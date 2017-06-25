What Has Huntington Ingalls Down?

Now that the market has taken back some of the post-election gains Huntington may be a good value here.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) is a spin-off from Northrop Grumman (NOC) that began trading publicly in March of 2011. The company has a pretty impressive moat, being that it is the only builder of the United States nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. Besides the carriers, HII builds Virginia-class submarines, amphibious assault and transport ships and cutters for the United States Coast Guard. This niche generated nearly $7.1 billion in revenue for the company in 2016 and 2017 is looking to be an even better year.

Following the election of President Trump, shares of defense contractors were standout darlings of the market. Huntington was no different.

HII data by YCharts

Shares were trading around $160 prior to November 8th and then seemingly overnight spiked to over $200. The company's stock hit its 52-week and all-time high on March 1st when it reached $220 intraday. On Friday, June 23rd, the company closed 15% off that high, ending the session at $186.84. While it may seem like Huntington has been lagging other major contractors, that isn't the case.

HII data by YCharts

Since October 3rd, Huntington is still doing really well, but the company has cut their gain in half while others have slowly grown theirs. What gives?

The Gerald R. Ford

The company delivered the Navy's newest carrier on June 1st and is set for commissioning on July 22nd. CVN 78, named after President Gerald R. Ford, is the pinnacle of aircraft carrier technology and development. The Ford class is set to replace the venerable Nimitz carriers and boasts several advancements including a new nuclear power plant, new weapons systems, and a flight deck capable of launching and landing more sorties. Planes will also enjoy being launched off the deck courtesy of a new electromagnetic propulsion system. There is only one problem with that; it doesn't work like it is supposed to just yet.

Privately held General Atomics developed the new launch and arresting system that has so far cost $961 million on a ship with a $13 billion price tag. The bottom line for General Atomics and Huntington won't be affected by this, yet, due to the "cost-plus" nature of the contract shouldering the Navy with the overruns. The problem is that the launch and arresting gear can't launch aircraft like the F-18 with external fuel tanks. While the problem isn't the fault of Huntington, the complexity of the carrier and the problems with essential components has delayed the program and earned skeptical glances from top lawmakers. John McCain has been quite vocal in his questioning of the new carrier and the necessity for carriers going forward.

The skepticism isn't completely off base; the advancement of drones, satellites, remote strikes and even directed energy is all a threat to the aircraft carrier. Once the bastion of an unparalleled US Navy, they enabled incredible power to reach literally every inch of the globe at a moment's notice, that technology is now cheaper to obtain and implement with cruise missiles and drones. One wouldn't need to use much imagination to picture a future in 30 years where we no longer require giant floating airships manned by thousands of men and women. I foresee permanently airborne armed drones being refueled by autonomous fuel tankers running a predetermined flight path until called for by troops, or even "robots" on the ground for support.

Huntington Is Still Alive and Well

While the negativity surrounding the Ford and the necessity for the ships that Huntington builds seems to be dragging down the company, it isn't dead, instead, it is far from it.

The company was recently awarded a $3 billion contract to design and build a new amphibious assault ship. The contract will carry out through 2024 and use 2016 and 2017 funds to get started.

The 2017 NDAA that was passed last year by Congress also hasn't played out entirely. A large provision of the additional defense spending was intended for the US Navy to reach a certain amount of surface and subsurface vessels in order to maintain our superiority and cover as much of the seas as we do. Concerns over President Trump's ability to get his budget passed are weighing down multiple sectors, but defense is one we likely won't see a cut in funding under a completely Republican government.

The negative news will always populate the headlines, nobody really writes about how Huntington came in 13 weeks ahead of schedule on the Tripoli they just completed. It is important to take the bad news but also the good news. The company is a solid operator even with its recent earnings miss and negative headlines about the Ford.

A Compelling Value

Finding value in big names is tough these days. With the S&P 500 trading at 24 times earnings just about everything seems to be a little rich. Huntington Ingalls has bucked that trend and is currently trading at about 15.8 times present and future earnings. Compared to the rest of the major names, this is a bargain.

HII PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Shockingly, the next best thing from a P/E basis is Lockheed (NYSE:LMT), but Huntington still takes the cake. What makes Huntington even more compelling at this price is the lack of competition they face; it is incredibly expensive to build ships. The shipyards they run are at just about max capacity and their backlog at $20 billion will keep the lights on for a while.

F.A.S.T. Graphs gives us a different view.

While the company's stock has never traded outside of its "bargain" range, it is about to the level it has typically traded at. Keep in mind that this is a "young" company giving us a limited range to view the trading characteristics.

In Conclusion

Now may not be a bad time to take a closer look at Huntington for a long-term investment. While the negativity surrounding the company seems to be somewhat warranted, they are far from a lost cause. They provide an incredibly valuable product to the US government and enjoy a moat wide enough to float an aircraft carrier through. A price closer to $180 may be hard to ignore.

