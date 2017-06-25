TERMD: What Has It Done For Active Investing This Week?

Accumulation of results from applying TERMD discipline to the published security selections are pictured since 12/31/2015, and are compared to parallel positions in market index ETFs.

As sales are called for, their results compound the previous performances of prior position closeouts. The proceeds are reinvested in their entirety the next market day.

Previously published daily dated lists of selected securities contain explicit sell target prices and maximum holding dates within which the goals must be attained.

TERMD is a portfolio management discipline that builds investor wealth by maintaining alert watchfulness for the capture of specific-security price goals within position holding time limits.

Position closeouts, week ended 6/23/2017

There were 69 position closeouts, more than the 47 of last week.

There were winners and losers. The winners averaged +8.9% each; the losers averaged -9.6%.

But there were 59 winners and only 10 losers.

More importantly, the winners gained their profits in average holding periods of only 42 calendar days. The losers took more than twice as long - 91 days, the TERMD holding period time limit.

That meant winners could be reinvested more frequently in a year than the losers could, as many as 8 times a year for winners, compared to only 4 times for losers.

So, in terms only for this week, if it were maintained for a year, there could be 8 x 59 x 8.9% or a total of +4200.8 percent in gains, less 4 x 10 x -9.6% of losses totaling -384 percent for a net gain of 3,816.8 percent, assuming equal investments in each case, with no compounding involved.

This simplified calculation demonstrates that the week produced gains of about 11 times the losses incurred, at an average annual payoff on all 69 positions at a rate of some +55% a year.

That's not bad, since the week's price gain on the market proxy ETF of SPDR S&P500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) was at an annual rate of 11.8%. The TERMD results were some 5 times that of the market's.

But real life is not as simple as the calculations. In other weeks different proportions of winners and losers exist, different degrees of gains and losses were involved over varying holding periods, and the ignored compounding of the simplified results magnify the result differences significantly.

To put accumulations of daily or weekly closeouts on a comparable basis, the results have to be dealt with in terms of price change per unit of time. The typical financial industry standard is "basis points per day." A basis point is 1/100 th of a percent.

That puts each separate experience of a security holding's price change on a comparable basis, providing for appropriate compounding of results. The results pictured in Figure 1 below uses that approach, accumulating gains and losses separately in over 6600 daily security selections in the last year and a half. The green line gains and red line losses are netted in the yellow line ongoing measure of progress.

Figure 1

(source: blockdesk.com)

That accumulated TERMD progress may appropriately be compared to the buy&hold progress of the ETF SPY in the black line. SPY's CAGR during this period has been +12.7% annualized. The yellow line CAGR is currently running at a +79% annual rate.

The results are what they are. For most folks not actually experiencing them, they are not credible, because of investment industry persistent teaching and typical investor experience using buy&hold passive investment strategies. For subscribers using the Active Investing TERMD discipline, the results have become quite credible, and are being gratefully appreciated.

You are welcome to join them.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.