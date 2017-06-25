Rubicon's No Fluff Retail REIT Recap - June 23, 2017

I believe this sector of the REIT universe has the most potential for outperformance.

Malls continue to have the highest yields, followed by grocery anchored and power center at 6.92%, 5.24% and 5.08%, respectively.

As many readers know, I have positioned a healthy amount of retail REITs in my portfolio. The reason for this is simple: the sector is so out of favor currently that the upside is extremely compelling.

Investors are acting like this is the first time anchor stores have closed or reorganized, the first time in line tenants have adjusted their store portfolio, Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) bid for Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) and eCommerce are going to put malls and shopping centers out of business. While I recognize the current environment is a difficult one, I do not believe that we are witnessing the imminent demise of the retail REIT.

I have written on lower end malls and on tenants and do not find the "death of retail" narrative all that compelling - here come the links: CBL & Associates (CBL), Pennsylvania REIT (PEI), Washington Prime (WPG), Tanger Factory (SKT), Ascena (ASNA), L Brands (LB) and the Whole Foods drubbing. This shameless promotion of my articles will not occur in the update going forward.

I have been around long enough to have heard this in the tech boom (where is pets.com now?) and during the demise of stores like Bradlees (105 stores at the time of its second bankruptcy), Ames (700 stores at its peak) and Caldors (145 stores at the time of its second bankruptcy). The cycle is the cycle. As long as there has been retail, there have been retail bankruptcies.

Is this time any different? Yes, it is. eCommerce has become a bigger part of the equation (at nearly 10% of retail sales) and many of the struggling retailers did debt fueled expansion or were taken out (with lots of debt) by private equity. Yes, this cycle is different in that there is far more debt in the system (much like energy). Neither of these differences is going to wipe out retail, it is, however, going to force it to change, to adapt. Omnichannel retail, entertainment and dining (the "experience" factors) will be required. Same story, only the names and iteration are different.

Okay, that might qualify as fluff, but as I have not done a retail update before, I thought it might help folks to understand where I am coming from. Really what I am going to do in this "no fluff" series is share what I am looking at in order to determine what is happening in the space. If you are familiar with my "no fluff" stuff, you will know this means tables and charts and minimum opinion. I will consolidate the data and present it in - hopefully - a usable format. Honestly, this is not my day job (I run institutional money), this is just what I am looking at and I thought folks might find it useful.

The universe looks like the following:

I have broken out the grocery anchored ("GA") and power center ("PC") formats within the shopping center space. Until the overreaction to Whole Foods, grocery anchored traded better because it is easier to find a buyer for a grocery anchored center than a power center and the valuation is therefore a little different. I believe the more we bifurcate the space, the easier it is to target investment. From this, you will note that the clobbering of the GA space has left it with a higher yield and lower multiple than the PC space - despite PC performing worse YTD. There are now four REITs within shopping centers trading at a single-digit P/FFO multiple. This reeks of distress (which gets me very interested - I own the three malls with single-digit multiples - CBL at 3x, really?)

Return charts (yes, very red).

Mall weekly return:

Shopping center weekly return:

Mall year-to-date return:

Shopping center year-to-date return:

A pricing overview of the space:

In the table above, the REIT average ("RAVG") is the average within the retail space - I might list the whole REIT universe for an even better comparison (yes, thinking as I write, sorry).

Some of the data graphically:

CBL and WPG - 12% covered dividend yields.

I am not sure how Federal Realty (FRT) continues to trade above 20x. Yes, strong management and a great balance sheet, but 20x?

A view of the range:

You guessed it - charts from the range come next.

From the high:

And the low:

Obviously, I look at the retailers for an understanding of the underlying dynamics:

Retailers outperformed their landlords last week. Ascena is in a world of hurt, down 70% this year and 13% last week. My tenants focus article has their larger landlords.

One week returns:

YTD returns:

See, not too much fluff and hopefully the right amount of data to get a feel for the space. If there appears to be interest in the retail report, I will try to get it out weekly.

If it is raining where you are - go to the mall or the nearest shopping center. If it isn't - the heck with that, go outside and enjoy what remains of the weekend!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT, PEI, WPG, CBL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.