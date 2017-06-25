My 4% Dividend Yield Portfolio: Q2'17 Summary And Short-Term Expectations

Here is my buy list for the months ahead.

The quarterly dividend continues to grow from one quarter to the next.

Two actions were taken during the second quarter of 2017.

The second quarter of 2017 is almost over, and it is time for me to assess the progress of my 4% dividend yield portfolio.

After adding Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL), the portfolio now includes a total of 24 holdings:

Avista Corp. (NYSE:AVA)

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BBL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Care Capital Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CCP)

Cummins, Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Enbridge, Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HCP (NYSE:HCP)

Hormel Foods Corporation

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

AT&T (NYSE:T)

Unilever (NYSE:UL)

Vanguard REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

The routine reviews of the portfolio's performance allow me to assess whether I am still marching at the path that I initially intended to a couple of years ago.

The portfolio, which was introduced here back in 2014, was aimed to deliver a 4% yearly dividend that is constantly growing.

During this recent quarter, I have taken two main actions. I have added Hormel Foods Corporation back in April, which yielded 2% at the entry price of $34.

A month after that, I have added to my existing holding of Tanger Factory Outlet, which yielded 5.5% at the purchase price of $24.9.

During Q2, six of my holdings announced a dividend increase. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store increased its dividend by 4.3%, CyrusOne by 10.5%, Enbridge by 4.6%, Johnson & Johnson by 5%, Realty Income by 0.2%, and Omega Healthcare Investors increased it by 1.6%.

At the current stock prices, the portfolio still delivers an average of 4% dividend yield.

The combination of the additional quarterly dividend from the new holdings together with the dividend hikes that took place allowed my quarterly dividend to grow by $51 compared to Q1'17.

While the markets continue to gradually move upwards, the value of the portfolio moves along with it. The more important trend for me is the dividend, which surpassed the $5,000 yearly bar.

Expectations for the Short Term

Similar to the first quarter of the year, the second quarter of 2017 was relatively calm in terms of volatility. The markets seem to be very much aligned with the Fed's gradual actions to raise rates, and there were only a few days of a significant pullback during the recent quarter.

But, while the overall market seems to be marching forward in a calm fashion, the real story is at the level of the sectors. And in particular the Energy sector.

Here is a summary of the S&P 500 sector performance during the recent quarter (taken from the SPDR homepage):

In the recent quarter alone, while the S&P 500 went up by ~4%, the Energy sector lost more than 6%. In fact, throughout the first half of 2017, the sector lost ~15%.

As the sector is highly volatile due to commodity prices, I find it as an interesting opportunity to add more Energy holdings during this time of a pullback.

I defined the next Buy prices (historical yield charts are taken from YChart.com)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), the giant energy mammoth, represents about a quarter of the Energy sector index. Its dividend yield is getting closer to 4%. At an entry point of $80, it would offer a 3.85% dividend yield, which would be a great point to add it to my portfolio. Needless to say that Exxon is a Dividend Aristocrat with a history of 34 years of raising its yearly dividend.

Enbridge has been on a negative trend together with the rest of the sector. I consider Enbridge to be a combination of an energy company and a utility, and therefore would be happy to increase my holdings during a pullback.

Since it pays a yearly dividend of $1.83, I would consider adding to my existing position at the levels of $37, which would represent ~5% dividend yield.

Summary

The dividend produced by the portfolio continues to grow every quarter. Including the two actions that were taken, the quarterly dividend grew by ~$50.

My next actions are aimed towards the Energy sector. In a situation of another pullback in the oil prices, maybe even below $40, I believe that there could be great opportunities for long-term investors who have the patience to overcome this storm.

What is currently on your buy list?

Happy investing!

