2 Giant European Stocks With Low P/E Ratios, Potential Growth For 2017 And Solid Dividends

Both companies are leading companies in their sectors and are listed at lower multiples than their main competitors.

Several companies from the financial or automotive sectors have been ruled out due to traditionally having a low P/E ratio.

The stock market being at new highs forces us to add some more defensive companies to our portfolio.

With European markets reaching maximum historical levels, especially after the big European stock market rally, it is hard to believe that quality stocks with solid potential well under the average market price still exist, which also provide some safety and stability to any investor's portfolio when the time comes that the market corrects - doing so with a lot of volatility.

Hence, my search for this kind of companies - given the market's levels, I like to have some part of my portfolio comprised of consolidated leading companies, with good prospects for the coming years, very little debt in case macroeconomics turns ugly and a nice dividend yield. It is a personal strategy I follow, which works pretty well in order to reduce some volatility for those investors who have trouble sleeping during these inevitable moments when the market is feeling more pessimistic than usual.

In order not to alter the average global P/E ratio with emerging markets or other countries with historically low ratios, and given that these European companies are also listed in the USA, we will use S&P 500 as benchmark - a common global one.

When analyzing the S&P 500's P/E historical ratio, it is shown that its current ratio far exceeds the historical average:

- P/E average ratio from the last 100 years: 15

- Current P/E ratio: 25.73

Source: multpl.com

We could think that good companies with the aforementioned requirements and multiples under the average market price no longer exist. However, after a little research, we find these two giants, which are leaders in their respective fields:

BASF

BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) (OTCQX:BFFAF) was founded on April 6, 1865 and is headquartered in Ludwigshafen am Rhein, Germany. It supplies chemicals and operates through segments such as chemicals, performance products, coatings, construction, plastics, oil, paper, packaging and textile. BASF was the world's biggest chemical company before DuPont (NYSE:DD) and Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) merged this year.

The company has a huge diversification of products, so much so that it has more than 130,000 customers around the world in different sectors.

The drop in oil prices and its repercussions on the sector's income, as shown in the chart below, do not prevent BASF from being the chemical industry's world leader, both in sales and in capitalization.

Source: statista.com

The company does not expect oil prices to increase a lot in 2017 - even so, the management continues to make considerable efforts to cut back costs and focus on increasing their sales in other sectors.

The industry's long-term prospects are good, as the company believes that global chemical production shall grow annually by 3.4% (excluding pharmaceuticals) until 2019, hence its 2016 annual statement claiming that sales in 2017 were going to increase by 6% over the previous year.

An extract of the company's statement on its prospects is included below:

Source: BASF Report - Quarterly statement 1st Quarter

Note: In the event of oil prices going up, and given that the management dismisses said possibility, we would be talking about a growth rate beyond what the company initially claimed.

Valuation

P/E ratio = 19

Long and short debt/EBITDA = 1.6

Dividend yield = 3.50%

Expected sales growth for 2017 = 6%

As for dividend strength, BASF has been increasing its dividend yield annually ever since 1999, except for 2003 and 2008 (it remained the same) and 2009 (it was reduced).

Source: BASF FY 2016 Analyst Conference Call

Among its most relevant industry peers, DuPont and Dow Chemical, BASF currently has the highest dividend yield.

Regarding P/E ratio, BASF's price is 19x earnings in comparison with Dow Chemical's 18x earnings and DuPont's 28x earnings.

Financial strength

On first thought, it may seem that Dow Chemical could be cheaper, but in its balance sheet, BASF has less financial debt.

BASF: Long and short debt / EBITDA= 1.6

Dow: Long and short debt / EBITDA= 2.8

DuPont: Long and short debt / EBITDA= 1.8

Source: Own elaboration. Data used in formulas is gathered from each company's latest annual financial report.

DEUTSCHE POST AG

Deutsche Post AG (OTCPK:DPSTF) (OTCPK:DPSGY) is a German postal service and international courier service company headquartered in Bonn. The company has around 508,000 employees and its Express division (DHL) provides services in 220 countries, delivering about 60 million letters every day in Germany, making it Europe's largest postal company. It is improving its market access in France and the UK with the acquisition of a minority interest in Relais Colis and the takeover of UK Mail to increase its market share in Europe.

DHL remains the global market leader in contract logistics, with a market share of 7.6% (2015) and operations in more than 50 countries.

Source: Deutsche Post's annual report 2016

The company is gradually converting its fleet in order to be less reliant on oil and more on electricity - but the process is slow due to the huge number of these assets. In the meantime, with oil prices dropping since early 2017, Deutsche Post AG keeps cutting costs significantly.

The company says that projections indicate that the global market for contract logistics will continue to experience stable growth of around 5%, but the global trading volumes relevant to its business are likely to perform similarly to the global economy. Against this backdrop, the company expects consolidated EBIT to reach around €3,750 million in 2017 against €3,491 million in 2016 (+8%), and free cash flow to exceed €1.4 billion. For further information, please refer to the company's Outlook section on its website.

The company launched a strategic plan so as to extend this annual growth until 2020.

Valuation

P/E ratio = 15

Long and short debt / EBITDA = 1

Dividend yield = 3.20%

Expected EBIT growth for 2017 = 8%

As for Deutsche Post AG's dividend, it has grown by 60% from 2010 to 2017.

Source: Deutsche Post's investor relations section

If the three biggest companies are compared in terms of market share, results show that XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO) does not pay dividends and that Kuehne & Nagel (OTCPK:KHNGF) (OTCPK:KHNGY), with a 3.58% yield, surpasses Deutsche Post, with a 3.20% yield.

Regarding P/E ratio, Deutsche Post's price is 15x earnings, in comparison with Kuehne & Nagel's 26x earnings and XPO Logistics' 73x earnings.

Financial strength

Deutsche Post: Long and short debt / EBITDA= 1

XPO Logistics: Long and short debt / EBITDA= 4.4

Kuehne & Nagel: Almost no financial debt

Source: Own elaboration. Data used in formulas is gathered from each company's latest annual financial report.

Conclusions

After these analyses, the potential investor would be able to sleep well knowing that both BASF and Deutsche Post are prepared for any negative event that could arise.

Their moat and financial strength, as well as their low P/E ratio, generate a good safety margin to become stocks to add to a portfolio with more of a defensive strategy.

In my particular case, I will get rid of those stocks in my portfolio which I consider to have generated enough returns and are no longer so appealing to own, and I will acquire one of these two European giants in pursuit of greater stability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.