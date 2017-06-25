Can Occidental Petroleum Outperform Amid The Turmoil?

Recently, Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) has said that it can generate enough cash flows to fund its operations as well as dividends, even in a $40 a barrel oil price environment. I believe that if oil prices stay weak and the company generates decent levels of cash flows, then it could outperform peers.

Occidental Petroleum has been saying that it can achieve cash flow neutrality in a $50 per barrel oil (NYSE:WTI) price environment by generating $5.6 billion of cash flows which will allow the company to self-fund $2.3 billion of maintenance CapEx, $1 billion of growth CapEx and $2.3 billion of dividends. At $60 oil, the company has said that it can generate $6.8 billion of cash inflows which will easily cover the $5.8 billion of projected outflows. The growth CapEx will drive 5% to 8% production growth.

But in a weak oil price environment, with crude hovering around $40 a barrel, Occidental Petroleum has revealed in a recent presentation that it can still achieve cash flow neutrality by cutting the maintenance CapEx to $2.3 billion and bringing the growth CapEx down to zero. This could translate into cash outflows of $4.4 billion, which can be met with the cash inflows of a similar amount.

I believe the latest update has been well timed and should please investors, considering the latest dip in oil prices. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude fell almost 4% last week to $43 a barrel, marking its fifth consecutive weekly loss. Also, crude oil has officially entered the bear market as the price has now fallen 21% from its February peak. The weakness comes even as OPEC and its allies, including Russia, agreed last month to extend the production freeze agreement by another nine months. Thanks in large part to the rise in oil production from the US, which climbed by 20,000 barrels per day last week to 9.35 million barrels, as per data from Energy Information Administration, as well as OPEC members Libya and Nigeria who are exempts from the production cuts, who have frustrated OPEC's efforts.

A number of analysts, including those from Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo, have slashed their oil price estimates. Meanwhile, Bank of America has warned that prices could plunge to as low as $30s in the short term. Moreover, JP Morgan believes that the commodity will end up averaging just $42 a barrel in 2018, which is actually lower than the average of $43.33 a barrel seen in 2016. In other words, the worst might not be over. Occidental Petroleum itself has also painted a grim outlook for the short term. In a recent interview, the company's CEO Vicki Hollub said that although prices could climb to $50 or more within 12 months, it's still too early to say whether the crisis is over.

However, the latest update shows that Occidental Petroleum has the financial flexibility to maneuver through the extended downturn. In a tough, $40 a barrel, oil price environment, the company will abandon its production growth target which will reduce the cash outflows by $1 billion and will help the company in hitting cash flow neutrality.

Remember, Occidental Petroleum is the leading operator and producer in the Permian Basin, which is the most prolific and lowest-cost shale play in the US. At $40 oil, however, the Permian Basin may not be profitable or report any free cash flows. But Occidental Petroleum also has significant operations in the Middle East, mainly in Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. In 1Q17, the company pumped 45% of its total oil equivalent production from the Middle East. These are high-margin, conventional assets that have remained profitable throughout the downturn.

In addition to this, Occidental Petroleum also has a lucrative chemicals business which generates some of the highest margins in the chemicals industry, with EBITDA margin averaging 23% for 2015-16. Last month, Occidental Petroleum said that the chemical business is on track to generate roughly $250 million of free cash flows in every quarter for the remainder of the year. Moreover, Occidental Petroleum also has a midstream business where its free cash flows are forecasted to climb by $150 million to $200 million in 2017.

I think at $40 oil, the company's US shale business (mainly Permian Basin ops.) could struggle, but its foreign oil and gas, chemical and midstream business will likely provide crucial support to the earnings and cash flows. The company looks well positioned to achieve cash flow neutrality by covering maintenance CapEx and dividends with cash flows, even in a weak oil price environment.

But even if Occidental Petroleum faces a cash flow deficit, it can always borrow additional funds to bridge the funding gap. The company benefits from having a solid balance sheet which will likely improve even further in the coming quarters. The company can easily absorb additional debt without damaging its financial health.

At the end of 1Q17, Occidental Petroleum had a net debt to equity ratio of just 28.3%, which is lower than the peer average of around 34%. The leverage metric will likely decline further in the short term as it collects cash proceeds of $1.3 billion, of which $700 million relates to a tax refund (which it received in 2Q17) and $600 million relates to the sale of South Texas gas properties. In addition to this, the company has said that it has additional monetization options which can help it in raising another $900 million through 2018.

Occidental Petroleum also offers a dividend yield of more than 5%, which is the highest among independent oil producers. The market could be pricing a dividend cut, but I think the company can sustain dividends since the payouts are backed by a strong financial health.

Conclusion

Occidental Petroleum has held up remarkably well in the last four weeks. In this period, amid plunging oil prices, the exploration and production stocks have tumbled 12%, as measured by SPDR S&P Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP). But Occidental Petroleum is down just 2.3%. I think if the oil prices stay weak, the company will likely continue to outperform, as long as it continues to generate decent levels of cash flows and maintains its strong financial health.

Note from the author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.