The Mickey Mouse And Donald Duck Shows

The European banks provide you an indenture. You read it. You assume that it is accurate. You think there is due process, Rule of Law, and that you have some rights as a subordinated bond holder. I invite you to think again.

It is all Mickey Mouse.

You may like the European economy. Perhaps you think it is doing better and you want to invest there. Equities may be a good play, some specific industry may be a good idea. However, I wouldn't touch the banks over there, not even with a ten-foot pole.

You may read the fine print, and do so carefully, but after the Banco Popular (OTCPK:BPESY) catastrophe in Spain, and now the two-troubled banks announcement in Italy, made late Friday, of course, and the Landesbank fiasco in Germany, you have no idea what you are buying.

None!

In my opinion, political whims are actually your indenture and the piece of paper that describes your rights well, it might as well have "Charmin" written on the box. Whatever is inscribed in the indenture can be changed in the blink of Mario's eye. Pick a language, pick a nation and whatever is convenient at the time is what will be done. The caveat being that the citizens of the nation are at the top of the hierarchy and you, as a bond owner, are at the bottom.

Aw, poor fella. Ha Ha. - Mickey Mouse, Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

This much is bad enough but I believe it is far worse. All of the troubled banks in Spain, in Italy, and in Germany, passed the European bank stress tests. No mention was made that any of these institutions were even close to failure, or even in trouble. The Europeans high-fived and hailed each other at the time. They like to "hail" each other, as you may have noticed. Yet, as we are beginning to witness it is all a medicine show designed to sell their miracle cures to the rest of us.

The problem in the European Union is that every nation does the stress tests singularly and then presents them to the ECB. Due diligence, as we have seen, has all of the value of a wart on a toadstool, in Mickey Mouse's forest. In my opinion, you can't trust the financials and you can't trust the indentures and while the game of Charades costs no money to play, this game costs big money.

Miska moska Mickey Mouse. - Mickey Mouse, The Mickey Mouse Playhouse

We have now had three real life experiences of playing in the European Mickey Mouse Bank House. You want more? Just wait. Banco Monte dei Paschi (OTCPK:BMDPY) is coming soon to a theatre near you. Minnie and Mario and ring around Pluto and you will get to have another theatrical experience, I believe. I am just hoping you have your Mickey ears on today and are carefully listening.

This is it guys, when these doors open, we got to make a very first impression. - Mickey Mouse, the Three Mouseketeers

Well, the EU banking rules and regulations have made an impression on me, all right. They have also made an impression on some large money managers too. You can see the hand print on their butt, from the spanking that they have taken.

While Mickey Mouse is playing in the European theatres, we have Donald Duck playing in the American ones. That would be, "Here's Donald---Duck." It isn't that the President isn't trying to get some things done. I believe he is sincerely trying. In fact, I would say that he has invented a new form of political entertainment, in the process, "Rant and Roll."

Donald Duck: What am I going to do? Narrator: That's the question everyone's been asking since this special began. As long as Donald's temper was out of control, he would pay the price. Now the only job he would be eligible for would be as a hunting decoy. And even Donald is not that stupid. - Donald Duck, Down and Out

Well, that Donald may not be that stupid, but I do wonder about our Donald. There seems to be no question that he is, in fact, a hunting decoy each time he opens his mouth. Pick a subject, any subject, and the Washington D.C. establishment is out to gun him, and his policies, down. He may not be "fair game," but he is certainly in their sights, each time he proposes anything.

Coming to this realization has consequences. Nothing much is likely to get done any time soon, certainly not when that something involves Congress. The Democrats take aim and the Republicans take aim, while I aim to point out that the hopes and dreams of this Administration may prove to be little more than that in the end.

Consequently, I advise you not to place your money down for too long thinking that something or another may actually get done. The White House certainly says that they will get things done but then it may not be in your best interest to invest based upon some "building code." Congress, of course, wants nothing to do with legislation introduced by Donald. They consider it "Daffy."

Popularity should be no scale for the election of politicians. If it would depend upon popularity, Donald Duck and the Muppets would take seats in the Senate. - Orson Wells

The disguises are wearing thin!