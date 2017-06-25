Weekly Natural Gas Recap - Bearish Weather Pushes Prices Lower

Lower year-over-year power burn will persist even if weather matches up to 2016; however, higher increase in gas exports will subsidize the difference.

Natural gas prices fell 3.56% this week.

Natural gas prices gapped lower on Monday on the back of bearish weather revisions to the week of 6/30, and never recovered for the rest of the week. On Monday, our NGD, “Natural Gas Prices Gap Lower After Bearish Weather Updates,” went over the bearish revisions over the weekend. The CDD drop impacted 30 Bcf of our injection forecasts over the next several weeks, and we did not revise this back down all week.

Natural gas price weakness can also be observed across the STRIP with summer month gas prices below $3/MMBtu.

Here are some relevant statistics for market participants to follow:

-----

June 2016 month-to-date (June 1 to June 23) power burn – 32.5 Bcf/d.

June 2017 month-to-date (June 1 to June 23) power burn – 29.1 Bcf/d.

Delta – (3.4) Bcf/d.

-----

June 2016 month-to-date (June 1 to June 23) total gas demand – 70.6 Bcf/d.

June 2017 month-to-date (June 1 to June 23) total gas demand – 68 Bcf/d.

-----

Delta – (2.5) Bcf/d.

June 2016 month-to-date (June 1 to June 23) total gas supplies – 77.6 Bcf/d.

June 2017 month-to-date (June 1 to June 23) total gas supplies – 77.3 Bcf/d.

Delta – (0.3) Bcf/d.

-----

June 2016 month-to-date (June 2 week to June 23 week) total storage build – 240 Bcf.

June 2017 month-to-date (June 2 week to June 23 week) total storage build – 302 Bcf (includes our estimate of June 23 week of 57 Bcf).

Delta – 62 Bcf.

-----

As you can see from the statistics above, the decrease in power burn, partially offset by increase in gas exports, resulted in the y-o-y difference in storage builds in June 2016 versus June 2017. However, if we consider the difference in CDDs in June 2016 and June 2017, we see that the difference in power burn is around 1.5 Bcf/d, which means that even if summer was a repeat of 2016, we would still see lower power burn year-over-year. However, considering the increase in gas exports, total demand is about the same.

Moving forward, weather will keep moving the price of gas as bearish weather results in even lower natural gas prices and vice versa. We will be updating HFI Research subscribers first on any relevant fundamental, weather and trader positioning update. If you are interested, you can sign up here.

