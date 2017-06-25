Buy DSW While It's On Sale

DSW's (NYSE:DSW) stock has gotten absolutely pummeled over the last year along with the rest of the retail universe. Its shares are trading at historically low multiples on cash flow, earnings, and book value, and its dividend yield is at a record high.

While the bears are not wrong in that the business has been and will continue to be affected by the e-commerce evolution, and growth rates may not return to historic highs, this level of depression in the company's valuation is far from justified. Shares are down over 35% from highs seen in this year alone - trading as if the future is bleak, which is simply untrue. As a result, DSW's shares are prepared to jump higher in the near term.

Reversal of headwinds

A big part of the bear case for DSW has been the declines in comparable sales and margins. Not only did these issues appear worse than they actually are on the surface, but they are also set for a reversal in 2017.

2016's 3% decline in comparable sales was attributed in part to management's "commitment to reduce excess promotional activity," which also resulted in a "significant improvement in markdowns during the fall season" (DSW 10-K 2016). Therefore, the seemingly negative decrease in comparable sales is actually a positive for the business. This effort is reflected in the 30 bps improvement in merchandise margin YoY.

In addition, CEO Roger Rawlins noted on the Q1 earnings call that "trends improved during the quarter with comps turning positive in April." This reversal in the comparable sales decline could be the catalyst the shares need to run higher.

In addition, shares have been depressed by a decline in margins, which was driven in part by an increase in operating expenses, largely a result of the Ebuys acquisition related costs and restructuring expenses. This aspect of the margin downtrend should reverse in the near-term as DSW integrates Ebuys into its offering (Company 10-K 2016).

Strong growth trends and looming positive catalyst

Despite the recent downtrends in comparable sales, DSW's strong growth in sales has continued. Its five-year net sales CAGR is 6%, and it has continuously generated positive operating cash flows and profitable operating results. In addition to comparable sales returning to growth, the company plans to open 15-17 stores in 2017 to further drive the top line (Company 10-K 2016). Further, the company continues to expand its presence in Canada, with plans to expand outside of North America as well.

While the market insists on focusing on the past year's plateaus, any student of Graham and Dodd knows that it's much more sensible to look at the long-term trends. Examining DSW's averages over the last three years in comparison to the same averages from 10 years prior shows quite a different picture. Earnings have grown 218%, operating cash flow 207%, and book value 202% (Each of these metrics have tripled in the 10-year period) (DSW 10-K reports, 2016 and 2006). These trends are readily observable in the 10-year plot of operating cash flow and book value.

This growth combined with DSW's increasing commitment over the last few years to share buybacks, with $33.5 million remaining in the share current share repurchase program, is a recipe for a jump in share price.

Further, DSW's strong balance sheet, with virtually zero debt on the books, enables the company to pursue inorganic growth opportunities, as it has done recently with Town Shoes and Ebuys.

While many believe that DSW's growth era is over because of the "Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Effect," they fail to recognize the key counterpoints. First, shoes are more resilient than other apparel to e-commerce because of the increased variance in fit and the additional willingness to go to the store because of the larger average purchase price and reduced frequency. 90% of DSW's sales come through the loyalty program, in which customers have demonstrated repeat purchasing behavior (Company 10-K 2016). Further, DSW has a competitive online presence, which has been fortified by the acquisition of Ebuys and continued investment in the e-commerce channel. Finally, strong vendor relationships and talented associates in storefronts provide a competitive advantage that purely digital retailers cannot match.

In addition to DSW's growth trends, it has been stated by many, including Greenlight's David Einhorn, that the company stands to benefit tremendously from any tax cut successfully implemented by the Trump administration. In 2016, DSW paid an effective tax rate of 39% (Company 10-K 2016). If the Trump administration's plan to lower the corporate tax rate to 15% were successful, it could add up to $0.60 to current EPS estimates. Regardless of the number, any level of tax reform would do wonders for DSW's bottom line.

Conclusion

In summary, DSW is a major bargain with strong growth potential in a depressed industry. The market has, as it always does, gotten caught up in short-term headwinds and sector-wide fear. I recommend buying DSW before the market realizes its mistakes.

