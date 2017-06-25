Snap Takes Steps To Address The Elephant In The Room

After going public, Snap (NYSE:SNAP) may have found an obsessive rival in Instagram. Facebook's Instagram has been blatantly copying Snap's key features and the attempts have only become relentless and unapologetic.

After a dull performance in its first quarterly earnings report this year, on being asked about Instagram's Parent company Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Snap CEO Evan Spiegel had said: "If you want to be a creative company, you have to be comfortable with the fact that people will copy your stuff. Everyone will develop a camera strategy. Just because Yahoo has a search box, it doesn't mean they're Google."

Amidst competition, Snap is trying its best to fight back Instagram by introducing fresh features for its users. Very recently, Snap announced Snap Map - a feature that allows Snap users to 'look at the map of their friend' location. Termed as "stalkerish" (by Wired) the application allows users to click on location-based pins to see posts from that location. Though the shares of Snap did not act immediately to the good news, they eventually started to move rapidly.

According to TechCrunch, the new feature has become possible through Snap's recent acquisition Zenly, a French startup that makes social maps. Bloomberg reported that people close to the matter opine that Snap could pay as much as $200 million in cash plus additional stock awards. Snap had been in the news after its IPO for its poor performance and its shares had even hit its IPO price of $17.

But this may not be the only activity that could bring some good news to Snap investors.

On Monday, Snap got a fresh revenue ad stream through Time Warner (NYSE:TWX). The global partnership announced pushed Snap's stock about a dollar above from its IPO price of $17. According to The Wall Street Journal, Ellen DeGeneres and Samantha Bee could be a part of this deal. Even though the companies are yet to disclose additional information, a report by TechCrunch pointed out that the deal could well be valued at $100 million across two years. So far Snap has worked with major media companies that include NBC, EXPN, BBC and Discovery Networks.

Photo:Snap Inc., Venice Beach,CA

Recently, Snap made life simpler for teen job applicants looking to work at McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) - at least in the US. The Golden Arches aims to reach out younger millennials- a demographic which is the largest user of Snap. According to Statista, 81% of US teens said they use Snapchat every month, compared to 79% for Instagram.

Earlier this month, Snap confirmed with TechCrunch that it had acquired a startup called Placed- that would help in tracking the offline success of digital ad campaigns. Placed has partner platforms like PayPal and Pandora attached with it. The association would boost the confidence of advertisers that use Snap as a primary advertising platform. Like Zenly, Placed is said to run independently.

The acquisitions by Snap are not surprising since the 'camera company' has been quite clear about its strategy to monetize advertising.

In Snap's S-1, the firm mentioned:

"Our strategy is to invest in product innovation and take risks to improve our camera platform. We do this in an effort to drive user engagement, which we can then monetize through advertising. We use the revenue we generate to fund future product innovation to grow our business."

Advertisers that use platforms like Snap and Facebook only fuel more growth since they work around user driven models (users are the products).

Snapchat currently airs one show of Time Warner and by the end it is expected to air three shows per day. The company provides its advertisers with variety of options that include purchasing Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Geofilters. The video Ads displayed on Snap play for up to 10 seconds giving users the choice to swipe up to see more. Snap generates substantially all of its revenues by offering various advertising products on Snapchat. These include Snap Ads, which are vertical full screen video advertisements, and Sponsored Creative Tools, which include Geofilters and Lenses.

According to TechCrunch, the first advertiser to run Sponsored World Lens will be Warner Bros. for promoting a new ad for the joint MGM and WB film "Everything, Everything." Netflix and Dunkin' Donuts plan to run World Lens ads in the future, according to the report.

But interestingly, even with strong brands like Time Warner and BBC, Snap will continue to face stiff competition from Instagram and the progress of Instagram will only lower the stock price of Snap.

This week, Snap's obvious rival, Facebook in its blog post stated that the stories section on Instagram touched as many as 250 million daily active users as of June. The announcement itself led to a dip of 3.4% in Snap's stock price. As of May this year, Snap had as many as 166 daily active users which is a little more than half of that on Instagram this month.

Daily Active Users are one of the most important parameters that capture the growth of companies like Snap and Instagram. Recently, Instagram updated its feature that allowed live videos to disappear. Instagram users can now replay live videos even after the broadcasting is over. The new update aligns with Facebook's strategy to engage online audience on a daily basis.

However, when it comes to advertisements, Instagram is surely not lagging behind. Some major names like Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Ikea, GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO), NFL and Audi have their name attached to Instagram for advertisement.

With more active users on a daily basis, major brands have an additional channel to market their product and connect with a demographic that prefers to stay more online than offline.

In such cases, a growing user base is a key factor that lures many major brands to advertise on platforms like Snap and Instagram. In such cases, for long-term investors of both Snap and Facebook, the competition between these two platforms may only look stronger and get tighter.