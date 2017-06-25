The Precious Metals Market - What A Week!

Despite these quite negative developments (for precious metals investors) I do not think that gold and silver prices should go down.

At the same time the big speculators in US Treasury notes increased their net long positions and this market is overbought now.

Last week the big speculators in gold and silver futures cut their net long positions substantially; however, in my opinion, it was not the most important event.

In my previous article on the precious metals market I noticed that the data delivered by the Commitments of Traders report (the COT report) one day ahead of the FED meeting was immaterial. However, the data disclosed last week (one week after the FED meeting) was crucial.

The COT report

Below I have plotted the table depicting the last week’s changes in net positions held by big speculators (mainly hedge funds) in a few futures markets related to gold and silver:

Source: Simple Digressions

As the table shows, big speculators (mainly hedge funds) cut their net long positions in gold / silver futures radically (by 39.6 thousand and 14.0 thousand contracts, respectively). Paradoxically, I would not bother too much about this event. Yes, the cut was very impressive – it looks like the speculators in gold / silver futures got very scared and fled the market. However, in my opinion, it was not a key element disclosed by the latest COT data.

US dollar index

I think that a big cut in a net long position held by big speculators in US dollar futures was much more important than the developments in gold / silver futures markets. Let me go a little bit deeper into this event.

Since June 2014 the big speculators have been holding net long positions in US dollar index futures. In other words, over the last three years they have been betting on a stronger US dollar. Of course, during minor corrections they were cutting their positions but these cuts were minor as well.

The last big cut of 22.4 thousand contracts is a crucial event. To be precise, there were only two bigger cuts in long bets on the US dollar index since 2009 (when the first COT report on the US dollar index was released):

mid-June 2013 - a cut of 28.6 thousand contracts

mid-September 2012 – a cut of 29.7 thousand contracts

Both cuts were early indications of an imminent end of the downward trend in the US dollar.

Now, let me look at the US dollar index in the medium term:

Source: Simple Digressions and the COT data

The chart shows changes in net long positions held by big speculators in US dollar index futures. The last week’s huge cut is marked with the red circle. Interestingly, the cut was accompanied by a large decrease in the total open interest (point B on the chart below):

Source: Simple Digressions and the COT data

I would say that last week the big speculators lost their interest in trading US dollar (no matter in what direction) and massively fled the market.

At the same time the short / long ratio (defined as short positions / long positions held by big speculators) got very close to 1.0. It means that now the big speculators are generally neutral about the US dollar: they are neither optimistic nor pessimistic on the greenback:

Source: Simple Digressions and the COT data

Paradoxically, it is not the bad news for the US dollar. I have plotted two blue, vertical lines on the chart above. Note that the first line (on the left) was an early indication of an imminent bottom in the US dollar – shortly after that event the greenback renewed its upward trend. Now we have a similar situation.

Of course it does not mean that the US dollar is going to strengthen immediately but investors should keep in their minds that the excessive optimism among big traders in US dollar futures has vanished. Moreover, as the chart below shows, we are close to a situation where the greenback can renew its upward trend:

Source: Simple Digressions

Note: the sentiment index was invented by Simple Digressions. The formula is based on the size of net positions held by commercial and non-commercial traders and a few statistical measures.

The chart shows that the sentiment indicator is close to 0% now, which is indicative that generally no big speculator is optimistic about the US dollar. From the contrarian point of view it is a case for a stronger US dollar.

10-year Treasury notes

Last week the big speculators increased their net long position held in US 10-year Treasury notes futures by 71.2 thousand contracts. I was not surprised because the COT data disclosed one day ahead of the FED meeting was similar - the speculators also increased their net long position in these futures (by 61.9 thousand contracts).

Well, the Treasury market is the world’s largest financial market. For example, now the 10-year Treasury notes futures market is worth $408 billion while the gold futures market is nearly eight time smaller ($55.4 billion). It means that Treasury markets are the heavyweights of the financial markets so the message sent by these behemoths should not be ignored. And this message is quite clear now:

despite the FED being hawkish about interest rate (new hikes to come), big speculators are very confident that there will be no interest rate hikes soon

there is excessive optimism among big speculators in US Treasuries:

Source: Simple Digressions and the COT data

The takeaway for precious metals investors

In my opinion, we are at a very interesting juncture now. The US dollar and Treasury notes futures markets are sending cautionary signals. Both markets are close to their extremes: the US dollar index futures market is close to its oversold condition and US Treasury notes futures are already overbought. It means that the precious metals market can lose the support delivered by these two markets.

However, does it mean that the bull cycle in gold is prone to end? Not necessarily. For example, look at the chart below:

Source: Incrementum AG

According to this chart, now commodities are at their lowest level, compared to the US equity market (green circles). As a rule, commodity prices go in the opposite direction to that of the US dollar so if the US dollar index is close to its bottom now, commodity prices should go down when the greenback renews its upward trend. However, if history repeats (and it very often does) it looks like now it is a much smarter time to go long commodities than US equities. What is more, although the chart above shows the relative strength of US equities against commodities, commodity prices should also go up in the absolute terms.

Therefore, in my opinion, gold and silver, although a bit different from copper, oil or zinc, are in the same commodity league - so hoarding precious metals seems to be the right approach.

It seems that investors are well aware of that. For example, the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) has been sending positive signals this year:

Source: Simple Digressions

Generally, during the months when gold prices go up, GLD reports gold inflows (for example, in February 2017, when gold prices went up by 3.2% [look at the row marked in blue], as many as 1,354 thousand ounces of gold were added to GLD vaults). And vice versa.

June is a particularly interesting month because GLD has added 115 thousand ounces to its vaults up to now but gold prices are still 1.0% down this month. However, the key issue is that since the beginning of 2017 as many as 928 thousand ounces of gold have been added to GLD. It is definitely a bullish indication.

Summary

The last week’s developments at US futures markets were crucial. It looks like the excessive optimism among Treasury futures big traders and neutral sentiment among US dollar traders are putting some constraints on the chances of a big move up in gold / silver prices. However, gold inflows into GLD and commodity prices standing at their lowest level, compared to the US equity market since 1999, support a bullish thesis on gold.

The last chart shows the current medium-term upward trend in gold prices. I think that unless the US dollar index enters its oversold territory (with big speculators in US dollar index futures holding a net short position) precious metals investors should follow this trend - which is, after all quite a primitive one:

Source: Simple Digressions

Last but not least – it should be noted that the big speculators trading in US Treasury notes seem to be not afraid of higher interest rates in the US. Keeping in mind that the Treasury market is the world’s largest financial market, and this message supports the precious metals sector.

