Bed Bath And Beyond: Not A Value Stock

Last Thursday, the beleaguered Bed Bath and Beyond (BBBY) reported yet another atrocious quarter. The home goods retailer's earnings missed Wall Street expectations by a wide margin, and same-store sales decreased 2 percent even though analysts had called for a slight increase. Shares closed down 12 percent during the next trading day, bringing the stock price to a fresh low not seen for over eight years. The latest debacle made me feel thankful that I never bought the stock, although I came close to doing so five years ago.

Even then the price-to-earnings ratio was low compared to the broader market, but BBBY serves as a stark reminder that a low P/E ratio does not imply low risk. If the denominator (earnings) decreases consistently, then the numerator (price) must eventually follow. Just because something appears superficially cheap does not mean it is a great bargain. In everyday usage, the word "cheap" can either mean poor quality or simply inexpensive, and the same idea applies to the stock market.

Is BBBY overpriced junk or an undervalued treasure?

Earlier this year, I tackled the question by attempting to value the core Bed Bath and Beyond business as well as the company's various subsidiaries. At the time I thought that the stock could be undervalued by 20 percent based on a "sum of the parts" analysis, but I warned that it was not a buy because the underlying business was not showing signs of strength. Since earnings have deteriorated so dramatically, I believe that the 20 percent margin of safety has narrowed to less than 10 percent if we go by my previous study.

The main driver is probably weakness in the core Bed Bath and Beyond concept, which I estimated could account for as much as 80 percent of profit. The decrease in the value of the Bed Bath and Beyond stores is partially offset in my model by an increase in value of the Buy Buy Baby subsidiary. This change does not come about because Buy Buy Baby is outperforming, but rather because I think I initially undervalued it. Back on the previous quarter's earnings call, CEO Steven Tamares appeared to confirm that the baby supply store's margins were on par with Bed Bath and Beyond's (10 percent instead of the conservative 2 percent that I assigned). So rather than the $300 million that I estimated at first, I now peg the subsidiary with a valuation of $1 billion.

What is causing BBBY's earnings to fall?

Slowing sales growth is part of the story, but the company has actually grown revenue every year over the last decade. The real culprit is deteriorating margins, which are the result of increased discounts and higher operating expenses. As Bed Bath shoppers well know, the chain is famous for its ubiquitous coupons. The strategy is classic retailing, which involves using coupons to drive foot traffic under the assumption that a certain percentage of customers will pay full price. But lately Bed Bath has accelerated its discounting even as increasingly frugal customers redeem coupons more often. The pressure on margins is further compounded by the buildout of the company's online presence, which necessitates absorbing large shipping costs.

This puts the company in a real bind. It can reduce couponing, but doing so would risk the ire of loyal shoppers. J.C. Penney (JCP) attempted to wean its customers off coupons several years ago with disastrous results, so that option is probably a nonstarter. While the company's fantastic growth in online sales is to be applauded, the real strength of Bed Bath lies in its physical stores. The legendary racetrack format and piles of attractive merchandise drive a level of profitability that cannot be replicated on a website. Even if the company succeeds online, it could come at the cost of reduced store traffic.

Since the flagship Bed Bath and Beyond brand remains so critical to earnings, any change in the chain's bottom line will have an outsized impact on the company's overall results. Besides margin pressure, I see a number of factors that will continue to weigh down future growth. For one, Bed Bath and Beyond is already a chain with a national footprint. Retail is a cinch when the company is expanding, which is why BBBY generated monster returns for investors during the 1990s. Now BBBY's unit growth has largely plateaued, so the company will have to work doubly hard for a smaller return. Then of course there is continued competition from Amazon (AMZN), which by now offers 75 percent of Bed Bath and Beyond's products. This forces Bed Bath to offer a more differentiated shopping experience, which will of course involve spending a lot of money on acquisitions and capital investment.

Looking Ahead

Since the possibility of the infamously insular BBBY selling to another owner looks remote, my own feeling is that the company should explore taking itself private. Doing so would allow BBBY to pursue a turnaround on its own terms without the pressure of being a public company. Such a move would be eminently feasible since the company carries half a billion in cash on the books and still generates nearly $700 million annually. Plus it could sell its Christmas Tree Shops (and That!) chain of bargain outlets, which is probably worth more than $1 billion and does nothing to complement the core Bed Bath and Beyond concept.

Whether or not a sale will actually happens is anyone's guess, but that it is not reason enough to buy the stock. Nor is the extremely low P/E ratio a justification for jumping in as some analysts have suggested. As I wrote in the past, the company's pivot toward "experiential" shopping and its more aggressive online strategy hold promise for driving sales, but there is no guarantee that margins will ever get back to their peak. Even if management succeeds in turning the company around, the strategy will probably take a long time to pan out. Given this reality, I see no reason to buy the stock at the current price.

