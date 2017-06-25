3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: June 25, 2017

Happy Sunday! And welcome to another edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you gauge recent news in pharma and biotech. And there has been a lot of exciting stuff in the last few days...

So let's get into it!

Cara Therapeutics scores breakthrough in an odd affliction

We don't hear a lot about drug development in supportive care, often owing to the relatively low priority placed on it by the pharmaceutical industry. It's not out of malice; there's just not a ton of effective potential pharmacologic intervention for a lot of treatment- and disease-related side effects.

But that doesn't mean there is no forward momentum in supportive care. For example, Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) is developing CR845 for uremic pruritis that is a complication of chronic kidney disease.

Well, the FDA has seen fit to designate CR845 as a breakthrough drug, which gives you a sense of the importance of this unmet need. As always, breakthrough designations give some crucial benefits to a developmental agent, not the least of which is the potential for a significantly curtailed developmental pathway.

Looking forward: This is the first breakthrough designation that I can personally recall dealing with a complication that is a quality-of-life issue, as opposed to a life-threatening issue. So it's an interesting sign of another direction the FDA is moving in. However, I'm sure you can imagine how much discomfort you'd be in if you had an unrelievable itch in the urethra. So I'm not shocked, but I have not seen it before, and the implications are very interesting, to say nothing about the benefit CARA could capitalize on as a result of this news!

Portola Pharmaceuticals gains approval for a serious complication

Speaking of complications, extended stays in hospitals can lead to life-threatening challenges that are not associated with the reason for admittance. One of these is venous thromboembolism, a blood clot that results from moderate or severe restricted mobility, such as that associated with bed rest.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) has been working on a novel anticoagulant to help prevent thromboembolic events in patients staying in hospital. Recently, PTLA announced that they have received FDA approval for their agent, betrixaban, which blocks Factor Xa and subsequent blood clotting.

This approval was based on the results of the APEX study, which showed a reduction in the rate of thromboembolic events, with a low risk of discontinuation due to bleeding.

Looking forward: Improved supportive care is essential to helping preserve quality of life, and in this case, prevention of blood clots can save lives. PTLA is now poised to benefit substantially from its first commercial product. Time will tell, of course, exactly how large a market they can capitalize on, but thromboembolic events represent a significant challenge for patients going into hospital care for serious illnesses.

AbbVie clocks encouraging results for venetoclax in AML

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) has made a big name for itself in the world of hematologic cancer with venetoclax, a Bcl-2 inhibitor that has been approved for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). The encouraging results of Bcl-2 inhibition in CLL have led to the exploration of this strategy in other heme malignancies, including AML. You may recall, for example, that I have detailed the results of a combination study involving Geron Corporation's (NASDAQ:GERN) imetelstat and venetoclax in AML.

While a potential GERN and ABBV collaboration has yet to materialize, ABBV have continued development of venetoclax in AML therapy. At this year's European Hematology Association (EHA) meeting, ABBV presented results of a study involving combining venetoclax in combination with decitabine or azacitidine in treatment-naive AML presenting in elderly patients.

The company was assessing multiple dosing cohorts of venetoclax, and response rates ranged from 60% to 76%, representing encouraging efficacy findings in this early setting.

Looking forward: AML continues to be a major unmet need in hematology/oncology, so I am very interested in even the earliest of data. In particular, when AML presents in elderly patients, treatment options are highly limited because they often have other conditions that make them unsuitable for aggressive chemotherapy and stem cell transplantation. So these findings from ABBV are encouraging, and the tolerability seemed favorable, as well.

