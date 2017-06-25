Five Consumer Defensive Dogs May Gain Big Per Analyst One-Year June Targets

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five May top-yield consumer defensive stocks showed 11.2%more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Small dogs dominated the consumer defensive pack in June.

The consumer defensive sector consists of thirteen essential industries. The top 50 firms selected by yield for this writing represented ten.

Agri-business firm LND topped the June consumer defensive sector gains list while a grocer, ADRNY was top dog by yield, as calculated 6/16/17.

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Analysts Augur 5.8% To 45.7% Net Gains For Ten Consumer Defensive Dogs By June 2018

Seven of ten top dividend-yielding Consumer Defensive dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (As tinted in the chart above). So, the yield-based forecast for the Consumer Defensive dogs was graded by Wall St. wizards as 70% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for June 2018:

BrasilAgro - Cia Bras (LND) was projected to net $457.03, based on dividends, plus one mean target price estimate from a single analyst, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% more than the market as a whole.

Vector Group (VGR) was projected to net $305.30 based on a target pice estimate from one analyst plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 56% less than the market as a whole. [Note: Based on past-year performance in dividend dogcatcher portfolio marketplace research, VGR will not be able to earn the increased one-year price to fulfill the expectation of this one bold analyst.]

B&G Foods (BGS) was projected to net $247.93, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 86% less than the market as a whole.

Flowers Foods (FLO) was projected to net $150.35, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% less than the market as a whole.

Target (TGT) was projected to net $141.00, based on target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% less than the market as a whole.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCQX:ADRNY) netted $108.77 based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% less than the market as a whole.

Svenska Cellulosa (OTCPK:SVCBF) was projected to net $72.80, based on no mean target price estimates, just the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 92% less than the market as a whole.

Estacio Participacoes (OTCQX:ECPCY) was projected to net $67.90, based on dividends only, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 140% more than the

Svenska Cellulosa (OTCPK:SVCBY) was projected to net $63.00, based on no mean target price estimates, just the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% less than the market as a whole.

Marine Harvest (OTCPK:MHGVY) was projected to net $57.89, based only on dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 61% less than the market as a whole.

An average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 16.72% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 51% more than the market as a whole.

Top 50 Consumer Defensive Dogs By Yield Covered 10 of 13 Sector Industries For June

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts June 16 verified by YahooFinance for fifty stocks from 10 of 13 sector Industries produced the actionable conclusions in this article.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 50 June Consumer Defensive Sector Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Dog Metrics Selected 10 Top Dividend Consumer Defensive Stocks By Yield

Top ten Consumer Defensive dogs selected 6/16/17 showing top yields represented six of thirteen constituent industries.

Top yielding Consumer Defensive stock, Koninklijke Ahold (OTCQX:ADRNY) [1] was tops of three grocery store representatives. The other two placed sixth, and tenth, Marine Harvest (OTCPK:MHGVY) [6], and Casino Guichard-Perrachon (OTCPK:CGUSY) [10].

In second and fourth places were two stock variations of one household and personal products firm, Svenska Cellulosa (OTCPK:SVCBF) [2], and (OTCPK:SVCBY) [4].

The third place Consumer Defensive top dog by yield was the lone representative education and training firm, Estacio Participacoes (OTCQX:ECPCY) [3].

Fifth place was won by the best of two farm products firms, Marine Harvest (OTCPK:MHGVY) [5], and thother placed seventh, BrasilAgro - Cia Bras (LND) [7].

Sixth place went to the lone tobacco representative, Vector Group (VGR) [6].

Finally in ninth place a lone beverages-soft drinks concern resided, Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCPK:CCLAF) [9] to complete the top ten June Consumer Defensive dogs by yield.

Just seven more industries constitute the sector: (1) beverages-brewers; (2) beverages - wineries & distilleries; (3) confectioners; (4) discount stores; (5) food distribution; (6) packaged goods; (7) pharmaceutical retailers.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-25) Five Consumer Defensive Dogs Estimated 11.4% To 41.3% Upsides To June, 2018





To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Estimated (26) A 3.8% Median Target Price Upside and (27) 8.53% Net Gain From 30 Consumer Defensive Upside Dogs Come June 2018

Consumer Defensive top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of June 16, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 3% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 3.6% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year predicts no overbought condition on-tap for the Consumer Defensive top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Forecast An 11.2% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Consumer Defensive Stocks To June, 2018

Ten top Consumer Defensive dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Consumer Defensive dogs selected 6/16/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented just five of thirteen industries constituting the Consumer Defensive sector.

Actionable Conclusions: (28) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Consumer Cyclical Dogs Delivering 14.02% Vs. (29) 12.61% Net Gains by All Ten by June, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Consumer Defensive kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 11.2% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The very lowest priced Consumer Defensive top yield dog, BrasilAgro - Cia Bras (LND), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 45.7%.

The five lowest-priced Consumer Defensive top yield dogs for June 16 were: BrasilAgro - Cia Bras (LND); Estacio Participacoes (OTCQX:ECPCY); Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCPK:CCLAF); Svenska Cellulosa (OTCPK:SVCBF) & (OTCPK:SVCBY), with prices ranging from $3.75 to $8.01.

Five higher-priced Consumer Defensive dogs for June 16 were: Casino Guichard-Perrachon (OTCPK:CGUSY); Marine Harvest (OTCPK:MHGVY); Koninklijke Ahold (OTCQX:ADRNY); Vector Group (VGR); Wesfarmers (OTCPK:WFAFF), whose prices ranged from $11.58 to $31.04.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Three of these top 50 Consumer Defensive pups by yield qualify as a valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site, or the forty-four Dogs of the Week II now available. Click here to subscribe or get more information.

Make investing fun

Suggest a favorite stock for my next crowd-sourced follower favorite article in July. Message me with your favorite stock ticker, and I will include it in that article. Just send the ticker symbol for your favorite dividend stock (or two) by clicking on the envelope icon next to my name below the headline of this article or comment in the comments sector below. Leave your top ticker, and remember: Root for the Underdog.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Consumer Defensive dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: motherearthnews.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.