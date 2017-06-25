Congratulations, College Graduates Of 2017: Time For You To Become Capitalists!

Contrary to what you might expect from the headline, this is a financial and not a political article.

Seeking Alpha has a large readership in their mid to late careers pondering how to provide for retirement. But they are in much better shape than their kids and grandkids might be.

As college graduates start heading for employment, they face a drastically altered landscape especially with retirement planning.

While retirement certainly is not at the forefront of their minds, it should be:

They will live longer and spend more time in retirement than any generation before. Quite a few of them can expect to live over a hundred years and possibly spend more time NOT working than working.

The current retirement support systems are underfunded and defined benefit plans are replaced by defined contribution plans. These require much more involvement by the individual to provide the desired security and most graduates are woefully under-prepared to handle that challenge. I have mentored groups of new hires and an astonishing percentage doesn't have a clear concept on how to manage their finances.

This article explores the must-dos for recent college graduates.

Brushing up on Capitalism with Wikipedia:

"Capitalism is an economic system and an ideology based on private ownership of the means of production and their operation for profit."

"Characteristics central to capitalism include private property, capital accumulation, wage labor, voluntary exchange, a price system, and competitive markets"

"Capitalism has been criticized for establishing power in the hands of a minority capitalist class that exists through the exploitation of a working-class majority; for prioritizing profit over social good, natural resources, and the environment; and for being an engine of inequality and economic instabilities. Supporters believe that it provides better products through competition, creates strong economic growth, yields productivity and prosperity that greatly benefits society, as well as being the most efficient system known for allocation of resources."

"The record of history is absolutely crystal clear. There is no alternative way so far discovered of improving the lot of the ordinary people that can hold a candle to the productive activities that are unleashed by a free enterprise system." - Milton Friedman

The economic world can be roughly separated into two contributors:

You work for your money: You are a laborer

Your money works for you: You are a capitalist

Unless you were born with a silver spoon in your mouth, most of you will start as laborers, which are now called employees. Actually, most of the kids who have a wealthy background will do so as well.

In the old times of agrarian societies, you worked until you died, or if you were lucky, your extended family would take care of you when you couldn't work any longer. The concept of retirement and life of leisure after work didn't exist as most people died young.

The concept of saving for self-support in later life is not all that old either.

Social Security Program

A general social insurance wasn't provided by any government until in 1889 upon the urging of chancellor Otto von Bismarck, Germany was the first nation to adopt one.

When the Social Security Act was signed into law by President Roosevelt on August 14, 1935, America became the 35th country to do so. Early applicants would receive lump-sums as the amount earned wasn't large enough to warrant monthly disbursements. The following is noted on the official Social Security website:

The earliest reported applicant for a lump-sum benefit was a retired Cleveland motorman named Ernest Ackerman, who retired one day after the Social Security program began. During his one day of participation in the program, a nickel was withheld from Mr. Ackerman's pay for Social Security, and, upon retiring, he received a lump-sum payment of 17 cents. The average lump-sum payment during this period was $58.06. The smallest payment ever made was for 5 cents! Ernest Ackerman

One way to look at Social Security in its current form is to look at it as a delayed payment for your labor.

You and your employer pay a percentage of your income into Social Security and it will be dispensed to you after you retire. The money is locked up until retirement age in sort of a "forced" savings account.

There is one issue though. The money that you wire to Social Security doesn't go into a bank account waiting for you; it is used to pay for current social security benefits. This "generational contract" works if more laborers join the work force than there are leaving, and retirees don't live longer than expected.

Both assumptions have now become an issue. As people live a lot longer, the models used to project Social Security benefits don't work anymore and the liabilities keep growing.

You will pay higher taxes and get less Social Security

The Social Security's trust fund is projected to be tapped out by 2034 meaning at that point the program will have just enough revenue coming in to pay out about 79% of promised benefits.

The ratio of retirees to active workers keeps growing. As retirees are a larger and growing voter group, political efforts to reign in "entitlement" spending, have been timid at best: Slowly raising the minimum retirement age seems to be the prevalent most "digestible" method, as it typically exempts current voters and impacts adolescents, who can't vote yet.

It behooves any employee to augment their retirement planning with other sources of income, not the least because Social Security was only ever meant to be a minimum-security net. The funding gap can only be closed in two ways. Current and future workers pay higher taxes. Future retirees will get less (or delayed) benefits. Likely, it will be both.

Defined Benefit Plan: Pensions

Pensions are obligations by government or companies to provide a defined benefit for their retirees.

Usually the employer and sometimes the employee contribute to the pension plan. The money is then invested into the stock market and other income producing opportunities to provide adequate returns. Here, in theory, the money that gets allocated to you is invested to pay out when you retire, so it should be there! Right? Right??????

In practice, pensions have run into the same demographics issue of people living longer than initially planned, leaving pensions underfunded as they keep paying out more than projected. In 1970 average life expectancy was 70.8 years, by 2010 it had grown to 78.7 years and it keeps climbing. Instead of funding an average of 5 years of retirement, the same fund must provide for 13.7 years

Thus, you hear a lot about federal states facing a pension crisis. Illinois is the most notorious example here with a $111bn short fall.

While one would hope that public pensions are safe, as they are backed by the state, those numbers make me feel dizzy.

The states can only cover it through taxation, which means that you, dear college graduate, not only have to fend for your own retirement, but also contribute to close the funding gap on the current obligations for government retirees somewhere through taxation. Illinois taxpayers owe $8,600 USD each for government pension obligations today, and the obligations keep growing.

Company Pensions: The Way of the Dodo Bird

Image Credit

Pensions in public companies are going extinct for the very same reason. The companies are liable to fund the pension distributions and as long as they are an on-going concern they are on the hook. But if they file for bankruptcy, they often try to get off the hook.

General Motors in 2012

"GM has 2.5 pensioners for every active worker, the story said. Consequently, on top of any discount, each GM car or truck made this year will carry about $1,900 in pension and retiree health care costs, the Post said, citing Stephen Girsky, an industry analyst for Morgan Stanley. That's up from about $1,300 last year."

"There are more health care costs in a car than steel," Girsky said

The benefits for GM (NYSE:GM) workers eventually didn't get cut during their bankruptcy, but I am sure a lot of pensioners lost a lot of sleep during that period.

While company employees have some protection through the Pension Benefit Guarantee Corporation, in case of a company going bankrupt, the secured benefits are currently capped at $64,234 per year.

For new employees, most companies have eliminated a defined benefit plan (pensions) altogether and replaced with a defined contribution plan.

Defined contribution plans: You are now on your own!

401(k) are named after the section of the tax code that established this savings vehicle in the 1980s.

A 401(k) is a feature of a qualified profit-sharing plan that allows employees to contribute a portion of their wages to individual accounts.

Elective salary deferrals are excluded from the employee's taxable income. Employers can contribute to employees' accounts.

Where it differs from pensions:

As a defined contribution plan, the company's exposure is well understood and limited to the time frame you work at the company, typically provided in the form of a match. The funds are managed outside your company. The company contributions and obligations cease the moment you quit or retire. Managing the investment options in the account is up to YOU. Consequently, your retirement income will depend entirely on your capability as a capital allocator. If you don't allocate your capital well, retirement is not going to look as comfortable as you might want to wish your future self.

Image Credit

Welcome to the world of Capitalism

401(k)s differ by company but typically have a selection of mutual funds available both in various stock markets as well as bonds.

Rule No. 1: Don't pass up on free money

Most employers give you a "match" up to a certain percentage of your salary, some as high as 6%. That is an immediate 100% return on your investment. Still there are plenty of people that do not participate or don't participate to the full match. While I can appreciate that it might be tough to get to the full match, not making it sounds like a quintessential paradox:

When you are "too poor" to become rich!

You are "too poor" to accept free money! And your future self will be even poorer for it. You won't collect the free $$$s, but you won't go to prison either, as you haven't hurt anyone else but yourself. Still your future self would argue, you DESERVE to go to prison for "criminal neglect".

Most retirement advisors by the way recommend saving between 10-15% of your income starting in your 20s, to be able to cover 80% or your pre-retirement income in retirement. If you can afford it, contribute more. If you are lucky and have a match up to 6% of your salary, just put another 3% away and you are on the safe side of this rule of thumb… or so you might be, if you invest wisely!

Now you've got money in your 401(k)

Image Credit

I hope I convinced you that you contribute at least up to the company match, so you can avoid living with a future angry and desolate version of yourself.

Congratulations on your first step to accumulating capital: It is commonly called "saving"!

Now where to put the money when "Boardwalk" is not affordable?

Individual preferences depend heavily on the surprisingly little financial education you might have gotten in school or from your parents. Starting out your career you might have snippets of "financial wisdom" running through your newly capitalistic head:

"Bonds are safe"

"Real Estate and Gold protect from inflation"

"The Stock Market is a Casino"

"Stocks are a better long term investment than bonds"

"New Technology Stocks are crazy speculative"

"New Technology Stock ABC will change the world and make you rich"

"Utilities and AT&T are boring but safe"

Given those choices, the most important decision is: Decide!

Pick funds, pick bonds, just pick something!

Don't use the confusion about too many options as an excuse to procrastinate. Anything you will pick will provide some form of return, which is better than none.

Congratulations: The important decision you just made is to allocate money (capital) away from immediate consumption into an account where it starts working for you! Your future self should be feeling better now and congratulate you on the first step to becoming a "capitalist". Even if you can't afford to save to the full match right away, your future self shouldn't advocate for jail anymore. He or she wants you to keep working and socking those savings away, since the other funds for retirement are precarious at best.

Safety of investments

The second decision you may make is to invest into "safe" bonds, as you don't want to lose all your hard-earned money and the stock market looks scary. Let's examine what "safety" means. It all depends on the objective.

The Objective:

Save enough money for retirement, so your future self can ………… (fill in fun objective here)

… or at least afford a beach party with your best 3 friends every year.

The name is Bond, T-Bond!

Bonds offer you a fixed annual interest rate and return of principal at the end of maturity. They are considered safe as you will (in most cases) get your principal back. Government bonds are considered ultimate safety as they are backed by the government. Right now, you can get 30 year treasuries with 3% interest. The reason the government is always going to be able to pay you back, is that they can just print more money, in case they need to. For every dollar you lend them, if you hold it until maturity, you get one dollar back. And every year they pay you 3 cents interest, which will add up to 90 cents by the end of the holding period.

Are bonds "safe"?

An often-overlooked fact is that the future dollar will likely not buy you as much as a dollar today does. In fact, it is certain it won't. Let's look at a food staple everyone can relate to.

Cheeseburger Prices since 1985

The following table calculates the cost of ingredients for a California Style cheeseburger, based on data collected for the consumer price index CPI.

What you see here is the impact of inflation. Average inflation in the US is about 3% which means 30 years from now the same products will be 2.43x their cost today. When you retire, a juicy burger will likely cost you $4.23. Same burger, by the way, your parents could buy for $0.64.

Inflation, the silent wealth killer

If you saved yourself $1 into your retirement account in 1985 and invested it in US treasuries at 3%, you would have gotten $1 back in 2015. Instead of buying one burger for your friend and 60% of a burger for yourself you could only afford 57% of a burger for your friend and you would go hungry. That assumes you spend the interest you earned as it came in. Luckily a 401(k) doesn't let you spend it. If you let all the interest accumulate in a non-interest bearing account, you would have $1 principal + 30x$0.03 = $1.90. Enough to buy your best friend a burger and you would be able to have 16% of a burger. Still not satisfying, is it?

Magic of compounding

To keep up and get ahead, you need to let the magic of compounding work. You take your dollar and get 3 cents on it in interest at the end of year one. Then you reinvest the 3 cents at the same 3% interest rate and so on. It eventually compounds to $1.03^30 =$2.43 by year 30. Full burger for your friend AND 60% of a burger for yourself. While on paper you have more than double the money, you can still only pay for the same number of burgers. All you did is keep up with the compounding effect of inflation.

Party hard and die early!

The only way you could afford a beach party every year with burgers for 3 friends under this scenario is to shorten your retirement by about 20 years.

You should therefore plan for

- Working longer

- Living shorter

or

- Living on less

Not exactly attractive options.

By the way: Projecting 30 years of work and about the same time in retirement, you would have to sock 50% of your income away to keep your standard of living (if we don't count on Social Security for the moment). For every burger, you eat, you must save one for later. That does not jive at all with the 15% rule from financial advisors earlier. What are we missing?

Magic of compounding amplified

Let's assume you could get an investment to pay you 7% return. The formula is $1 x 1.07^30= $7.61!

Mission accomplished!

You can throw a beach party for 3 friends and eat a full burger yourself with $0.65 to spare.

The place to get 7% average return? The US stock market.

The S&P 500 has returned about 10%/year since its inception in 1928 and about 7% after inflation.

The following study shows the 30 year annual returns starting in any given year and you can see worst case it was around 8%, which would have been an investment right before the great depression in 1930.

Image Credit

The Capitalist's dilemma: Safety or Returns

That is a bit of a trick question:

What I hoped to demonstrate before is that only returns above inflation are going to provide you safety! Anything less than inflation even if is considered "safe", is hazardous to your future wealth!

Inflation is real

Here is what the FED says about inflation:

"The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) judges that inflation at the rate of 2 percent (as measured by the annual change in the price index for personal consumption expenditures, or PCE) is most consistent over the longer run with the Federal Reserve's mandate for price stability and maximum employment."

2-3% is the hurdle to beat and that is not as daunting as trying to stay ahead of inflation in Venezuela: In 2016 alone it hit 800 percent! Imagining owning a 3% bond in that environment.

Why stocks (on average) must beat bonds over the long run

Let's look at how enterprises get started. A daring entrepreneur with a new idea on how to create value that customers will pay him for, secures capital (funds) and labor (employees) to start his business.

Capital can come from the following sources:

Banks: They will lend you money for an interest rate payment

Bonds: Instead of going to banks to lend money, the company issues bonds that get sold to investors with an interest coupon. Banks will be involved placing those bonds for a fee, but the money is owed to the bond holders not the bank.

Shares: When the company starts out the entrepreneur owns the entire company, i.e. all claims on future earnings. As he expands chances are he will need more capital than the banks are comfortable with lending him. Banks issue "secured" loans, which are tied to collateral, e.g. inventory, or factor buildings, that they can sell off to get their loans back. That's when the investor starts selling shares of the company. Early on these tend to be private investments made by angel investors, followed by venture capitalists in the early stages and then strategic investors and partners in the later stages of a non-public company. They typically receive no interest payments, but do get shares of the company and therefore a claim to a share of the future earnings. When the company goes public, they have the chance to convert their preferred shares into common shares and after a lock up period sell them on the open market. That's when venture capitalists typically exit, and you the retail investor steps in.

At each round of investment (aptly named A,B,C,D etc.) pre-IPO, the value of the company gets re-negotiated.

"Ueber raises $12.5bn at an implied valuation of $66bn" means that an investor bought 19% of the company's future claim on earnings for $12bn. Presumably as the company gets closer to launch, its prospects are more solid and therefore the value increases. But that is not necessarily the case. If a company gets into a cash crunch for example, or the business prospects darken, they might have to agree to a "down-round", to entice a new shareholder to come on board and keep their liquidity.

The capital injected along the way gets invested to lease office space, hire laborers, buy raw materials and invest into production equipment.

Now with all those investments, what happens when the idea turns out to be a complete dud?

The company files for bankruptcy, lays off the labor and sells all remaining assets, such as buildings, inventories, intellectual property, sock puppets….

Image Credit

Here is who gets their money first:

Pre-IPO

IRS: They will collect back taxes (You didn't see this one coming? me neither!)

Secured creditors: banks, as their loans are typically "secured" with assets

General creditors: suppliers and company bondholders

Shareholders: Last In, First Out.

Say you had $100M in investments in 5 rounds of $20M each (A through E), the investors in round E would get their initial investment back first, D next and so on, with A being last. If anything is left over it gets distributed according to the share percentage. Chances are pretty high that the A round investors will not see their money back in a bankruptcy, B and C probably neither.

The angel investors and early round venture capitalists take the highest risk and the banks and bond holders the lowest.

Post-IPO

IRS

Secured Creditors

General Creditors

Preferred Share Holders (these preferred shares typically have an interest coupon and no voting rights)

Common Share Holders (i.e. you)

What is a venture capitalist's motivation for taking on such outsized risk? The chance of outsized returns! If he could only make 3%, like a bond holder, he would be certifiably nuts for taking all this risk! What the venture capitalist does is place lots of bets, in the hopes of cashing in with the IPO of the next Facebook, which makes up for the other hundred investments that didn't work out.

What does a shareholder expect when investing? Higher returns than "safe" bonds. Naturally, as he is taking on more risk.

What does the entrepreneur expect? The same! Why put all the effort in, if not?

On average, companies and their shareholders must expect a decent return on investment over the cost of capital for the system to work. As shown above, over long periods of the time companies have provided that, which gets reflected in the stock market returns.

If for an extended period that would not be the case, the entire economy would collapse. We'd all be out of jobs and foraging the land for food. No economy, no taxes, no "safety" in bonds either.

While it works in aggregate, however there are many company "casualties" on the way. Picking individual winners, therefore is tricky business: An astonishing 96% of businesses fall within 10 years. (This average includes private and public companies).

A recent study by Professor Hendrik Bessembinder from Arizona State, came to a very interesting conclusion:

"When stated in terms of lifetime dollar wealth creation, the entire net gain in the U.S. stock market since 1926 is attributable to the best-performing four percent of listed stocks, as the other ninety six percent collectively matched one-month Treasury bills."

That is a very good reason why you don't want to jump in at the deep end of the pool and become your own stock picker right away and especially not with the latest "hot" IPO. Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) IPO subscribers just learned that lesson.

The study above provides the interesting insight as to why on average active investors tend to underperform low cost stock market index funds. It is hard to pick the "right" 4 percent.

My advice is to stick with Warren Buffett's recommendation on how he wants the money he will leave for his wife invested. He is arguably the most successful investor of all times and personally does not own any index funds.

"My advice to the trustee could not be more simple: Put 10% of the cash in short-term government bonds and 90% in a very low-cost S&P 500 index fund. (I suggest Vanguard's. (MUTF:VFINX) I believe the trust's long-term results from this policy will be superior to those attained by most investors -- whether pension funds, institutions, or individuals -- who employ high-fee managers."

That way you minimize cost, make sure the 4% of important stocks driving returns are "in your basket'" and you can rely on time and compounding to build your nest egg. Buffett's allocation recommendation is for the start of retirement. Since you have still 30 years to go, you might want to consider a 100% allocation into stocks for a start and gradually move a portion of your portfolio to bonds later in your career. Only invest money you don't need for the next 5 years into the stock market.

Millennials, welcome to the capitalist world

Here is the timeless rule you should follow, if you plan to treat your future self well.

Always spend less than you earn, invest the difference!

John D. Rockefeller once famously answered the question on how he amassed his fortune:

We got it from keeping!

Living above your means, but still below your standards?

Consumer debt can become crippling. Your future self won't care much about the latest Prada shoes or BMW 5 (BMW) you financed today, when you can't even afford a burger with your best friend in retirement anymore.

That's what will happen when you live above your means or try to keep up with the Joneses.

Live below your means and adjust your standards

This will create financial freedom for you, which in turn gives you freedom of choice.

Financial wealth is first and foremost a source of independence. If you are not dependent on your paycheck to cover the rent and interest payments, you can go and pursue some other careers. If you don't live paycheck to paycheck life will be a lot more relaxed.

Delay Gratification:

This is not a call to skip your daily coffee latte at Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). It's a much simpler concept than that.

Continue adjusting your lifestyle to your income in a delayed order.

Live like a student for 3-5 more years after your graduate. Invest the savings or pay back your debt. Every time you get a promotion, allocate half the new money to spending, the other half to savings, thus gradually stepping up your lifestyle.

Be careful and deliberate on the three major investments you will make:

College debt

too late for this one, I hope you picked well

Cars

Buy what you can pay for

The first mile off the dealer's lot with a new car will cost you about 30% of MSRP!

The first mile in a new BMW M3 will cost you the equivalent of 4400 coffee lattes and the financing of it about one additional coffee latte per day!

House

rent until you can afford more than a minimum down payment

go smaller rather than bigger

Credit for this insight goes to Morgan Housel.

Reduce debt:

Think about debt not as something that you owe the bank, or worse as a "minimum payment I can afford". When you accumulate debt, you are transferring wealth from your future self to your current self. You spend it now, so you don't have it later. The more debt you carry, the poorer your future self will be. The higher the interest rates, the more the force of compounding will pummel you down the road. Every dollar you spend now, comes with a penalty down the road.

Not all debt is bad: Presumably the money you pay for student loans allows you to get a higher paying job, that will pay all that debt back and provide extra income, thus enriching your future self. That's what we call a positive return on investment.

Automate Savings:

Automatically deduct at least the amount that receives a company match from your paycheck.

Maximize Security by beating inflation:

Invest into the stock market to beat the silent drag of inflation

Persist/Trust the plan:

Stock markets will have several downturns during your lifetime. Resist the urge to react to it. Don't try to time the market. When you accumulate capital, a stock market crash is like a screaming sale on your favorite merchandise. You get to pick up quality for a cheap price. Most money is made, when you buy in a downturn at "bargain prices". No matter how the stock market moves, you "average in" as you continuously invest. Have an owner's mindset. Stock price movements in the short run are just "noise".

The checklist for future independence

You can see that depending on your own interest rates an argument could be made to invest rather than reduce student debt. But that applies for low loan rates and high (after tax) returns on investments. As you progress in life you want to improve your credit score, paying down debt, so you can get lower rates on mortgages etc. For that you need to reduce your debt.

The banks lend you an umbrella when the sun is shining, NOT when it is raining and you are drenching wet. Poor credit history will cost you a fortune.

Educate yourself:

The book that made Warren Buffett rich:

The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham of Columbia Business School

Seeking Alpha is a great place to investigate investment styles that might speak to your risk profile

Once you got your bases covered, and read up a bit you might enjoy doing a bit your own investing

Find out what type of investor you are

John D. Rockefeller is quoted with the following piece of wisdom:

"The impression was gaining ground with me that it was a good thing to let the money be my slave and not make myself a slave to money"

Good luck fellow capitalist!

.. and a plea to your parents and grandparents, to add a printout of this article to your graduation gift....