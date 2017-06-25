GE - Challenges Continue

If we combine all of this with much higher leverage, taking pension deficits into account, there are still sufficient reasons to be very cautious here.

While shares have come under pressure, I think that GE's earnings power is quite limited, certainly if we focus on real cash flow earnings and not the adjusted metrics.

After GE dropped the $2 earnings per share target for 2018, it lost Jeffrey Immelt and attention is now focusing on the pension deficit.

General Electric (GE) continues to face struggles, even as the company has been pushed by an activist investor and has seen a high-profile executive turnover in recent times. The debate has long centered around the $2 earnings per share target for 2018, but the reality is that actual earnings lag adjusted earnings by a huge degree and in a structural manner.

As GE has taken on quite a bit of debt as well, and leverage is much higher if pension deficits are taken into account, and past capital allocation moves are highly questionable, shares are no automatic buy on any dips. Despite the simplification efforts, GE remains a very complex business, as I have no desire to buy into this dip given the structural operational underperformance and quite elevated debt load of the business.

The $2 Target

The obsession, on the part of GE and the market, with the company's 2018 $2 earnings per share target propelled much of the debate about the prospects for the stock lately.

Jeff Immelt has reconfirmed in many instances that GE would post earnings of $2 per share next year, but the doubts about the progress on this target and the realization that this target will not be met was the final disappointment that forced Mr. Immelt out of GE. His replacement John Flannery now has a serious task at hand.

If GE achieves its goals, this will mark a serious improvement from the $1.49 per share reported in 2016 when the industrial business reported a 1% drop in industrial revenues to $107 billion on an adjusted basis. The profits of the industrial business + the so-called vertical business came in at $17.5 billion, but these are adjusted earnings on a so-called segment basis, a long way from GAAP earnings.

Alongside the presentation of the full year results, GE guided for earnings to improve to $1.60-$1.70 per share this year, and maintained its $2 goal for 2018. Note however that GAAP earnings are far lower. As a matter of fact, 2016´s GAAP earnings came in at a mere $0.89 per share. This discrepancy has been showing up for years now, driven by restructuring, M&A and pension related charges, among other things.

The earnings numbers are quite confusing either way. For 2016, the industrial business posted sales of $113 billion if you include Alstom, while revenues of the financing (Capital) business amounted to just $11 billion. The industrial business posted $17.6 billion in segment earnings while the capital business lost $1.2 billion.

Worse, the segment earnings of $16.3 billion still had to take $4.2 billion in corporate overhead into account. This huge amount really means that segment margins are unreliable and are much lower in realistic terms, as realistic operating earnings for all of the business amounted to $12 billion last year on $123 billion in total sales.

The annual report is so complex that I wonder if executives even know the full extent of the business. As the pension deficit has been a much debated issue recently, I searched for the term ¨pension¨ in the 2016 annual report and came up with 254 hits. In the end it appears that the funded status of four different sets of plans stood at minus $37 billion, a huge deficit.

Despite this deficit, GE spent $22 billion on share buybacks in 2016 in order to offset the reduced earnings power from the smaller financial business. Between Q1 of 2017 and a year ago, GE has reduced the outstanding share base by 6% to 8.8 billion shares on a diluted basis.

How Is 2017 Moving So Far?

GE started 2017 on a soft note, with industrial revenues flat at $25.4 billion and GE Capital posting a 7% drop in sales to $2.65 billion.

While segment earnings improved to $3.62 billion, equivalent to 13.0% of total sales, corporate costs and eliminations as well as interest charges and taxes ate most of the earnings, for net earnings of $858 million on an operating basis. This was equivalent to just $0.10 per share, as the bottom line is even aided by the very low effective tax rate for which GE is well known.

If GE adds back roughly half a billion in pre-tax costs related to the pension charges taken during the quarter, the earnings number jumps to $0.14 per share. If GE adds back the earnings from the ¨verticals¨ business, the part of the financing business which it aims to retain, earnings come in at $0.21 per share. After adding back 8 cents in restructuring charges, GE manages to report a increase in earnings from $0.26 per share in Q1 of 2016 to $0.29 per share.

Note that these earnings are very, very much adjusted. After all those adjustments the cash flows are no longer matching up anywhere close to the adjusted earnings being reported, and the market is no longer trusting the business with its metrics - and for good reason if you ask me.

The company continues to guide for adjusted earnings of $1.60-$1.70 per share - which, based on a 8.8 billion diluted share count, amounts to $14.5 billion. If we add back $564 million in interest expenses (based on the Q1 number) as well as $143 million in corporate taxes (also based on Q1) and multiply this by 4, the $14.5 billion earnings number jumps to $17.5 billion. Depreciation and amortization charges totaled $6.8 billion in 2016, which seems like a reasonable number to use going forward. If this is added together, I arrive at an adjusted EBITDA number of $24 billion.

The industrial side of the business ended Q1 with $8.1 billion in cash and $74 billion in debt. If we add $37 billion in pension deficits this net debt load of $66 billion will actually surpass the $100 billion mark. So depending on your favored metric, leverage stands at 2.7 to 4.3 times EBITDA. That adjusted EBITDA number has not been confirmed by GE; it only appears twice in the 2016 annual report in connection to he Alstom deal, while ¨non-GAAP¨ appears 129 times in the same report.

While the $14.5 billion adjusted earnings number looks reasonable, the reality is that GAAP earnings are much lower as a result of restructuring costs and pension related charges. Let´s for a second give GE the benefit of the doubt and trust them on the number. Much of the $14.5 billion in earnings will go into funding the dividend, which runs at a cost of $8.5 billion. We furthermore will see pension charges being reported, and the deficit is only growing (despite stock markets standing at fresh records).

This means leverage is very high (even as pensions do not technically count as debt) as the potential to deleverage is very low amidst the steep dividend payout. If we take into account $12 billion in planned share buybacks for the year and additional cash considerations with regard to restructuring and pensions, it is clear that there is no priority at all to improve the financial position in the short run.

What About The Valuation?

While leverage might be higher than some investors realize, you may also be thinking that GE has a very profitable industrial business. Indeed, the $123 billion business (90% industrial business) could be very profitable, but simply is not yet at this moment.

3M (MMM) is among the best run industrial businesses. The company posts real operating GAAP operating margins of 24% on $30 billion in sales. The company is now valued at roughly $135 billion, equivalent to 4 times sales. If GE would trade at such a multiple based on $123 billion in total sales, GE´s shares might trade at $44 per share. That however ignores the huge gap in terms of margins between the both businesses.

If the company can post sizable segment margins of 20% in an upbeat case in the future, segment earnings might hit $25 billion. Even if we generously assume that corporate costs drop to $3 billion and interest costs amount to just $2 billion a year, pre-tax earnings might amount to $20 billion. After a somewhat more normalized tax rate of 15-20%, that translates into earnings of $16-17 billion, for earnings of close to $1.90 per share. A market multiple for such a challenged business, which operates with a lot of (implicit) leverage only brings valuations in the mid-thirties and this requires a lot of profit improvements to come.

Honeywell´s (HON) enterprise valuation of $110 billion only comes in at 2.8 times sales of $39 billion, even after its shares have seen a nice run-up. That sales multiple would value GE´s shares at $27 per share if it trades at similar sales multiples. This is despite the fact that Honeywell is posting real GAAP operating profit margins of 16-17% of sales. GE´s reported operating margins only come in at single digits as a result of the ¨charges¨ while adjusted margins barely make in into the double digits.

As a result GE has many challenges at hand. While the non-GAAP earnings multiples look reasonable, the reality is that GAAP earnings are much lower and cash outflows are pretty substantial as a result of share buybacks, and the steep dividend does not allow for a reduction of leverage. This is concerning as GE on average is making expensive acquisitions of wind and 3D businesses, while shedding other assets on the cheap side, such as home appliances.

This poor capital allocation does not make GE cheap, even after shares have come down by double digit percentages so far this year. The company has a lot of work to do and does not have credibility on its side. While the company has been working for years to simplify the business, the financial statements are still utterly complicated and characterized by fat corporate charges as well as heavy use of adjusted metrics. As a result of all of this, I continue to avoid GE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.