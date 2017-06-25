Viacom Is An Okay Business, But A Good Investment

It is no secret that Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) has had a rough past three to five years. Filmed entertainment revenue fell 50% since 2011. Overall revenue has fallen at the same time. The situation did not appear good, and Viacom had to do something, and they did. Back in November, Viacom hired a new CEO, Robert Bakish, and he basically immediately took action by announcing a new strategy of shifting resources to their six flagship networks. Now on the surface this appears to be a solid strategy. A strategy any fourth year business management major could come up with. A strategy of defensive retrenchment, but this solution doesn't work for every problem. In order to know if Viacom will start padding your pockets or continue to be a drain on them (spoiler: I think it will start padding your pockets), we must fully understand:

What was and is going wrong at Viacom,

How Bakish's strategy addresses those issues

What should happen to the stock price going forward?

What Was and Is Going Wrong At Viacom

When initially looking into the issues that were plaguing Viacom, I stumbled across an interview done by the Motley Fool between Vincent Shen and Dan Kline. As previously mentioned filmed entertainment revenue has fallen 50% since 2011. This decline is obviously coming from Paramount struggling to release hits. Dan Kline said that "Paramount has the problem that we've moved to a franchise-based movie world." When you think of the big movie franchises, most that come to mind are Disney (NYSE:DIS) franchises. Disney has Star Wars. Disney has Marvel, and these franchises will pretty reliably bring people in. This leaves one wondering, what does Paramount have? They have had some successful franchises. Star Trek was great, and there has been a Star Trek 4 announced. They also have Mission Impossible, Transformers, and SpongeBob. While these are good franchises, most are nearing the end of their life, and only account for at most a third of the movies Paramount will make in any given year. Kline remarks that with Paramount making "15 movies a year, and maybe 11, 12 of them are a guess, and that's not really where you want to be. You know, when your slate says, Untitled Mark Wahlberg film, that doesn't give you the same confidence as when it says Thor IV." When Paramount spends $200 million making a movie, it better do $1.2 or even $1.5 billion, and how many of their franchises can reliably deliver that.

Moving over to the cable side, they have some good channels such as Comedy Central and MTV, but these stations do not garner the viewership they used to. Even though many young people love Trevor Noah, the transition from Jon Stewart to Trevor Noah cost The Daily Show 35-40% of their audience. This is not the only departure from Comedy Central though. They lost Stephen Colbert, Key & Peele, and soon Amy Schumer. With the advent of the skinny bundles and streaming, are people really going to choose to pay for MTV 4 or CMT Music? Honestly they may not choose Comedy Central anymore either. Kline poignantly said "if I'm sitting with my kids -- and I only have one kid -- if I'm sitting with my kid and saying, 'Hey, what channels do we want,' I don't know that Spike, or MTV, or VH1 -- certainly even Comedy Central -- is going to come up." The cable side situation gets even worse though, because this is not only going to affect add revenue but also carriage fees. MTV and VH1 both have 3 to 4 spinoff channels, and while these carriage fees may only be a nickel, a nickel times 90 million homes being forced to carry them is a lot of money. A skinny bundle is not going to have MTVU. I don't even know what MTVU is, and I have most certainly never watched it. The issue is compounded since they are not a Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA). While Comcast owns the distribution network and the channel, Viacom does not. These channels that will be dropped, and Viacom has no way to get them out to people. Many of these lessor networks are on contract for a number of years, but when they expire I don't see them remaining in bundles. If Viacom management did nothing, the situation would continue to worsen.

How Bakish's Strategy Addresses the Issues

With the situation being so dire, Bakish immediately took action once becoming CEO. In January, Bakish announced his strategy of shifting resources to the six flagship networks with global revenue potential. Viacom's priority will be on this flagship six: BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and Paramount - which will be rebranded from Spike. In addition to these six flagship networks, they will also be focusing on four reinforcing brands. On the surface this seems like a fine strategy, but I think it may be the best strategy they could employ. According to SNL Kagan and Credit Suisse estimates (available to subscribers only) these ten networks at the heat of this strategy generates 87% of Viacom's domestic cable revenue. In the worst case scenario, and the remaining 13% goes to 0 over the next 5 years, the core ten networks would only have to grow by 3.5% per annum to keep the same level of profits. This level of growth is not unreasonable. It is vary achievable if these channels can get included in more virtual MVPD's and Viacom's increased investment in these channels programming and marketing draw higher subscriber fees and advertising revenue.

In January, there was less detail about what Bakish was doing at Paramount Studios, but one major event has occurred. Back in March, Jim Giannopoulos became the new CEO of Paramount Studios replacing Brad Grey.

What should happen to the stock price going forward?

When looking at data from Q1'17 and Q2'17 to see how the early stages of the turnaround is going, there is mixed data. There was an unexpected acceleration of pay TV subscriber declines in Q1, but in Q2 revenue, adjusted operating income, and operating free cash flow were all up year over year. Nickelodeon saw ratings growth in both the 6-11 and 2-11 age range, while having 10 of the top 10 TV shows for kids 2-11. Even though The Daily Show with Trevor Noah has been struggling, it delivered its most watched quarter to date, and had its best quarter ever for digital consumption. VH1 had its seventh consecutive quarter of year-over-year ratings growth.

On a forward EV/EBITDA basis, Viacom has traded between the low 8's and high 10's recently, and I believe that it will continue to trade within this range. Expected EBITDA for 2018 is $3.3 billion. If it continues to trade in this range that would imply a price range between $38 and $59 per share (EV/EBITDA multiples of 8.1 and 10.6x respectively)

8.1x 8.6x 9.1x 9.6x 10.1x 10.6x EBITDA 3,300.0 3,300.0 3,300.0 3,300.0 3,300.0 3,300.0 EV 26,730.0 28,380.0 30,030.0 31,680.0 33,330.0 34,980.0 Net Debt (11,534.0) (11,534.0) (11,534.0) (11,534.0) (11,534.0) (11,534.0) Minority Interest (53.0) (53.0) (53.0) (53.0) (53.0) (53.0) Equity Value 15,143.0 16,793.0 18,443.0 20,093.0 21,743.0 23,393.0 Equity Value Per Share 38.0 42.2 46.3 50.5 54.6 58.8

If Viacom trade somewhere in the middle, that would imply a price of $50 per share or a 35% upside.

Conclusion

While it cannot be reasonably disputed that Viacom entered this year in a very precarious situation, there can be disagreement about the quality of the business as a whole, but what makes a good investment is not quality alone, but price. I believe that Viacom is an okay business, maybe even sub-par, but at this price point, it is a good investment. If the quality of the business improves under Bakish, then that is simply icing on the cake.

