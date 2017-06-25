United Airlines: Boycott Amounted To Nothing

United Airlines has presented op performance updates for the months of April and May that have suggested the company's fundamentals continue to be healthy.

If there is one lesson that United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) reinforced to the investment community in the past couple of months is that those who "buy the fear" stand to benefit over those who sell into weakness. Following the much-debated passenger incident of early April, the U.S.-based airline has shown that there wasn't much about the media buzz and public outrage to impact the company's operational performance.

Credit: Business Pundit

To avoid controversy, let me be clear: dragging a passenger off a plane certainly did not help United's brand image, nor was it an acceptable way to resolve what has become a common overbooking issue in the air travel industry. But from an investment perspective, the incident did little more than provide an entry point into the stock for those with a longer-term bias.

Granted, shares pulled back only about -5% within the week that followed the April incident (see graph below) before rallying 20% in the following six weeks. But most importantly, United Airlines has presented op performance updates for the months of April and May that have proved the company's fundamentals continue to be healthy.

Credit: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

Take the April update, for example. United's passenger load factor (a measurment of capacity utilization) of 87.0% for domestic flights was a whopping 2.8 percentage points better than the same month in 2016 (2.6 percentage-point improvement at a total company level). For context, that number compares to a much lower 30-bp improvement at Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL) and 70-bp increase at American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL). United saw load factor drop in May by 30 bps, but that result was better than American Airline's 60-bp decrease.

United's onboard passengers increased 7.6% and 3.2% in April and May, respectively, roughly in line with March's 5.0%. Those figures are better than Delta's +1% and American's minimal decrease in May. For 2Q17, United is expecting consolidated passenger unit revenue to come in 2% higher at the mid-point of the range, which is better than last quarter's no-growth.

Takeaways

Those who did not fear the backlash and the short-term financial risk of United's April incident stood to benefit over the past 10 weeks - barely a long-term timeframe, to be fair. UAL has already reacted swiftly over that period of time, and the benefit from jumping in on price weakness may have already been fully realized. But a couple of takeaways can still be identified.

UAL PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

First, airline stocks continue to be priced conservatively between 10.0x and 10.6x forward earnings (see graph below). Buying shares today, therefore, may still prove to be an interesting proposition. Second, buying stocks on weakness following certain news or events that are unlikely to impact a company's fundamentals can be a good strategy for the long-term biased investor.

