3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: June 26, 2017

Updated results from Bellicum point to good news for patients with acute leukemia

As many of you know, I harp on and on about the significant unmet need for treatment options in patients with acute leukemias like AML and ALL. These are very challenging malignancies to treat, and patients who relapse following standard therapy often don't have much hope.

But there are many patients who, sadly, will not do well even WITH standard therapy. And part of the reason for that is that the standard of care is an allogeneic bone marrow transplant, which can lead to graft vs. host disease (GvHD). Research into this condition has yielded better regimens and supportive care measures to help prevent and treat GvHD, but outcomes are still poor.

This is where Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) steps in. Its technique, called BPX-501, allows for transplants from "partial match" donors, who would normally be unsuitable partners, due to a massive risk in GvHD. Without belaboring the technical details, BLCM accomplishes this by inserting a suicide gene into the donor T cells before transplant, so by giving a drug, you can wipe out the transplanted cells should severe GvHD arise.

At this year's EHA meeting, BLCM has updated the results of BPX-501 in children with leukemia. Around 85% of patients had no disease relapse, and only around 3% of patients experienced "non-relapse" mortality.

Looking forward: Regrettably, this is the first I'm hearing of BLCM's approach to stem cell transplantation, and it has far-ranging implications. First, it could potentially ease the challenges of finding a close match. Before, you'd need a close sibling or otherwise similarly matched individual to minimize the risk of GvHD, which can be highly challenging. This technique could ease that burden dramatically. Second, it allows for more aggressive attack of leukemia by giving an avenue to reverse GvHD before it becomes life threatening, which could affect how clinicians time intervention.

Karyopharm carving deep inroads into the lymphoma cell nucleus

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) has been something of a surprise with its lead candidate, selinexor, which blocks a protein that allows for passage of material out of the nucleus of cells. One might think that this approach would be toxic to normal cells, but it's showing encouraging data into the safety and efficacy of this approach, though mainly in multiple myeloma.

However, KPTI is developing this agent across a variety of malignancies. And at EHA 2017, we got an update into the use of selinexor for diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL), an aggressive non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The data come from the phase 2b SADAL trial, which is exploring selinexor in patients with relapse/refractory DLBCL. Overall response rate was 33.3%, which was consistent in both germinal center B-cell-like (GCB) and non-GCB cohorts. These responses tended to be highly durable, and serious toxicity was myelosuppression, especially thrombocytopenia. However, selinexor was overall well tolerated, and these adverse events were manageable.

Looking forward: Achieving durable remission in relapsed DLBCL is always a plus, as the patients in SADAL were not eligible for stem cell transplantation, indicating that perhaps they are of a more frail subset of patients. Thus, the ability to achieve durable remissions in a relatively high percentage of patients is welcome. Selinexor is showing no signs at this time of slowdown on its road to join the treatment armamentarium of these hematologic malignancies.

Novartis could help stem the rising cost of its therapy by making itself unnecessary?

There's a reason you don't hear a ton about new drugs in chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) these days, and that's because we've generally locked it down by continuous dosing of BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitors like imatinib, which will allow most patients to live out their normal lives, provided they keep taking the drug.

This is a boon for the patients as well as the pocketbooks of key players like Novartis (NYSE:NVS). But there is a rising controversy in drug costs you may have heard about, and this has led to some serious soul searching in the research world. One of the most interesting threads in CML therapy is the identification of patients who appear to be cured, for all intents and purposes. Should they keep taking the drug, or should they be allowed to stop?

NVS has been exploring this question in both imatinib and nilotinib. At EHA 2017, we got results of the ENESTfreedom and ENESTop studies. ENESTop recruited patients who received second-line nilotinib and then achieved a "complete molecular response," whereby our most sensitive techniques are unable to detect any evidence of leukemia. ENESTfreedom looked at patients who received first-line nilotinib and achieved similar efficacy.

In both studies, around half of the patients who entered with a deep molecular response were able to safely withdraw from tyrosine kinase inhibitor therapy with no evidence of disease relapse for almost two years.

Looking forward: These results are in congruence with other studies like the STIM trial, which show that if you appear to be "cured" of CML after taking the kinase inhibitor for a year, then there's about a 50:50 shot that the disease will not re-emerge for at least several years after you stop the drug. This is big for several reasons. First, if you're in deep molecular remission, you can roll the dice and stop experiencing treatment-related adverse events and financial toxicity. Second, should you ever relapse, clinicians can catch it early enough to put you back on the inhibitor, which should help maintain control of the disease. It's also a great look for NVS even though it may be undercutting its own sales. But if it moves out to the front with an agent that doctors know can be safely stopped, then it makes it the more likely choice of second-generation inhibitor. This could be an important differentiator from Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) dasatinib, though BMY is conducting similar trials of its own.

Conclusions

So we are totally on top of heme today! And these are all pretty big findings, with new potential options for acute leukemias and DLBCL, along with the hope of being fully cured of CML within the grasp of a subset of patients.

