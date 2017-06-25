Uncomfortably Numb

In other words, we are seeing some extremely unusual things happening in the U.S. stock market right now that are not likely to continue.

"Hello? Hello? Hello?

Is there anybody in there?

Just nod if you can hear me

Is there anyone at home?"

--Comfortably Numb, Pink Floyd, 1979

The U.S. stock market has gone completely numb in 2017. Gone is any reflex of stock movements to the downside. How unusual is what we are seeing in the current market environment? And is this complete lack of downside volatility a good thing or simply the markets deferring pain until some point in the future?

Ain't Nobody Feelin' No Pain

The U.S. stock market doesn't go down any more. Sure, it will still end a trading day lower. For example, the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) has fallen in 55 out of the 120 trading days thus far in 2017, which is a 45.8% daily losing percentage that is not that far below the long-term historical average of 46.2%.

But does it really go down anymore? That is what has been completely lacking thus far in 2017.

Consider the following. The U.S. stock market as measured by the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) has fallen by more than -0.70% only twice so far in the 120 trading days this year. If this pattern were to continue through the remainder of the year, it would imply the stock market falling by more than -0.70% only four times in 2017.

Sounds fantastic right? But how truly unusual is it to have a market that has only gone down twice in the first six month of the year and four times over the course of a calendar year? Extremely unusual.

To put this into context, over the past 88 calendar years of market history, which is a fairly decent sample size to say the least across all different kinds of market environments, the stock market will fall by more than -0.70% in 17% of trading days in any given year on average. Putting this differently, in any given trading year, stocks will fall by more than -0.70% on 43 trading days on average. But this year, we are on pace for just 4, which represents less than 2% of all trading days for the year. Unusual indeed.

Is there any precedent for a market (NYSEARCA:VOO) that simply refuses to go down? The only other trading year that was even remotely close to what we are seeing take place today was 1964 when the stock market fell by more than -0.70% only 6 times that year. This came during a stretch for the U.S. stock market from 1963 to 1967 when stock market volatility was notably lower than normal. Of course, it is well documented how lovely the capital market environment subsequently was during the stagflationary riddled secular bear market period from 1966 to 1982, but this is a topic for another day.

But 2017 holds a notable distinction that still makes it different from even 1964. For what made the stock market notable in 1964 and the lower volatility (NYSEARCA:VXX) years surrounding it was that stocks lacked both downside and upside volatility. For example, while the stock market went down by more than -0.70% only six times in 1964, it also went up by more than +0.70% only twice that year. Compare this to 2017 where the stock market has only gone down by more than -0.70% twice but has risen by more than +0.70% eleven times. More directly, while volatility was completely lacking from the market in 1964, only downside volatility is lacking in 2017, as upside volatility appears to be alive and well.

How unusual is this disparity between upside and downside volatility in today's market? The normal ratio of +0.70% to -0.70% trading days in any given year dating back to the late 1920s is roughly 1.1-to-1. In 2017, it is setting up for a ratio of 5.5-to-1. This represents a more than +7 standard deviation event if this ratio held through the remainder of the year. Put differently, what we are seeing take place in the U.S. stock market today in terms of upside volatility versus downside volatility is something that we should expect to see once every 1.1 billion years. So yeah, I would say what we are seeing right now is a little unusual.

Implications

"And the ever present pit I feel

I'm turning on some spinning wheel

Of faces and the scenes I see

And none of it seems real to me

Just the bleary haze of the morning still to come

I just want to be numb"

--Numb, Airborne Toxic Event, 2011

How 'Goldilocksian' some might say! Isn't this awesome? The answer is unequivocally no.

How could this be a bad thing? The stock market (NASDAQ:QQQ) is going up and its not going down. What could possibly by wrong with this setup? Everything. Because this is not a rational market works. The fact that stocks are doing something in 2017 that we are supposed to see take place once every 1.1 billion years is not because we have suddenly found investor nirvana. Instead, it is a screaming signal that the U.S. stock market is so distorted in the current market environment that it is effectively broken.

Now one could only imagine if we were seeing a once in a billion years event taking place in the U.S. stock market (NYSEARCA:DIA) to the downside. Fiscal policy makers would be holding hearings in Washington, monetary policy makers would be bending over backwards to inject stimulus, and regulators would be imposing short selling bans among other extraordinary measures. Of course, we had a once in every 75 year event less than a decade ago (certainly much less once in a billion years), and they effectively did all of the above and a whole lot more, a good deal of which is still in place today.

But the fact that we are seeing a once in a billion years event taking place to the upside, well that's OK. Nothing to see here, no signs of bubbles or capital market excesses. Simply move along, have a nice day, and enjoy the ride!

Here's the problem. Yeah, all of this is awesome when stock prices are rising. But at some point, they will need to mean revert at least to some degree in order to try to find their way back to equilibrium. Once in a billion year conditions should not be expected to remain sustainable for any period of time. Instead, we are likely to see markets revert to something far more normal and average before it's all said and done.

What does this mean for stocks in the current market environment? Two things.

First, at some point we're likely to see a whole bunch of -0.70% down days in the near-term if and when the U.S. stock market starts to work to get back to normal even by post crisis market standards. Even during the post crisis jubilation from 2010 to 2016 in U.S. stocks, we saw 41 trading days on average in a given year where the stock market fell by more than -0.70% with the lowest being 26 (2013) and the highest being 62 (2011). Once again, we have 2 so far this year and are on pace for 4 by the end of 2017.

Second and perhaps more importantly for down the road, a market that is being biased to the upside for either real or artificial reasons at any given point in time is likely to end up subsequently forcing itself to the downside in the future in order to correct for this unusual upside as the mean reversion process eventually plays out. And the longer that a market is artificially inflated to the upside, the longer this subsequent adjustment to the downside is likely to take to play out.

The Bottom Line

So if none of this seems real to you in the current stock market environment, it's because it's not. Current market conditions have been extraordinarily unusual in 2017. At some point, the bleary haze of morning will finally come and downside volatility will return. Perhaps it will be nothing more than a return to the post crisis "normal" if you want to call it that from 2010 to 2016. Perhaps it will be something much more. And while investors may wish to remain numb as they have for so long during the post crisis period thanks to the steady drip of monetary policy stimulus for so many years, reality will eventually need to reassert itself in a meaningful way.

Those investors that are prepared with a diversified strategy that is built to not only withstand but capitalize on any future return to normal stand to be well served. However, those being lulled into the complacency that what we are seeing take place in today's market or that of the last several years for that matter is even remotely normal are at risk of wondering how they could have ever seen it coming once the pain finally starts to set in.

While the peacefully numb feeling may continue for now, it is only a matter of time at this point before something has to give.

DIY Investing Summit 2017 - Special Online Event on June 27-28: Please join us for the Mid-Year DIY Investor Summit coming up soon in late June. Seeking Alpha has partnered with Brian Bain from Investor In The Family once again to bring together nine top investors to share their best strategies and investments for finishing strong in 2017. I am honored to be taking part in this latest Summit with a group of leading contributors that includes Brad Thomas, Bret Jensen, J Mintzmyer, William Koldus, Mark Hibben, Ian Bezek, Lawrence Fuller and Double Dividend Stocks.

Free registration for this special online event starting on Tuesday, June 27 is now open. Please click on the link below if you are interested in registering and learning more.

Learn More & Register For The Mid-Year DIY Investing Summit

Thanks and I look forward to meeting up at the Mid-Year DIY Investing Summit.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.