafactories around the world. Each gigafactory is said to require 7,000 tonnes of cobalt.

On June 9, Bloomberg reported:

"Race is on to mine metal powering Electric Vehicles. The race is on to supply more of the cobalt needed for batteries in the fast-growing market for electric vehicles -- and that means fresh competition for the big players Glencore Plc and the Democratic Republic of Congo. A pipeline of projects is looming in places including Australia, the U.S. and Canada after cobalt prices more than doubled in the past year." The article quotes, "a battery boom sends demand for cobalt soaring more than 30-fold by 2030, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance."

Cobalt company news

China Molybdenum (HKSE:3993) (SHE:603993) (OTC:CMCLF)

On June 16, 4-traders via Sinocasts reported: "China Molybdenum Luoyang completes takeover of Tenke Mine."

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

On June 13, 4-traders via Baystreet.ca Media Corp. reported: "Freeport McMoran FCX cutting costs. Freeport announced on May 25 that around 4,000 workers at the Grasberg mine walked off the job."

Glencore (LSX:GLEN) (HK:805) (OTC:GLNCF)

On June 24, 4-traders via SyndiGate Media Inc. reported: "Rio Tinto has selected Yancoal as a preferred buyer of its Coal & Allied Industries for up to $2.45bn, rejecting a counterbid launched by Glencore for its Australian unit."

Katanga Mining (TSXV:KAT) (OTCPK:KATFF)

No news for the month.

You can read the May 2017 company presentation here, or my latest article - "An update on Katanga Mining".

Sherritt International (OTCPK:SHERF)

No significant news for the month. Last month I reported on Sherritt's plan "to reduce its interest to 12% from the current 40% in the Ambatovy JV." The nickel price remains extremely low which is causing chaos amongst the nickel miners.

Umicore SA (OTCPK:UMICF)

On June 1, MetalsBulletin reported, "Umicore will double cobalt metal requirement for 2018 - sources." Now that's a huge demand increase.

On June 20, Umicore announced:

"Umicore to acquire Haldor Topsoe's heavy duty diesel and stationary catalyst businesses for an enterprise value of DKK 900 million (approximately EUR 120 million) plus an earn-out. Haldor Topsoe is a leading producer of high performance catalysts for a wide range of industries. Its automotive catalysts are used in emission systems for on-road and non-road heavy-duty diesel applications and ensure compliance with the most stringent emission norms, including Euro VI. Its stationary business offers catalytic solutions to treat NOx emissions from industrial sources such as gas-fired power plants as well as marine applications."

Investors can view a company presentation here and here.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (TYO:5713) (OTCPK:SMMYY)

On June 6, Sumitomo announced:

"Acquisition of interest in a gold project in Canada."Sumitomo "has reached an agreement, and signed an investment contract with IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD", Headquarters:Toronto; President:Stephen J.J. Letwin) , which owns 92.5% interest of the Cote Gold Project ("the Project"), for acquisition of a 30% of its interest in the Project (27.75% interest in the overall project)."

Cobalt27 Capital Corp [TSXV:KBLT]

On June 23, Cobalt27 Capital Corp listed on the TSXV at CAD 9.00. Only 208,690 shares traded, with the stock closing at CAD 9.14. Cobalt27 are a listed investment company focusing just on cobalt. Their company/fund investing in cobalt metal, cobalt royalties/streaming. They do offer investors unique access to direct cobalt holdings and to some degree remove the mining and DRC risks; however investors will need to watch liquidity issues. The companies net asset value will be a key guide of the companies value.

Possible short-mid term producers

eCobalt Solutions [TSX:ECS] (OTCQB:ECSIF)

On May 31, eCobalt released,

"eCobalt provides technical operations update on its Idaho Cobalt project." The update mentioned "initial (Feasibility Study) results expected in late calendar Q2 / early Q3, with the NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report for SEDAR filing to follow within 45 days."

On June 23, eCobalt announced, "eCobalt provides Feasibility Study (FS) update on the Idaho Cobalt project." It is a bit detailed to report here, but it appears eCobalt is on track to soon release their FS.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2 or Q3, 2017 - Feasibility Study results.

H2, 2017 - Project financing.

Q2, 2018 - Construction to commence.

Q2, 2019 - Production to commence.

Fortune Minerals [TSX:FT] (OTCQX:FTMDF)

On June 21, Fortune Minerals announced, "Fortune Minerals appoints chief operating officer as it prepares for construction at the NICO project." Looks very promising! Hopefully we soon hear good news regard project funding and/or off-take partners.

On June 22, Fortune Minerals held their AGM, which was largely uneventful.

Investors can read more about Fortune Minerals in my article here, and the company's June presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q3, 2017 - The updated Feasibility Study capital and operating costs.

2017 - Off-take or equity partners. Project financing.

Promising junior developers and explorers

First Cobalt [TSXV:FCC] (OTCQB:FTSSF)

As per the company website:

"First Cobalt is focused on building a diversified global portfolio of assets that are highly leveraged to the cobalt market. The Company's current assets include interests in seven prospective copper-cobalt properties covering 190 square kilometres in the Democratic Republic of the Congo all with known surface mineralization, as well as an option in Canada for the former producing Keeley-Frontier mine, a high-grade mine that produced over 3.3 million pounds of cobalt and 19.1 million ounces of silver from 301,000 tonnes of ore."

On June 1, First Cobalt announced,

"First Cobalt options 50% of Canadian refinery with Cobalt One Limited [ASX:CO1]." The deal cost First Cobalt CAD 750,000, with an option to finalise on 31 December 2017 at CAD 2.25m + the equivalent value of 50,000,000 shares of ASX-listed Cobalt One in cash or shares of First Cobalt (approximate value of C$5.5 million).

On June 7, First Cobalt announced,

"First Cobalt acquires land in Cobalt Ontario. First Cobalt is pleased to announce the acquisition of 22 mining claims in Cobalt Ontario, including the former producing Bellellen Mine. This transaction increases First Cobalt's footprint in this prospective cobalt district by 40%. Eight of the 22 claims are contiguous to First Cobalt's flagship Keeley-Frontier project."

On June 20, First Cobalt announced,

"First Cobalt announces Kipoi East exploration program (to commence immediately). US$650,000 exploration program for the Kipoi East property, a 23 square-kilometre property northwest of Lubumbashi. Follow-up of over 1,500 metres of percussion and diamond drilling on geological, geochemical and geophysical targets."

On June 21, First Cobalt announced,

"First Cobalt Proposes Friendly Merger with Cobalt One. Under the proposal, First Cobalt would acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Cobalt One which would result in the shareholders of Cobalt One holding approximately 60% of the equity in the merged entity and the shareholders of First Cobalt holding the remaining 40%. If concluded, this merger would consolidate the two largest land packages in the Cobalt camp into a single landholder with over 10,000 hectares (Figure 1). First Cobalt would also become 100% owner of the Yukon refinery, previously a joint venture option between the two companies." The company has subsequently gone into a trading halt, after an exponential share price rise.

I like their huge exploration upside they have in the DRC, their management team, and current cheap valuation due to being at a very early stage. I am not so sure yet about the Cobalt One [ASX:CO1] merger.

I am happy to hear any news updates from commentators. Tickers of promising cobalt juniors I will be following include:

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTC:ARRRF), Barra Resources Ltd [ASX:BAR], BHP (NYSE:BHP), Brixton Metals Corporation [TSXV:BBB](OTC:BXTMD), Canadian International Minerals [TSXV:CIN], Castle Silver Resources Inc [TSXV:CSR] (OTC:TAKRF), Cobalt Power Group [TSX:CPO], CobalTech Mining (OTCPK:BNCIF), Cobalt Blue [ASX:COB], Cobalt One [ASX:CO1] (formerly Equator Resources Ltd [ASX: EQU], Cohiba Minerals [ASX:CHK], Conico Ltd [ASX:CNJ], Corazon Mining Ltd [ASX:CZN], Cruz Cobalt Corp (NYSE:CUZ) (OTCPK:BKTPF), Dragon Energy [ASX:DLE], First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF), (OTC:OTC:HLPCF), Global Energy Metals [TSXV:GEMC] (OTC:GBLEF) , GME Resources Limited [ASX:GME], Highlands Pacific (OTC:HLPCF), Hinterland Metals Inc (OTC:HNLMF), Independence Group [ASX:IGO], King`s Bay Gold Corp [TSXV:KBG], Latin American Resources, LiCo Energy Metals [TSXV:LIC] (OTCQB:WCTXF), MetalsTech ([ASE:MTC], Mincor Resources [ASX:MCR], MMC Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY), PolyMet Mining [TSXV:POM] (NYSEMKT:PLM), Panoramic Resources [ASX:PAN], US Cobalt [TSXV:USCO] (OTCQB:SCTFF) (formerly Scientific Metals [TSXV:STM], Tiger Resources [ASX:TGS], and Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Note: Broken Hill Prospecting spun out to form Cobalt Blue.

Next Cobalt projects summary tables

Source: Darton Commodities Limited (no link)

Conclusion

Cobalt spot prices rose quite strongly over the past month, again showing the demand strength and supply constraint in the cobalt market.

My highlights for the month were Umicore's announcement to double cobalt metal requirement for 2018, and the amazing progress of new comer First Cobalt.

As usual all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLENCORE (LSX:GLEN), CHINA MOLYBDENUM CORP (HK:3993), KATANGA MINING (TSX:KAT), FORTUNE MINERALS (TSX:FT), CRUZ COBALT CORP (TSXV:CUZ), ARDEA RESOURCES (ASX:ARL), FIRST COBALT (TSXV:FCC).

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.