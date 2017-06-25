Are Big Bank Stocks A Buy?

The election results in November were a catalyst for a number of sectors as the GOP took over the legislative and executive branches. This included bank stocks, which saw an explosive increase on expectations of a repeal in financial regulation and a steeper yield curve.

Longer-term rates heading higher?

A steeper yield curve leads to increased earnings for banks as they borrow on a short-term basis and lend on a longer-term basis. Longer-term yields jumped as investors anticipated tax cuts and a boost in government spending.

While the process of repealing financial regulation has already begun with the House passing legislation, the market has grown pessimistic on the prospects of increased spending due to fissures within the Republican Party.

These developments have materialized in the price action of the ten year yield, which jumped following the election, but they have begun to move lower as doubt begins to grow over the ability of the GOP to pass legislation. Another factor pressuring longer-term rates has been slowing inflation and economic data coming in weaker than expected.

Short-term rates on the up and up

Despite lackluster economic growth, short-term rates have continued to climb higher as the Federal Reserve has remained on its hiking path. The Fed seems intent to continue normalizing monetary policy despite inflation being under target on the belief that a tighter labor market will eventually manifest in higher inflation readings.

This is a troubling development for banks, which derive the bulk of their revenues from banking activities. In the near term, a steeper yield curve will not come from a more dovish Fed. It will only come from an acceleration in economic growth.

In contrast to financial deregulation, which shares popular support among the Republican Party, deficit spending is a much more divisive subject. The current political turmoil within the Trump administration complicates efforts to pass infrastructure spending even further.

The Fed's stubbornness is particularly surprising as the possibility of increased spending grows more remote. Below are charts of the 1-year treasury yield and the yield curve, which has returned to levels before the election.

Who are the real winners?

The bank stock ETF Financial Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLF) has largely followed the path of the ten-year yield except for the past week when the House passed legislation to repeal Dodd-Frank. Bank stocks will find a bid in the interim while this legislation makes its way through the Senate and is signed by the President.

In its current form, this legislation will reduce capital requirements for banks and loosen restrictions on certain activities leading to a boost in earnings. The challenge for investors is to determine to what extent this has been priced into the market. Given the behavior of the yield curve since the election, there is a strong possibility that the passage of financial regulation will be a "sell the news" type event.

The best bank stocks to own



Among the big bank stocks, Citigroup has been a clear outperformer. While stocks like JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) are 10-20% off their 52 week highs, Citigroup (NYSE:C) is about 1% off its high.

The differentials in performance are due to Citigroup's larger concentration in sales and trading activities, which will see the largest boosts from financial deregulation. In contrast, big banks, which derive the bulk of their revenue from retail banking, are feeling the pain from the flattening yield curve.

Therefore, if an investor is convinced that growth is going to pick up, they should focus on big banks that are more exposed to the yield curve. If they are not sanguine about the economy, they should instead look to bank stocks focused more on financial activities like Citigroup, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) or Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Citigroup is the most intriguing of the three, as the data points to a flattening yield curve. Plus, Citigroup is still incredibly cheap, at just 84% of book value. Goldman is at 120% of book value and Morgan Stanley at 110%.