Lululemon - E-Commerce And Brand Power Justify Positive Expectations

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) offered useful insights on its business and future prospects last week, during the William Blair Growth Conference. In this article, I am going to highlight some key takeaways and comment on the company's prospects.

The first important thing to highlight is that Lululemon reaffirmed its growth plan announced in early 2016, with the goal of reaching $4 billion in revenue by 2020 and more than double earnings in the same timeframe. These expectations imply a 19.50% CAGR for revenue (and higher for earnings) for the next three fiscal years. This would be significantly higher than the 13.79% revenue CAGR reported in the last three fiscal years. The earnings guidance would also dwarf the 4.98% CAGR in the last three fiscal years.

The plan is based on the performance of three main factors:

The first factor is a fast-growing men's business. This "division" today accounts for 18% of the total revenue, while the management is projecting it to be 25% of the business by 2020. The strategy is simple and is based on expanding productive stores to increase the amount of merchandise for men. So far, they say this strategy is working quite well. A good example was given referring to Mall Of America in Minnesota, where the company increased store's square footage by 50%, doubling the square footage for men, and seeing an 80% increase in sales in men's with the same inventory. They plan to do this in about 15 of those stores in 2017 and even more next year.

The second factor is international growth. Sales outside North America today account for 8% of the total, but the company plans to increase that amount to 25% by 2020. Needless to say, the best opportunities are seen in Asia and the main target market is fast-growing China, where the company sees a deep appetite for the brand:

So -- and then the last growth driver, I'll call it here, is international. A lot of excitement, particularly in Asia. We're going to open 15 new stores in Asia. And what's exciting about it is as we have had success in Singapore and Hong Kong and Seoul and Tokyo, we are now being pulled into markets, particularly in Asia -- I'm sorry, particularly in China: Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shenzhen. These are all markets that we're seeing -- while awareness is still low, we're seeing a deep appetite for the brand, particularly as we're being pulled into markets by the landlord community, which gives us confidence that this is -- these are markets that are ripe for penetration

The third factor is the e-commerce expansion. The company plans to grow the e-commerce business to about 25% of sales against the current 20%. The company has been aggressive and has accelerated digital expansion in recent times. There are some important considerations to be made here. The expansion in the eCommerce channel is a necessity for almost any business that relies on retail sales. This is usually something that a retailer would love to avoid, if possible. The reason is simple: E-commerce is dilutive for retailers' profitability, but it seems it's not for Lululemon. Just read what they affirmed during the conference:

I think we're -- we still have work to do with our digital experience, but we're pleased with the progress that we've made. And achieving a 25% penetration in e-commerce by 2020, we believe, is more than achievable and is not the height of our aspirations, and we believe that number can be well higher than 25%. It's -- and it's a great business. It's accretive to our overall operating profit margins. It's a higher-margin business than our store business. And again, the degree to which our e-commerce and our store businesses are becoming intertwined is hard to understate, and that is really the future of our business and the world, frankly.

So the 25% target doesn't depict a best-case scenario, but the most important information is in this part of the paragraph: "It's accretive to our overall operating profit margins. It's a higher-margin business than our store business." I think this is one of the most beautiful things a retailer tell investors in today's environment. The transition to digital is probably the main concern for retailers today, due to the typically lower margin this business has and the dilutive effect on overall profitability. Usually, retailers are not very open to disclose the margins of their e-commerce segments. But most of them at least tell us if margins in the digital channel are higher than, lower than or equal to those of their brick & mortar business. The point is that they are usually lower, especially when it comes to apparel.

Hudson's bay (OTC:HBAYF), for example, clearly stated so in its last annual report:

These initial savings from the Company's ongoing comprehensive operational review are expected to offset some of the pressures facing the business in Fiscal 2017. These pressures include the channel shift from higher margin in-store sales to anticipated lower margin on digital sales.

Another example comes from Michael Kors' (NYSE:KORS) last investor day, when CEO declared:

So the e-commerce business is very dilutive to our retail margins today. I want to -- emphasis on the v, very dilutive.

Lululemon is immune to these negative effects. The digital expansion is actually a tailwind, and there are not many retailers that can say that. I think there are not complex reasons behind that. Lululemon is a very strong and unique brand. It's not a mass-market brand, and it's highly appealing to a certain category of customers who enjoy a certain lifestyle. The key is its clear positioning as the brand for yoga and people who enjoy a healthy lifestyle.

I often read about how Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) should benefit from rising health-consciousness because people are expected to buy and drink more of the company's concoctions. Well, there are many doubts about those products and their effects on health, but there is very little doubt that yoga and sports are good for people's physical and mental health. Lululemon does have a way to benefit from the increasing health consciousness that many are forecasting as a result of the rising concerns related to bad health habits and pollution. It's a brand made for that kind of people. Nike (NYSE:NKE), Adidas (OTCQX:ADDDF) (OTCQX:ADDYY), Under Armour (NYSE:UA) (NYSE:UAA) and the others are not brands with such a clear positioning. They are mass-market brands that say very little about a person's lifestyle. This is what gives Lululemon a competitive advantage and a higher pricing power. That's not an impression I have, it's something that is very clear when we look at margins:

LULU EBITDA Margin (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Lululemon's size is ridiculous compared to Nike and adidas, and it's also about half of Under Armour's size. Nonetheless, Lululemon's margins are the highest in the group.

There is an important takeaway here. Not only does the company reports the highest margins in the peers' group, but those margins are also expected to rise thanks to the positive contribution of a growing e-commerce channel. And there are ongoing signs that the company's pricing power is still very strong. Just read what the management has recently said regarding the Enlite Bra:

So great story here. Over 2 years in R&D in our Whitespace team developing the technology behind this. We -- in the first 2 weeks, I think the stat was we were over -- we're 300% overplanned for the -- for what we had bought for this launch, and we're aggressively chasing additional units to meet demand. So technical story, not a low price point. So this bra is just under $100. And we've seen no resistance to price, which -- the lesson that we take from this is when we deliver innovation that matters to the guest, price is not an issue. And so we're thrilled to see how it's performing. And again, this is a great validation of the innovation strategy that we have to deliver technical innovation that matters to our guests.

On one side we have a strong pricing power, on the other side we have very positive expectations from management, which expects revenue to grow at almost a 20% CAGR in the next three years.

We should remember that these are goals that could not be met, but Lululemon's management has shown to be rather conservative when issuing guidance. For example, In Q4 2014 earnings call, management said it expected 2015 revenue to be in the range of $1.970 billion to $2.020 billion, but actual revenue $2.061 million, above the higher range of the guidance. In Q4 2015 earnings call, management said it expected 2016 revenue to be in the range of $2.285 billion to $2.335 billion, but actual revenue was $2.344 million, above the higher range of the guidance. That's why I believe they are not just promising high numbers to excite investors and increase the appetite for LULU stock. If they can meet those goals, the CAGR is huge and implies an acceleration from the recent growth rates.

Giving a look at relative valuation, we can see that LULU is trading at a discount to peers although they expect higher growth rates and have a better positioning in their niche. The stock also trades at very low levels compared to its historical valuation, although the management expects an acceleration in the growth rate.

LULU EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

For these reasons, I am considering buying LULU to bet (at least) on a convergence to average valuation multiples. If they maintain the current margins or improve them as a result of expansion through the e-commerce channel, I think the market will realize the stock is undervalued.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE, KORS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short UAA, Adidas shares.

