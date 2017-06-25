GameStop: I Can't Get The Taste Of Blockbuster Out Of My Mouth

Q1 results have been artificially inflated by strong Nintendo Switch sales, which will die down in quarters to come.

I used to spend a lot of my disposable income at GameStop (GME) and Blockbuster (BBI.B). Over the past 5 years, it went from a semi-weekly affair to being so sporadic I don’t remember the last time I’ve been in one. It’s not that I’ve lost interest in gaming, it’s that the internet does it better. Just as the DVD was supplanted by Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), the physical game will be supplanted by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo and Valve.

The funny thing about GameStop is, regardless if physical media stays in vogue, they’ll lose. Let’s break down the two scenarios in the next generation of video game consoles, particularly those of Sony (SNE) and Microsoft (MSFT), as Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) already released their next generation console, the Switch.

The next generation consoles don’t contain optical media drives. GameStop is able to maintain selling the console, but not the games. It is common knowledge there are very low margins in selling game hardware alone, but they are sold deeply discounted to drive software sales. Neither Sony or Microsoft made money at launch on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. I am unable to find margins on the systems for GameStop, but with most hardware sales any real profit is in the warranty and not much else… During holiday 2016 GameStop noted a significantly competitive environment for console sales. As stated in the company’s holiday sales release in January, the fourth quarter was significantly impacted by weak sales of certain AAA titles and aggressive console promotions by other retailers on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. The next generation consoles DO include optical media drives. This is by no means a savior for GameStop and or its stock. Let me, a typical GameStop customer lay out what E3 (the largest video game expo in the world) looked like this year. I watched the game reveals on Twitch (the Netflix of gaming, owned by Amazon). right on my screen I see “pre-order on Amazon and save 20% for being a Prime member”. I enquired further, Amazon would have the game at my door the morning of launch and knock 20% off the street price for having Prime… Why would I go into a GameStop? Of course, this is assuming that I even want a hard copy of a game. Electronic Arts ( EA ), Activision-Blizzard ( ATVI ), 2K ( TTWO ), Ubisoft ( OTCPK:UBSFY ), CD Projekt ( OTC:OTGLF ) and Valve (PRIVATE) all have excellent online storefronts for games on PC. Many new PC releases don’t even sell on disk. Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo all offer improved online storefronts on the console as well. These online services do Amazon Prime one better, I can download the game before launch and have it ready the second it’s released. This negates the GameStop bull case of internet speeds affecting a consumer’s choice of what medium to chose.

Game developers prefer digital

Game developers are incentivized to kill GameStop’s main profit driver and business model. GameStop heavily markets used games, or as they call them ‘Recycled’. Margins on new games are very low. While the wholesale price of new games is not public knowledge, it’s estimated to be around 25%. Meanwhile, GameStop’s margins on new games are close to 50%. Of course, the game publisher does not get a piece of that margin, and thus they have been actively sabotaging used game sales. One of their favourite tactics is something called an ‘online pass’. This usually involves giving the customer a single use code that enables them to use that game's online functionality. Once that code is used and the game is resold, the new customer must buy a new online key from the developer, which brings the cost of buying used higher than new. This has also led developers to sell games for significantly less online than in the store.

This is the breakdown of a typical new video game sale. In an online sale, we can remove retailer margin, returns and distribution/cost of goods. Should the sale be on a PC via one’s own platform, we can also remove the platform royalty on either in-store or online sale. This brings a publisher’s piece of a $60 game from $27 in store, to $53 online ($60 on PC). On top of this, the game cannot be resold, stealing further revenue from a publisher. It’s very easy to see why it is a win-win for consumers and game publishers to move online. This has already been widely noted, especially on PC. These reasons are why I’ve owned game publishers since 2013, and sold my GameStop stock. When consumers get a better experience and better prices, while game publishers make more money by killing GameStop’s profit drivers, it's clear which stock you want to own.

Blockbuster parallels

I’ve been having discussions with GameStop longs over the past few hours and I played a game in my head. I replaced ‘Gamestop’ with ‘Blockbuster’ in my head and pretended I was back in 2002, almost all their statements made sense. Let’s try some (italicised texts are my inserts)

The company is hoarding cash. The (Blockbuster) GME discussion is interesting because the (entertainment) gaming business is booming and evolving at the same time. Most people focus only on the changing dynamics involved with the digital delivery of (media) games. Investors tend to forget that the (entertainment) gaming industry pie is growing like a weed.(Blockbuster) GME continues to be an ATM machine generating big piles of cash. Share buybacks, fat dividend, cash hoarding, buying other businesses, etc....continue and the balance sheet & flexibility remain strong.

Checks out thus far. One more:

I see at least 80% upside from current levels....long (Blockbuster) GME, but come on... Looking at the history without looking at the industry a company is currently in will lead to a lot of losses GME is not even close to being Blockbuster. Blockbuster did absolutely nothing in the face of a changing industry including rebuffing an opportunity to get in on the ground floor of Netflix (redbox).

GameStop has no significant digital delivery presence. If they had bought Valve (Steam’s parent), then maybe there’d be something there. GameStop is just as ill-positioned as Blockbuster is.

What upside does the name have

There’s no arguing that the stock is cheap. Many longs point to the stock carrying significant upside potential via multiple expansion. I do not see this likely if the core businesses GameStop operates in continues to contract. GameStop has been posting downright terrible results lately. The most recent quarter looked artificially strong, led by strong Nintendo Switch and Pokemon demand. Regardless, US same-store sales declined another 2.4%, and earnings plunged 10%. Beyond the 25% increase in low margin hardware sales (led entirely by the Nintendo Switch), software sales continued to be very weak.

New software declined 8.2% due to the tough overlap of a few key AAA titles launched last year. Pre-owned sales declined 6.2%, in-line with the company’s expectations.

Q1 is the least important quarter for GameStop. It'd be more apt to look at Q4 2016, the important holiday shopping season, and it was a blowout. US Same-store sales cratered 20.8% along with a 10% hit to earnings. According to management, 2016 was a pretty awful year as a whole:

Total global sales decreased 8.1% to $8.61 billion, while consolidated comparable store sales declined 11.0% (-13.5% in the U.S. and -4.4% internationally).

Once hype around the Nintendo Switch die down and the market begins to revisit declining software sales, declining EPS and some 100+ store closures, I think the company will continue to be under pressure.

Where should management run?

I (luckily) am not in the C-Suite at GameStop. If I were, here would be the plan I'd lay out. This would shore up confidence in the share-price and position the company to win in the long term

Cancel the dividend and end share buybacks. The company's current practice in this regard feels like running around, pouring water out of the Titanic instead of patching the hull damage. Buy a game developer with an online delivery platform. While it is a stretch for the company to afford a developer such as CD Projekt, there are many indie developers and publishers within reach. The company still generates significant free cash and could likely finance such a transaction. Beef up omnichannel with the aforementioned developer. Integrate pick up in store functionality with a service that'd also allow game downloads etc.

My plan would do a couple of things. It would force the market to revalue GameStop as a growth stock with a plan for a digital future. The legacy business would fund growth in the new business. Unless management changes their strategic plan which is unlikely, or Bank On Insight joins the board of directors, don't expect any forward thinking actions like this in the near future.

Conclusion

All investors can agree that GameStop is a cheap stock, but it is cheap for a reason. Many of its stores are tied to dying malls. Its core businesses are under constant attack from the very vendors they make money with, and the company has not created a strategy to become viable in a digital age. There is still time for the company to right the ship, but the clock is ticking.

