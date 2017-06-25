Cocktail Investing Ep. 24: As Amazon Becomes The Death Star Of Retail, The Fed Still Looks For Inflation In A Deflationary World

In this week's program, Tematica's investing mixologists, Chris Versace and Lenore Hawkins, discuss the week's economic data, relevant political happenings and share where they have spotted a few of the Thematic Signals. A few highlights include:

While most Wall Street economists are still forecasting Q2 GDP to be around 3 percent, the NY Fed's Nowcast and the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow are below 2 percent, with an even lower forecast for Q3. We point out what they are likely seeing that the usual Wall Street suspects are missing and why this could be problematic for 2Q 2017 earnings season.

With the first half of 2017 almost over, only one other year going all the way back to 1928 has had a smaller maximum drawdown in equity indices during the first half. Find out what tends to happen in years where the first half sees such a steady move up.

The yield curve is giving us a very different message from the major equity indices. We discuss what and why this is important for investors.

We talk about what is happening in oil, on the demand as well as supply side, and what it means for the economy, geopolitics and earnings expectations for not only oil companies, but the entire S&P 500.

We wrap up our discussion with a focus on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) on its whirlwind of recent announcements from its acquisition of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) to Nike (NYSE:NKE) now selling some of it products directly to the online giant. We also explain why Amazon is THE poster child for thematic investing.

on its whirlwind of recent announcements from its acquisition of to now selling some of it products directly to the online giant. We also explain why Amazon is THE poster child for thematic investing. Finally, as if retail isn't suffering enough from the retailing Death Star of Amazon, we discuss why a new report on retail and the food & beverage industries is a positive for our Safety & Security investing theme.

And be sure to tune into next week's podcast when Lenore and Chris talk with Security-as-a-Service provider Alert Logic about the evolving world of cybersecurity. All that plus what to focus on next week and of course all the usual Cocktail Investing Podcast goodness.

Companies mentioned on the Podcast