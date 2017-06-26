In Procter & Gamble We Trust (To Turn Its Ship Around)

In recent years Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), has been in the midst of a transformation to drive revenue growth in a depressed global environment while also addressing the adverse effects of a strong U.S. dollar. While we believe that part of PG's struggles related to its large size and the "law of large numbers," we also believe that the company had very real problems that needed to be addressed. Earlier in 2017, according to PG, multiple factors contributed to decelerating sales growth including delayed tax returns, higher gas prices, bad weather, and a likely drawdown of at-home inventory. While the company has acknowledged that it has been facing an "unprecedented" amount of geopolitical disruption and uncertainty, it has emphasized that it is aggressively driving cost savings to mitigate the impacts of such multiple adversities. PG is also protecting its investments in its businesses to maintain and accelerate organic sales growth in a sustainable, market constructive, and value accretive way. The company has also noted that in the near term the external challenges it faces (including slow market growth, geopolitical/economic instability, the strong U.S. dollar, increasing commodity costs and retail trade transformation) will continue.

Despite the above-noted challenges, PG is in the midst of several strategic objectives that include: 1) enhancing product and package superiority; 2) emphasizing excellence of execution; 3) focusing on cost and cash productivity; and 4) ensuring organizational design, culture and accountability. The company sees such strategic efforts as necessary in a slow growth environment to grow markets and market share. To achieve positive outcomes, category growth, increased household penetration, strong share positions and sales and profit growth in this difficult environment, the company understands that it must combine a foundation of irresistibly superior product and packaging experiences with superior execution in advertising, sampling and in-store fundamentals with winning value equations. To accomplish such higher standards more consistently, the company acknowledges it will need to invest in improved product formulations, packaging, sales coverage, advertising sampling, upstream research and development and consumer and customer value. A significant portion of such investments will be funded by PG's billions of identified cost saving opportunities across the organization. While the company has made progress to date with respect to such strategic efforts, it knows its efforts must continue.

Earlier in June 2017, PG participated in the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference and made a presentation in regard to its innovation, marketing and transformational efforts to drive more substantive and consistent revenue/earnings growth. In such presentation PG highlighted the significant changes to the company it had made to create shareholder value. More specifically, the company noted that it has become a simpler and more focused organization by: 1) narrowing its product portfolio to focus on its most profitable core brands; and 2) driving productivity through operational efficiencies. In about two years, PG divested, discontinued, or consolidated 105 brands (which represented about 14 percent of fiscal 2013 sales and only about 6 percent of profit). With such divestitures, the company has a 10 product-category portfolio with more historical revenue/profit growth than the "old PG." With respect to the product categories the company has retained, each category has a leading market position and is used daily where purchase intent and choice are driven more by a specific job to do and product effectiveness in doing such job. A decade earlier, about a third of PG's sales were in categories where purchase decisions were primarily driven by fashion, flavor, or fragrance. Today, almost no company category is driven by fashion, flavor or fragrance.

PG's retained product categories leverage its core strengths, consumer understanding, branding, product and packaging innovation, and its go-to-market capabilities. Beyond the company's product portfolio rationalization, it has also made significant productivity improvements to maximize the value of its future growth. Over the prior five years, PG achieved its target to save $10 billion. To achieve such cost savings, the company significantly reduced its product/brand categories but also reduced its number of manufacturing sites, mainly in developed markets and moved more of the work closer to consumers and faster growing developing markets. The company: 1) simplified manufacturing platforms; 2) decreased manufacturing enrolment; 3) reduced its number of advertising public relations and other agencies supporting the business; 4) reduced non-working media costs; and 5) decreased the number of its office buildings and research and development centers. PG, net of reinvestments into innovation sales coverage, media, and sampling productivity savings, has been able to deliver constant currency growth and operating profit margin improvement in high single digits to double-digit constant currency core earnings per share growth in each of the last four fiscal years.

PG understands that it needs to accelerate revenue growth as it continues to improve its margins. The company understands further that to be a consumer products leader in total shareholder returns they must have balanced revenue growth, margin growth, and high cash efficiency, balance growth and value creation. According to PG, there are three areas of value creating that include: 1) product superiority such as impactful meaningful advantages that earn trial and repurchase, grow markets and build share; 2) productivity such as best-in-class core structures by category to fuel growth and value creation; and 3) organization, culture, and accountability that includes personnel that are experienced, agile, accountable to deliver, and sustain exceptional performance. The company is establishing a higher standard of excellence for itself, for products and packages, communication, execution in stores and online, and consumer and customer value. Delivering on such higher standards is what it needs in the current slow growth environment to grow markets and market share and to prevent commoditization of its categories and minimize deflationary impacts. Such standards are also needed to decrease promotional spending and create strong retail relevance across channels off-line and online.

PG understands that its new higher standards represent its need to deliver products that have a significant enough advantage to change consumer's affinity for its brands and their expectations of a product category. For example, superior products are ideally delivered in superior packages. Superior packaging attracts the consumer, provides integrity and quality protection and delights consumers during use. Superior packaging creates recognizable brands on shelves, aides the consumer in selecting the best product for their needs, conveys the equity of a brand, and closes the sale. Superior products and superior packages drive market growth and prevent commoditization. With improved product and packaging, PG needs to advertise to communicate such benefits. As such, the company is setting a higher standard of excellence on advertising quality with a focus on brand performance claims that communicates a brand's benefits. In-store execution is another area where PG is setting a higher standard, growing product categories and its brands. For example, the company requires the right trade coverage, right product forms, sizes, and price points and the right in-store shelving and merchandising execution to deliver against key business drivers for each product category in every store across all channels.

PG knows that when it executes the above strategies correctly, product category growth accelerates, overall growth accelerates and it is able to deliver trade-spending efficiencies that enable it to reinvest and improve store coverage in additional stores. In addition, the company recognizes that its online shopping experience also demands excellence in execution. For example, strong online execution includes video, strong performance claims, and strong value offerings so that consumers search for and purchase PG products. PG's e-commerce sales are increasing 30 percent in the current fiscal year, significantly outpacing off-line sales. The company's e-commerce sales are $3 billion, larger than its top three competitors combined. As such, the company is committed to winning in such fast-growing selling channel. With this said, the company's last element of superior execution is winning consumer and customer value equations. Price is one element of a winning consumer value equation, but PG is looking at the superior value of the total proposition of products that meets consumer needs in a noticeable and superior way with packages that are convenient to use with compelling communication. To fund PG's investments in the above initiatives, the company continues to improve upon on productivity.

Given the needs for such investments, PG has plans to save up to another $10 billion from the current fiscal year through fiscal 2021. The company has identified $7 billion of additional cost of goods savings, which comes on top of the $7.3 billion of cost of goods savings it achieved over the previous five years. The largest opportunity within such new goal is about $4.5 billion is raw and packaging materials. Such savings will come from strategic prior partnerships, supplier consolidation and through a simplification of its product lineup and manufacturing platforms. For example, the company has innovated with respect to lower-cost packaging and new packaging for the e-commerce channel. The company is aiming for about $1.5 billion of savings and manufacturing expense. PG is also digitizing its manufacturing operations and automating with robotics. The company also sees an opportunity for an additional $1 billion of savings from transportation, warehousing and other costs of goods sold. Further, the company sees over $2 billion of savings in marketing spending. The company is also estimating it can achieve another $1 billion to $2 billion of additional overhead cost reduction. In total, PG has identified $12 billion to $13 billion of cost savings, but has risk-adjusted such amount down to $10 billion to account for uncertainty that exists.

With the majority of PG's transformational efforts behind it, and we believe that the company will benefit from more focused brand spending, and, therefore, an improved ability to more effectively recognize and respond to changing consumer trends. While PG will continue to face competition along many of its product lines from branded and private-label products, the company supports its multiple billion-dollar iconic brands with its expertise of innovation, marketing and promotion to fend off and stand up to such competition. In addition, the company's research and development capabilities enable it to launch new products and to extend product lines so as to adapt to changing consumer tastes. While we recognize the adversities that PG faces, we also recognize that it is an iconic global consumer innovator, manufacturer and marketer of convenient, effective and value-added products that consumers want and trust. A company such as PG has too many levers to pull to achieve more consistent revenue/earnings growth in the intermediate and long term. The only question, then, for a potential PG investor is at what price they should consider buying PG's shares for a long-term hold, and we refer them to our price range noted below for the suggested buying range.

Our View

Every company can lose its way in their efforts to meet Wall Street and investor quarterly expectations. PG is no different than any other company in this respect. The company grew through acquisitions and new product introductions to a point where it became too unwieldy and the "law of large numbers" caught up with it. To PG's credit, it recognized its problems and retrenched towards its strongest most profitable core brands at great cost much to the chagrin of big investors searching for an easy fix. With the company on a course that we believe will drive more consistent revenue/earnings growth, we believe that a stock such as PG (a consumer product company) should serve as a more conservative income-producing cornerstone of any overall portfolio. As noted above, larger scale adversities adversely affecting the company include an environment of global economic uncertainty and a strong U.S. dollar. PG's transformational efforts to adjust its product portfolio have also adversely affected its near-term sales and profits. PG's additional multi-billion dollar cost reduction efforts also allow it to reinvest cost savings in product innovation and advertising, to drive revenue/earnings growth.

With its product portfolio adjustment behind it, the company is engaged in several strategic moves: 1) enhancing product and package superiority; 2) emphasizing excellence of execution; 3) focusing on cost and cash productivity; and 4) ensuring organizational design, culture and accountability. (We recommend investors read the transcript from the consumer products conference mentioned above.) The current price-to-earnings ratio for PG is about 16.45, and the shares yield 3.10 percent. The company's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 23.20 based on fiscal year 2017 earnings estimates of $3.85, and about 21.75 based on fiscal year 2018 earnings estimates of $4.11. We should note that estimates for each year remained relatively steady over the past three months. We believe investors with a long-term horizon should purchase shares in a price range of $76.00 to 80.15 (on a price-to-earnings ratio range of 18.50 to 19.50 based on fiscal 2018 earnings estimates) during the next overall market sell-off, and reinvest the dividend until the company's transformation begins to show improved results.

As noted in the article's title, we trust in PG's ability turn its "ship" around given that it is a world class innovative product developer, marketer and seller of multiple iconic billion-dollar brands with few peers. We believe the company's strategy to revive revenue/earnings growth will reward shareholders for years to come with share price appreciation, improved dividend increases and share repurchases.

