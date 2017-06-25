Johnson & Johnson: The Better Activist Investor Bet

This comes as J&J has exposure to the higher growth healthcare market and more buyout opportunities.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has been quietly crushing its major peer in terms of stock performance - Procter & Gamble (PG), which has an activist investor. Johnson & Johnson shares are up 17%, while P&G is up just 6%.

Johnson & Johnson, unlike P&G, is a bigger play on the healthcare market. As well, I think Johnson & Johnson has more clear catalysts than the likes of P&G. For one, a major buyout might work well for Johnson & Johnson, which includes buying up Colgate-Palmolive (CL) - the $67 billion market cap consumer products company.

This comes as Johnson & Johnson's estimates have missed a few times of late. It just goes to show how hard it is for a company that’s $370 billion in market cap.

The massive biotech deal for Swiss biotech Actelion Ltd. (OTCPK:ALIOY) is also an interesting catalyst for Johnson & Johnson as it helps the biotech company use some of the cash it has ‘trapped’ overseas. Over 95% of Johnson & Johnson’s cash is held overseas.

The beauty of Johnson & Johnson lies in the fact that it has exposure to the higher growth pharma industry, while also being a conglomerate, which helps diversify its revenues somewhat. But back to its pharma business, it generates some $8 billion in revenue and sales for this business generally outgrows its peers. However, that business’ sales are starting to slow, and will likely remain slow in 2017 according to management.

But still a catalyst.

Despite this, the pharma business is still the crown jewel of Johnson & Johnson and shouldn’t be overlooked. It’s perhaps why the likes of P&G has an activist and Johnson & Johnson does not. P&G is slow growth and will likely rely on divestitures to jump-start performance. Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson can simply choose to focus on the solid pharma business. This includes spinning off some underperforming businesses like diabetes care. The catalysts in its pharma business that might be getting overlooked include recent approval for Imbruvica and Darzalex.

Then there’s Johnson & Johnson’s solid pipeline and list of potential blockbuster drugs. This should also be enhanced by the Actelion buyout, which has a massive pipeline of rare disease drugs. Getting that Actelion deal done will be a major catalyst and should be a focus of Johnson & Johnson’s. All of this will take time to gain traction, i.e. 12-36 months, but it’s a catalyst for Johnson & Johnson that’s worth not overlooking.

But another major catalyst.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) looks interesting for Johnson & Johnson as it is the top maker of oral care products in the world. And this toothpaste company is open to a sale. The beauty of Colgate-Palmolive is its stronghold in Latin American markets - with these markets accounting for about a quarter of its sales. While Johnson & Johnson has been focused on expanding its pharma business, a deal for Colgate could help liven up its lackluster growth in the consumer products business. As well, Johnson & Johnson isn’t a direct competitor to Colgate, like P&G is; instead, many of Johnson & Johnson’s products - like Listerine and Neutrogena - are complementary to Colgate’s.

In the end, Johnson & Johnson is the more interesting pick of the major consumer products companies. Johnson & Johnson trades at 18 times next year’s earnings estimates, while Procter & Gamble is at 22 times. As well, even though P&G has the activist investor Trian Partners involved, there’s likely more upside and catalysts to Johnson’s & Johnson’s stock over in the next five years.

If you like what we do, feel free to follow us here on Seeking Alpha. Or check out our premium service covering activist investing opportunities

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.