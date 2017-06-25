AIG: The Path Forward Is Becoming Clearer

AIG's path forward is becoming clearer. There are two reasons to consider starting a position in this global insurer.

The company's new CEO is the right person for the job.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) has been going through a significant amount of change over the last year, with the most recent example being the appointment of Brian Duperreault as the company's new President & CEO. Mr. Duperreault replaces a man, Mr. Peter Hancock, who simply failed to win over investors. As a result, AIG shares underperformed the broader market over Mr. Hanock's time as CEO of the company.

Before AIG appointed Mr. Duperreault as its CEO, I told the Seeking Alpha community in this article that the uncertainty related to the company's CEO position was creating a long-term buying opportunity. In my opinion, this is still the case today. However, I believe that the company's path to prosperity is becoming clearer.

The Path Forward Is Becoming Clearer

Mr. Duperreault has hit the group running by laying out his high-level plans for righting the ship, which largely revolves around strengthening AIG's reserves and focusing on growing the business.

AIG's underwriting concerns/issues have plagued this company for many years and I would not be surprised if Mr. Duperreault and company flushed out additional reserve adjustments over the next few quarters, while the blame can still be put squarely on Mr. Hancock. Remember, AIG took a $5.6b reserve charge in Q4 2016 and this is after the company reported several other large reserve adjustments over the last four quarters.

Mr. Duperreault is on record for saying that the company's "reserves appear reasonable" based on his initial review, but I am confident that he will want to ensure that all material reserve charges are taken at some point in 2017. Therefore, I believe that investors should expect for AIG's earnings to be under pressure for at least the next two-to-three quarters.

On the other hand, it was encouraging that Mr. Duperreault stressed that his long-term plans include growing AIG's business instead of just coming in to be a cut artist.

"I see technology, data analytics and innovation is transforming the delivery in underwriting of insurance and these initiatives will put AIG at the forefront of the industry. So while our technology is an essential component of long-term strategy, let me be clear I'm here to grow AIG. This company has the substance in its businesses and people to pursue organic growth and inorganic growth opportunities. Growth combined with underwriting discipline is the path to outperforming our peers. My priority to grow AIG drives my capital management philosophy. This company has made its commitment to return capital to shareholders. Going forward capital will also be deployed to expand and grow our business with the goal of building long-term shareholder value. Underwriting discipline and more balanced commercial businesses are keys to positioning AIG to deliver more sustainable underwriting profits." Mr. Brian Duperreault, AIG's Consumer Insurance Investor Day

Another important point to make here is that Mr. Carl Icahn applauded the Mr. Duperreault hire, even though Ichan's initial plan was to break the company up instead of trying to grow the business, i.e. a direct contradiction to Mr. Duperreault's recently communicated strategy. It appears that Mr. Icahn has full faith in Mr. Duperreault's turnaround skills.

Going forward, I do not expect AIG shares to all of the sudden start outperforming the broader market just because a new (and proven) CEO is now in place. Instead, I believe that things may actually get worse before the real improvements are seen in the company's results. This, however, does not mean that investors should sell their AIG shares. In my opinion, there are two main reasons for investors to seriously consider layering into an AIG position: (1) AIG shares are attractively valued, and (2) a rising rate environment is a long-term catalyst.

(1). Valuation

AIG has consistently trading at a deep discount when compared to its peers.

AIG has shown the ability to grow its book value (and adjusted book value) over the years, but the financial community has valued the insurer at a discount because the company has been widely viewed as a notorious under-reserver.

If Mr. Duperreault is able to convince the market that AIG is taking a more disciplined approach to underwriting and that the company's reserves are now reasonable after the recent adjustments, AIG shares may soon warrant a valuation that is more inline with its peer group. This alone has the potential to create a tremendous amount of shareholder value.

(2). Rising Rate Environment

The benefits of a rising rate environment to insurance companies has already been well-documented, so AIG shareholders should be encouraged that the Federal Reserve recently raised rates and predicted for additional hikes over the next year.

The Fed has raised rates three times in the past six months, but the true impact to AIG's earnings will not be realized until a few quarter out. However, I believe that the time to start a position in AIG is before the benefits of a rising rate environment are priced into the stock.

Risks

It was recently reported that S&P cut AIG's outlook from "Stable" to "Negative" but left the insurer's credit rating unchanged at BBB+. Investors should closely monitor any credit rating changes because a downgrade has the potential to greatly impact management's plans to return capital to shareholders.

Bottom Line

Simply put, Mr. Duperreault was the right hire for AIG to make at this point in time. The company needed a person with a specific skillset and I believe that the company got exactly what it needed in Mr. Duerreault. Not only will management focus on growing AIG's business but Mr. Duerreault also mentioned that the expense reduction targets will be a key component to his long-term strategy.

There are plenty of other reasons - expense management, capital return, additional asset sales, etc. - to like AIG at today's price but, in my opinion, management strengthening the company's reserves and the prospects of a rising rate environment will create a substantial amount of value in 2018 and beyond. Both of these factors will have a positive impact to AIG's earnings but, more importantly, they will also have the potential to improve investor sentiment, which has been an issue that has plagued this global insurer for many years. Therefore, long-term investors should treat pullbacks as buying opportunities.

Full Disclosure: AIG is a core holding in my R.I.P. portfolio and I have no plans to add to or reduce my position in this global insurer.

