This Preferred Stock Means A Lot For The Income Investor

Is 5% the new normal in the investment grade area of preferred stocks? We have encountered only one company that is bold enough to break the 5% barrier and depending on how the market accepts the newly issued preferred stock by Southern California Edison, a subsidiary of Edison International (NYSE:EIX), we may really change our understanding of high yield.

The IPO

SCE Trust VI, 5% Trust Preference Securities (SCE-L) is to start trading on NYSE on or after 06/26/2017. Here you can see the basic info for the preferred stock.

*Please note that the current price is acquired from OTC as the stock hasn't started trading on NYSE yet.

Overview of the company

Southern California Edison is an investor-owned public utility primarily engaged in the business of supplying and delivering electricity to an approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California. They own and operate transmission and distribution facilities and generation assets for the purpose of serving their customers' electricity needs. In addition to power provided from their own generating resources, they procure power from a variety of sources including other utilities, merchant generators, and other non-utility generators.

Southern California Edison is a subsidiary of Edison International, a holding company with subsidiaries involved in both electric utility and non-electric utility businesses.

The company is rated BBB+ by Standard & Poor thus I believe no further evidence is required by me to ensure you about its credit risk. Please see the chart below for more information on company's stock price, profitability and dividend history:

source: fastgraphs

Comparison with preferred stocks from the family.

SCE-F is the stock that is being refinanced so the only equivalent to SCE-L from the existing family members is SCE-G. We choose SCE-G for comparison as it is the only fixed rate trust preferred security, and on top of that it is the only decent volume one. Based on this comparison SCE-L is supposed to trade close to par keeping its current yield close to this of SCE-G. SCE-L does not have that magic fixed to floating clause and this exposes it to interest rate risk once you are bullish on long term yields. Here you can see the price of this 5% nominal yielder in relation to its hypothetical current yield in the future:

Comparison with BBB rated perpetual preferred stocks.

There aren't many BBB rated preferred stocks that trade bellow $25.10. Please, inspect them in the chart bellow:

All these preferred stocks have to be treated as perpetuities and the 5% current yield brought to us by SCE-L is not so surprising now. The dividends paid by this security are qualified and their after tax yield is higher when compared to a 6% non qualified yield if you are in the 30% tax bracket. This makes the stock more attractive than all of the investment grade REIT preferred stocks.

Special clauses in prospectus.

SCE-L can be distinguished from ordinary preferred stocks only by the fact that it is a trust preferred security.

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

SCE-L meets all the criteria needed in order it to be added to the index which may boost its price in the short term due to index funds buying it. Therefore there is a good technical reason to own the stock, but the 5% perpetual yield is unappealing.

How we trade it

We don't find the stock to be a bargain when looking at its price on the grey market and the only trade we may consider is to buy it before the index funds do so for a short term trade. Another reason to monitor this preferred stock is its low duration and high interest rate risk sensitivity. This stock can be used as a perfect hedging reaction for your preferred stock portfolio. Once the interest rate risk is on the horizon you want to short the lowest nominal yielders to protect your portfolio.

Author's note: In my last several articles I have tried to have a look at what is the big picture in the world of preferred stocks. I am preparing a portfolio for my upcoming service of what I consider to be the best stocks currently and hope that readers understand clearly that there are no real bargains in fixed income and staying above the yield curve without taking higher risk is a really hard task.

Conclusion.

I noticed that the overnight rate Interactive brokers charges its clients is 2.6% for accounts under $1 million which is the majority of retail investors in preferred stocks. A 2.4% premium above this rate is something that will probably keep you away from the stock. But remember that when you are buying an index fund, the portfolio managers will purchase SCE-L and as a result so will you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.