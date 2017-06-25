Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Shorts Pile Back In The Market

We look to take advantage of the recent sell-off to position ourselves in more attractive energy names.

Crude and gasoline combined short positioning is now above 40% of open interest pointing to a short squeeze in the making.

Welcome to the weekly recap edition of Oil Markets Daily!

WTI finished the week lower by 4.36%.

Oil continued its slide this week making for 5-weeks straight of decline that saw us go from $52/bbl to $43/bbl. Did the fundamentals deteriorate that much during this period or was it something else?

In the latest CFTC position disclosure report, we saw net-long positioning cut by a quarter as combined net-long positioning is now just 160 million bbls.

Source: John Kemp

Positioning until June 20 saw longs cut positions by 15 million bbls while shorts increased positioning by 40 million bbls. Remember that this is right before the sell-off to sub-$43/bbl. This means that position disclosure next week Friday for June 27 will likely have seen either longs liquidate more positions or shorts increasing.

This is particularly important to understand because sentiment is just the perception of reality. Most market participants gauge price action as evidence of fundamental developments, but in this case, it can also deceive everyone.

In our view, the latest increase by the shorts is just a reflection of the bearish narrative that has taken over. The facts illustrate something different on one end, while the bearish narrative illustrates another. We recently wrote a report to HFI Research subscribers where we illustrated the data reported by agencies and third parties for the first half of 2017, and surprise, the data does not back the latest pessimism in the oil markets.

With short positioning increasing, is a short squeeze in the making waiting to happen?

Over the last 2 1/2 years, every time gasoline and crude combined short positioning passed 40% of total open interest, the rallies that ensued have not been ones that have been kind to bears.

Source: Warren Pies, NDR

In our view, what's more important for investors is not whether a short squeeze is in the making. Rather, with some energy stocks approaching 2016 lows, we are trying to find what new ideas look interesting and warrant a position.

In this week's flagship report, we will be going over what energy names present an attractive risk/reward proposition. If you are interested, please sign up for HFI Research.

Bottom-line: Oil bears are getting daring again piling on short positions. Data from the last 2 1/2 years show that each time combined short positioning in oil and gasoline surpassed 40% of open interest, a short squeeze takes place. We think with energy equities near 2016 lows, a new field of ideas opened up, and that's where we will be paying attention to.

