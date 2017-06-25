mREIT Preferred No Fluff Update - June 23, 2017

The average price on the universe is drifting back towards par.

Investors pay approximately 280 basis points for the preferred stability and receive over 580 basis points above the risk-free rate.

The universe yields just shy of 8% (7.98%) and the optimal list yields 7.91%.

I just realized how long it has been since I have done a "no fluff" mortgage REIT preferred update. The changes had been so few that numerous updates wouldn't have brought much to the table. That said, I will try to get these out more frequently as there are still attractive opportunities in the mREIT preferred space.

The universe:



The price on the universe continues to drift towards par, but the nearly 8% yield remains attractive versus many income alternatives.

From the universe, I have chosen what I believe to be the "optimal security" from each issuer. The selection was made on the highest yield that also had the best yield-to-call ("YTC") in order to minimize the downside should the security be called. Some issuers such as Annaly Capital (NLY) are all negative YTCs as they are all currently callable and trade above par. Others, such as Apollo Commercial (ARI), have a marginal YTC (58 bps).

Note that one of the largest mREITs - AGNC Investment (AGNC) - has a high stripped yield and decent YTC, both from one of the most respected names and management teams in the business.

Graphically, the stripped price:

And the stripped yield:

The cost of stability (the equity dividend yield minus the preferred stripped yield) is currently 279 bps, a change of 16 bps since the last update a month ago. This tells me we have seen a sideways market and stability spreads that have held firm.

Graphically:

The spread to the risk-free (10yr Treasury) is 583 bps (9 wider over the last month) and ranges from 465 bps to 753 bps - Arlington Asset (AI) and RAIT (RAS), respectively.

Graphically:

Price data for the preferred and the equity. Note that this does not remove the preferred dividend from the price (it is not stripped) nor the common dividend.

Graphically, the distance of the universe from the high and low prices of the securities:

Finally, some price data on the equity of mortgage REITs which have outstanding preferred stock:

Graphically, the one-year total return:

The mortgage REIT space continues to perform well as the rate environment continues to be lower for longer than many thought and the reversal of the Trumpflation concern.

Investors should potentially consider mortgage REIT preferreds (and preferreds generally) as an income alternative to high yield (the trade is duration for credit), emerging markets (the trade is duration versus credit and currency) and weaker BDCs (duration versus credit).

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY, CYS, OAKS, MITT, MTGE, NYMT, LADR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long the common stock of NLY, CYS, LADR and MTGE and the preferred of OAK (Series A), MITT (Series B) and NYMT (NYMTO).