The BIS Takes On The Market's Most Glaring Disconnect

The BIS is out with their latest annual report and one thing that features prominently is the glaring disconnect between geopolitical/policy uncertainty and measures of market angst.

The Bank for International Settlements is an institution with a rather interesting history.

Anyway, the BIS's annual reports are always amusing to the extent it's central bankers talking about themselves in the third person. Don't forget who's on the Board of Directors:

Generally speaking, they do produce research that's worth reading and their latest annual report is no exception.

One section in the latest iteration that's likely to get some attention is the summary of how markets have responded to political shocks. Here's the chart that at least one popular strategist has already flagged as "scary":

SocGen's Kit Juckes (who writes a daily post for the bank's FX strategy team) calls that "possibly the scariest chart in the BIS report":

To the extent Juckes is surprised by that visual, I don't agree with his contention that it's "scary." After all, it compares two of the most dramatic political events in recent history to a couple of central bank meetings. So "yes," those political events had a much more dramatic impact on markets. I don't think that, in and of itself, is "scary" and it's certainly not surprising.

If, however, what Juckes meant to say was that we're living in a world in which epochal political shifts are set to become the norm rather than the exception, well then "yes," that's pretty scary. Because no matter which side of the political debate you fall on, I think you'd agree that it's not necessarily desirable from a global stability perspective for markets to be forced into negotiating dramatic political events every six or so months.

What I wanted to highlight here is BIS's take on what's become one of the more glaring discrepancies in markets today: the disconnect between popular measures of geopolitical/policy uncertainty and measures of market angst like the VIX (VXX).

I've talked about this a ton and Goldman recently took it up in their voluminous assessment of the low volatility regime. As a reminder, here's an excerpt from the Goldman piece:

Finally, another structural shift that could drive more volatility is the unusually high policy uncertainty since the GFC – the US economic policy uncertainty index is at all-time highs, close to the Great Depression. Moreover, recent geopolitical tensions, e.g., in North Korea, cyber attacks, the US stance on NATO and instability in the Middle East, have also led to elevated levels of the geopolitical risk index. Both elevated US policy uncertainty and geopolitical risk indicate heightened risk of more frequent political and geopolitical tail events, in the form of both ‘known unknowns’ or ‘unknown unknowns.' Examples of a ‘known unknown’ – or a risk that we are aware of – are a ‘hard landing’ in China, sharp declines in oil prices, an aggressive ECB taper or more restrictive Trump trade policy. The ‘unknown unknowns’ would provide real shocks as they are completely unexpected, such as 9/11. In the past 12 months we have seen several political shocks (‘known unknowns’), including the Brexit vote and the Trump election. However, equities have not entered a higher volatility regime as a result of those shocks, as they have usually been short-lived, in part owing to an improving macro backdrop and support from central banks but also because their ultimate impact, especially in the near term, was not clear.

Here's what the BIS had to say about the same phenomenon in the above-linked annual report:

The divergence between measures of financial risk and of policy uncertainty featured prominently in the period under review. The two phenomena are conceptually related. Financial risk traditionally refers to the distribution of future returns as implied by financial market prices, in particular those of options. Financial risk is higher, the greater the potential for large price movements, in either direction. By contrast, measures of policy uncertainty typically try to capture the general degree to which observers are unsure about policy-related economic events. While implied volatility (as derived from option prices) has become the most prominent measure of financial risk, policy uncertainty is, by its very nature, more challenging to quantify. Among the various indicators, the Baker, Bloom and Davis (2016) policy uncertainty index has become quite popular. The US-focused version of the index has three components: newspaper coverage of uncertainty about economic policy matters; the number of federal tax code provisions set to expire in future years; and the degree of disagreement among economic forecasters about future government spending and inflation. Indices that have been compiled for other large economies are based only on the first of these components. One possible explanation for the divergence between implied volatility and news-based measures of policy uncertainty is an amplification mechanism in media reporting: the proliferation of uncertainty-related articles may have triggered a broader coverage of the topic. Indeed, the rise in the policy uncertainty index since mid-2016 has coincided with a surge in newspaper articles covering uncertainty (Graph II.B, left-hand panel). By contrast, the index component that focuses on forecast disagreements has been trending downwards, more closely tracking market volatility. Other, complementary explanations have to do with financial market prices. Market volatility could be low because of factors unrelated to risk: prices could be stable, for example, because of abundant liquidity related to central banks' quantitative easing policies. Another possibility is that policy uncertainty captures tail risks that may not significantly affect implied volatilities due to the inherent difficulty in assigning probability to tail events. Position-taking in volatility-based products, in which activity has grown rapidly in recent years, could be suppressing the underlying volatility index (Graph II.B, centre panel). Finally, the news-based measures of uncertainty may reflect concerns that are not yet on market participants' radar, if their effects play out over a longer horizon.

What I think is important for investors to note about the excerpted passages both from Goldman and from the BIS is that they don't seem to fully appreciate the interplay between these measures of uncertainty.

For one thing, the "amplification mechanism" the BIS mentions as a possible cause of elevated policy uncertainty applies equally - if not more so - to suppressed market measures of uncertainty.

That is, the more ubiquitous the "sell volatility for giant gains" trade becomes by virtue of it being plastered all over the mainstream financial news media, the more people want to become carry traders and sellers of volatility. See here for example.

Further, there's a certain extent to which the more uncertain the geopolitical/policy outlook becomes, the more aggressive central banks are in providing volatility crushing liquidity. Hence, the fact that they're now buying assets at the fastest clip in years as the Big 4's collective balance sheet has expanded by more than 11% YTD.

(BofAML)

As I've noted repeatedly, € credit spreads quite literally were not allowed to respond to or otherwise price in election risk in Europe this year. That's readily apparent in the PSPP and CSPP skew towards debt that was imperiled:

(Citi)

So as usual, this comes back to the same question: what happens when central banks step back in an environment where policy/geopolitical uncertainty is still elevated?

One might reasonably expect that the gap between market measures of uncertainty and measures of geopolitical/policy uncertainty will close.

