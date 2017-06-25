Superior Portfolio ROI With Artificially Intelligent Algorithms

Machine Learning Funds are Outperforming Traditional Funds:

Machine learning hedge investment funds have achieved almost double if not triple the returns of their traditional investment funds counterparts! According to EurekaHedge, "… AI/machine learning hedge funds have outperformed both traditional quants and the average hedge fund since 2010, delivering annualised returns of 8.44% over this period compared with 2.62%, 1.62% and 4.27% for CTAs, trend-followers and the average global hedge fund respectively. For the very volatile year ending 2016, AI/machine learning hedge funds are up 5.01%, ahead of the average global hedge fund which gained 4.48%…"

In fact, "99% of actively managed US equity funds underperform… [and] failed to beat the S&P 500 over the past 10 years", according to an article in the Financial Times. According to data from BarclayHedge, our research has shown that portfolio performance has been decaying from an average annual return of 17% to about 3% over an 18-year period from 1997 to 2015. While some mutual funds and other traditional investment firms boast consistent portfolio returns between 5-8% annually, a recent emergence in firms specializing in artificially-intelligent or machine-learning algorithms are averaging between 13% to 5,200% in annualized returns.

The Rise of Algorithmic Trading:

According to an article from Aite Group, the percentage of equities trading volume driven by algorithmic trading from investment firms has steadily increased by 15% over 4 years since 2004, and it is likely that more than 70% of equities now is algorithmically traded. The use of program trading has risen by 40% within 15 years and it is likely that more than 90% of trading today uses programs.

IT spending for algorithmic trading has risen at 11% CAGR over 4 years, and is likely to be at USD$700 million for IT spending today as compared to USD$203 million in 2004. It is a known fact among institutional firms that algorithmic trading is on the rise, exponentially. The data seem to show that trading algorithms are increasingly becoming a dominant force in the capital markets.

Increasing Institutional Demand for Quantitative Finance Professionals:

According to an article in The Economist, "[d]emand for mathematical skills is on the rise. In trading people are needed to design strategy and write codes, rather than execute individual deals" and hence "[m]ore and more universities are trying to provide … master's degrees in quantitative finance." At the same time, according to an article from Business Insider, established institutional banks such as Goldman Sachs are actively replacing traditional desk traders with programmers well versed in both finance and coding.

The Future of Portfolio Investing:

Human portfolio managers will play an even smaller role, if almost none at all, in the asset management industry; trading algorithms' domination in the markets might reach even greater heights, so that traditional funds' strategies and human discretionary trading might become unprofitable and unsustainable due to both latency and liquidity issues.

With increased algorithmic trading in the markets, institutions moving to machine-learning and quantitative systematic methods, and AI funds fulfilling the promise of incredibly higher returns amidst an atmosphere of deep interest from investors in AI firms, it may be worthwhile to look into artificial intelligence applications for wealth management.

How can You Benefit from the Rise of Artificial Intelligence based Investing ?

If you are an investor and are interested in using predictive analytics and/or artificial intelligence applications to manage your wealth, and would like to integrate predictive analytics into your products and services, here is a table of machine-learning platforms that can provide such integration capabilities:

Each provide different kinds of predictive analytics but a good suggestion is to solicit professional advice from a data scientist who can explain to you which kind of predictive analytics is most suited to your particular investment strategy. Alternatively, if you are an accredited investor, you may wish to invest in machine learning hedge funds.